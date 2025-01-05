Australia book WTC final date with South Africa at Lord's

"To play the World Test Championship final at Lord's is a dream come true for any cricketer. It's a huge occasion, and we can't wait to take it all in."

"We talk about the World Test Championship a lot. It's a trophy we're really proud to hold so we want to go back and defend it. I think it's a great tournament in that you've got to play well consistently and across all different conditions against different teams. We can't wait to get over there."