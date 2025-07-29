KKR and head coach Chandrakant Pandit part ways after three seasons
He was appointed in August 2022 and was at the helm when KKR won their third IPL title in 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and head coach Chandrakant Pandit have parted ways as part of a support-staff rejig in the wake of a disappointing IPL 2025, where they finished eighth on the points table.
Signed on the back of his domestic success as head coach of Madhya Pradesh, Pandit was with KKR for three seasons. The highlight of his stint was the franchise's title win in 2024 after a ten-year gap.
"Mr. Chandrakant Pandit has decided to explore new opportunities and will not continue as head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders," the franchise said in a statement. "We are thankful for his invaluable contributions - including leading KKR to the IPL championship in 2024 and helping build a strong, resilient squad. His leadership and discipline left a lasting impact on the team."
Pandit was appointed KKR head coach in August 2022, taking over from Brendon McCullum. After an underwhelming maiden season in 2023, where KKR finished seventh, Pandit was at the helm when the franchise won their third IPL title in 2024. After Gambhir went on to take up the role as head coach of the Indian team in July last year, Pandit marshalled KKR for IPL 2025 along with mentor Dwayne Bravo and bowling coach Bharat Arun.
We wish you the best for your future endeavours, Chandu Sir— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) July 29, 2025
PS: Once a Knight, always a Knight. Kolkata will always be your home pic.twitter.com/GF0LxX5fIz
Pandit's reign as KKR head coach began with murmurs that several overseas players didn't adjust to his "military style" methods. Subsequently, Gambhir was brought in as mentor following his two-year stint with Lucknow Super Giants to tide over the tension.
ESPNcricinfo understands that Pandit, who has a tremendous body of work in Indian domestic cricket, is likely to continue as director of cricket at Madhya Pradesh.
With Pandit's departure, mentor Bravo and assistant coaches Ottis Gibson and Abhishek Nayar remain the key personnel in KKR the support staff. Bravo and Gibson were brought in before the 2025 season and Nayar, who was part of the franchise from 2018 to 2024, joined midway through it. Recently, UP Warriorz appointed Nayar as their head coach for the 2026 Women's Premier League.
Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo