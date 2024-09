WTC 2023-25 final to be played from June 11 at Lord's

From the point of view of the Lord's Cricket Ground, it will be one of two Tests for the summer at the venue, the other being the England vs India Test from July 10 to 14. That's the third Test of that tour , which will start at Headingley on June 20, followed by Tests at Edgbaston (from July 2), Lord's, Old Trafford (from July 23) and The Oval (from July 31). If India make the final of the WTC, it will mean six Tests in a row for them in England.