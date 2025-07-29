KKR and head coach Chandrakant Pandit part ways after three seasons

Signed on the back of his domestic success as head coach of Madhya Pradesh, Pandit was with KKR for three seasons. The highlight of his stint was the franchise's title win in 2024 after a ten-year gap.

"Mr. Chandrakant Pandit has decided to explore new opportunities and will not continue as head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders," the franchise said in a statement. "We are thankful for his invaluable contributions - including leading KKR to the IPL championship in 2024 and helping build a strong, resilient squad. His leadership and discipline left a lasting impact on the team."

Pandit was appointed KKR head coach in August 2022, taking over from Brendon McCullum. After an underwhelming maiden season in 2023, where KKR finished seventh, Pandit was at the helm when the franchise won their third IPL title in 2024. After Gambhir went on to take up the role as head coach of the Indian team in July last year, Pandit marshalled KKR for IPL 2025 along with mentor Dwayne Bravo and bowling coach Bharat Arun.

Pandit's reign as KKR head coach began with murmurs that several overseas players didn't adjust to his "military style" methods. Subsequently, Gambhir was brought in as mentor following his two-year stint with Lucknow Super Giants to tide over the tension.

ESPNcricinfo understands that Pandit, who has a tremendous body of work in Indian domestic cricket, is likely to continue as director of cricket at Madhya Pradesh.