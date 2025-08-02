Akash Deep's maiden Test fifty gives India upper-hand at lunch

Lunch India 224 and 189 for 3 (Jaiswal 85*, Akash Deep 66) lead England 247 by 166 runs

England started the third day with a slight upper hand, but by lunch were in deep trouble. They have often struggled to dislodge Yashasvi Jaiswal , but it was India 's nightwatch Akash Deep who threatened to take the game away from them. His 66 was the highest score of his professional career, and his stand with Jaiswal was the biggest partnership of the match.

Deep faced just two balls on the second evening before bad light prompted an early close, and sensed an opportunity to chance his arm. He dragged the third ball of the day - from Jacob Bethell, allowing Gus Atkinson to change ends - over mid-on for four, then flashed hard against the seamers.

England could have dismissed him twice in as many balls. They were convinced that Josh Tongue had trapped him lbw on 21, only for Ahsan Raza's not-out decision to be upheld via umpire's call, and then had him edging to Zak Crawley at third slip. But Crawley put down his second - and England's fourth - catch of the innings, and Akash Deep ploughed on.

He had a fair slice of good fortune, but also played some outrageous shots. He rocked back to uppercut as though mirroring Jaiswal - who seemed happy to assume an unusual role as second fiddle - and punched the air in delight on reaching 50 by hauling Atkinson away through the leg side. The Indian balcony stood to applaud; Gautam Gambhir even cracked a rare smile.