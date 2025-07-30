Bharat Arun set to become LSG bowling coach

Bharat Arun is set to become the bowling coach of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of IPL 2026. Arun's new role brings an end to his four-year tenure as a bowling consultant with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Arun is likely to have an expanded role within the LSG set-up, where he'll also be responsible for scouting and overseeing the year-round development of their young quicks.

LSG are also set to bring in Carl Crowe as spin consultant. Crowe is credited to have helped Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine in their bowling reinvention during his time at KKR. LSG are likely to make a formal announcement soon.

Arun's role was previously managed by former India pacer Zaheer Khan , who served as team mentor at IPL 2025. LSG failed to make the playoffs and finished seventh.

At KKR, Arun was originally contracted for three years, before he was offered an extension for another season that took him up to the end of IPL 2025, where KKR finished eighth.

Arun's exit is part of a wider support-staff overhaul at KKR. On Tuesday, the franchise had announced that head coach Chandrakant Pandit had chosen to part ways with the team. At the time, there was no formal announcement of Arun's exit.