Australia book WTC final date with South Africa at Lord's

Australia still have two games left in the current cycle - against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka later this month. But even a 0-2 loss there would not be enough for either of India or Sri Lanka to displace them in the top two on the WTC table. For the record, even if Sri Lanka win the two-Test series 2-0, they will finish on 53.85 percentage points while Australia, currently on 63.73%, will finish on 57.02%. India, who needed a win in Sydney to stay in contention, have ended the current cycle on 50%. The only way Australia can lose out mathematically is if they concede eight penalty points in the two matches in Sri Lanka, which is next to impossible.