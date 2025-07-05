Samson returns to Kerala cricket with record KCL signing

Sanju Samson 's controversial omission from last season's Vijay Hazare Trophy has had no impact on his standing within the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) or the state's cricketing circles. On Saturday, the India and Rajasthan Royals batter reaffirmed his popularity by becoming the most expensive signing at the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) auction. He was picked up by Kochi Blue Tigers for a record INR 26.60 lakh.

This will mark Samson's first competitive appearance since the conclusion of IPL 2025 , where he played nine matches for Rajasthan Royals. The team endured a disappointing campaign, finishing ninth with just four wins and ten losses. Samson missed a significant portion of the season's middle phase due to a side strain.

The KCL will also mark Samson's first appearance under the KCA's ambit since his omission from the Vijay Hazare squad. At the time, Samson had been left out for not attending a preparatory camp in the lead-up to the tournament. While the KCA stated they wanted to set a precedent, the India batter claimed he had written to the association seeking permission to miss the camp.

Named brand ambassador of the league, Samson had missed the inaugural edition of the KCL to prioritise international commitments. He was subsequently given a break, and his name was withdrawn from the auctions. Since then, Samson has strengthened his position as a regular T20I opener for India, most notably hitting three centuries against Bangladesh and South Africa.

Vishnu Vinod , the wicketkeeper-batter who was part of Mumbai Indians, was the second-costliest pick at INR 13.8 lakh, while allrounder Jalaj Saxena was picked for INR 12.6 lakh.

The inaugural edition of the KCL was sharply in focus during the IPL this year after teenage left-arm wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur was signed by Mumbai Indians for INR 30 lakh after impressing in the trials. He was also taken to South Africa, where he served as a net bowler for MI Cape Town.