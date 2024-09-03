WTC 2023-25 final to be played from June 11 at Lord's

All three WTC finals so far have been played in England, the first in Southampton and the second at The Oval.

"We're delighted to be working with the ICC to bring the World Test Championship final to Lord's for the first time," Guy Lavender, the MCC chief executive and secretary, said. "It is our great privilege to be asked to host a final of any kind but to welcome the two best men's sides in Test cricket - our most cherished format - is a singular honour. It will be an experience not to be missed, adding to the storied 140-year history of Lord's Tests."