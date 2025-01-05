Australia book WTC final date with South Africa at Lord's

Australia still have two games left in the current cycle - against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka later this month. But even a 0-2 loss there would not be enough for either of India or Sri Lanka to displace them in the top two on the WTC table. For the record, even if Sri Lanka win the two-Test series 2-0, they will finish on 53.85 percentage points while Australia, currently on 63.73%, will finish on 57.02%. India, who needed a win in Sydney to stay in contention, have ended the current cycle on 50%. The only way Australia can lose out mathematically is if they concede eight penalty points in the two matches in Sri Lanka, which is next to impossible.
South Africa became the first team to reach the final when they beat Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. They registered series wins over West Indies, Bangladesh (a first series win in Asia since 2008) and Sri Lanka while drawing their series at home against India and losing in New Zealand, where they went with a significantly weakened side. Reaching the WTC final capped a dream run for South Africa, who were the runners-up at both the men's and women's T20 World Cups earlier this year.
"It's been a great effort from everyone, and it feels like all the hard work we've put in over the past 12 months has paid off," captain Temba Bavuma said after South Africa secured qualification last week. "Different guys have stepped up at different times - it's been a real team effort. I also want to give a special thanks to Shukri [Conrad], our coach. The belief he's instilled in us over the last year has been huge. He's always backed us, and that confidence has been key in getting us to this point.
"To play the World Test Championship final at Lord's is a dream come true for any cricketer. It's a huge occasion, and we can't wait to take it all in."
"To hold the [Border-Gavaskar] Trophy is an amazing feeling, and the extra layer is now securing a spot in the World Test Championship final, which was always a huge goal for us in this cycle," Pat Cummins, Australia's captain, said in an ICC release.
"We talk about the World Test Championship a lot. It's a trophy we're really proud to hold so we want to go back and defend it. I think it's a great tournament in that you've got to play well consistently and across all different conditions against different teams. We can't wait to get over there."
This is the first time India are not part of the WTC final, having been runners-up to New Zealand and Australia in the first two editions.