Butter-fingered England spill six chances at The Oval

England had a tough time on the field in India's second innings of the fifth Test at The Oval, dropping six catches. Yashasvi Jaiswal got three lives and went on to score a century while B Sai Sudharsan, Akash Deep and Karun Nair were all put down. Four of the chances went down at slip, while Liam Dawson dropped a regulation chance at long leg and Ben Duckett shelled one at leg gully. Here's how ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball commentators described the dropped chances.

4.5 Atkinson to Jaiswal, FOUR runs

Chance.... bursts through Brook's hands at second slip. It went high, just above the left shoulder, and at pace. Had to hop across and was beaten by pace. Tipped it over and to the deep-third boundary. 140ks full ball outside off, Jaiswal committed fully to the booming cover drive, got a bona-fide edge

13.2 Tongue to Jaiswal, 1 run

Another life for Jaiswal. Dawson doesn't spot and gets hit in the face! This was hit flat and going right at his throat at deep fine leg. He swayed his head to the right and had his hands right in front. Might've come earlier than he thought. Was a shortish ball at waist-height that Jaiswal hooked

14.3 Overton to B Sai Sudharsan, 3 runs

That's another drop! Went quickly to the left of Crawley at third slip, he got on one knee and tried to snap it up with his hands. Reached across, got a big deflection that took it towards the third boundary. Might've hit the thumb. Duckett stops it. Was an overpitched ball outside off that Sudharsan looked to drive firmly through cover

25.3 Tongue to Akash Deep, no run

edged into the cordon and dropped again! Crawley, diving across from third to second, a comfortable height, and it spans off both palms! Deep was pushing hard to the full length, and that's two big opportunities gone for England

53.4 Overton to Nair, 1 run

another one goes down! England's fifth drop of the innings! It's a tough one, but these have got to stick! Right in the gap between Crawley, diving across from third, and Brook, reaching down at second. It's into Brook's fingers and out again. The ball looping a touch off the splice as Overton hit his hard length

57.4 Overton to Jaiswal, FOUR runs

Chance at leg gully! On a length and angled into Jaiswal, who looks to tuck it leg-side. Comes to Duckett's left, and he dives to take it low, but it bursts through him. Tough chance, but that's their 20th drop of the series so far!

While not a drop, Jaiswal had an escape when he steered a chance but off Josh Tongue on the third morning, but there wasn't a third slip in place.