WTC 2023-25 final to be played from June 11 at Lord's
Lord's will host two men's Tests this summer, with England's third Test against India slotted for the venue as well
The final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 will be played at Lord's from June 11.
India and Australia are currently the top two teams on the points table with 68.52 and 62.50 percentage points respectively, but the identity of the finalists will not be known till early next year. For India, who were the losing finalists in both the previous WTCs, there are ten Tests left to play in the cycle - two at home against Bangladesh, three at home against New Zealand, and five away in Australia; Australia, the defending champions, also have an away series of two Tests in Sri Lanka.
"Winning the World Test Championship was, and still is, a big goal for this team," Pat Cummins, Australia's Test captain, said in a statement. "It is the culmination of hard work and consistency over the two-year cycle for all teams. So hopefully we will be there again, there's a lot of cricket still to be played between now and then, and the fans can get a chance to watch us defend the title."
New Zealand (50.00) are currently at No. 3 on the nine-team table, followed by England (45.00), South Africa (38/89) and, after their historic 2-0 series win in Pakistan, Bangladesh (35.00). Sri Lanka, Pakistan and West Indies are the bottom three teams at the moment.
All three WTC finals so far have been played in England, the first in Southampton and the second at The Oval.
"We're delighted to be working with the ICC to bring the World Test Championship final to Lord's for the first time," Guy Lavender, the MCC chief executive and secretary, said. "It is our great privilege to be asked to host a final of any kind but to welcome the two best men's sides in Test cricket - our most cherished format - is a singular honour. It will be an experience not to be missed, adding to the storied 140-year history of Lord's Tests."
From the point of view of the Lord's Cricket Ground, it will be one of two Tests for the summer at the venue, the other being the England vs India Test from July 10 to 14. That's the third Test of that tour, which will start at Headingley on June 20, followed by Tests at Edgbaston (from July 2), Lord's, Old Trafford (from July 23) and The Oval (from July 31). If India make the final of the WTC, it will mean six Tests in a row for them in England.