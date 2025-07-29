Joe Root, the Peter Pan of batting, has pulled ahead of Cook and Pietersen. Will he reel Tendulkar in?

Root's longevity - he has now been 13 years at the highest level - sets him apart from many of his contemporaries. Having eclipsed Pietersen, and Cook's monumental tally of 12,472 runs, a mark once considered untouchable for English batters , he now has his sights on the incredible record of Sachin Tendulkar . Perhaps most impressive is not just the quantity of Root's runs but the consistent quality of them across eras, formats and conditions.

What separates Root from many gifted players is his willingness to evolve. The Covid-enforced break in 2020 was not a pause but a pivot point. While the cricketing world was on hold, Root immersed himself in data, scrutinising his modes of dismissal and identifying patterns in his own vulnerability.

This period of introspection and analysis catalysed a technical and mental reboot. He refined his game to address weaknesses - particularly against spin and short-pitched bowling - and returned with a stunning run of form that saw him average over 60 in two years , including landmark hundreds in Sri Lanka, India, and at home.

Root's ability to dissect his own technique, to probe the whys behind failures, reveals a mind as dedicated as it is curious. This is what separates the elite from the excellent. Like Tendulkar before him, Root embodies the mindset that greatness is not inherited but earned - over and over again.

Final countdown: 13,409 down, 2512 more to go to GOAT status • AFP/Getty Images

At 33 he continues to bat with the hunger and intensity of a debutant. There is a lightness to his presence at the crease, a joy that belies the immense pressure of expectations. His commitment to improvement and passion for batting have become the lifeblood of his sustained success.

And yet, a looming challenge remains. Root has never scored a Test century in Australia - a curious gap in an otherwise glowing résumé. It is a fact that fans and critics alike have noted. While that shortcoming can partly be attributed to the quality of Australia's recent attacks - Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon - it remains a mountain left to climb. The Ashes series at the end of this year may offer Root a final opportunity to correct that omission and complete his batting CV.

Among English batters of the last 30 years, the debate over the best often centres on Cook, Pietersen and Root. Each has left an indelible mark on the game, but their journeys and impacts have been distinct.

Cook, the grinder and accumulator, played 161 Tests, scoring those 12,472 runs in the most demanding of positions as an opener, at 45.35, with 33 centuries. His hallmark was his durability and unwavering concentration. His legacy was built on the volume of runs and sheer time spent at the crease - an unmatched feat of mental fortitude.

Root sits between these two in style but ahead in legacy. His away average of 46.66 is marginally higher than those of both Cook and Pietersen, demonstrating his adaptability in hostile conditions. While his conversion rate is lower, his consistency - 104 scores of 50-plus in 157 Tests - and leadership during a period of flux place him firmly at the top of the modern English batting pantheon.

The closest Root got to a hundred in Australia was his 89 at the Gabba in 2021 • AFP

Root's tenure as England captain (2017-2022) was a mixed bag in terms of results, and he averaged six runs fewer with the bat during his captaincy than before . But while Cook led England to the top of the world rankings, and Pietersen often dominated under pressure, Root has been the glue holding the team together through transitions.

What makes Root's ongoing excellence even more extraordinary is the relentless mental pressure. Being a top-order Test batter in a high-visibility role is mentally and emotionally draining. The phenomenon I call Elite Performance Decline Syndrome (EPDS) - a gradual erosion of the mental sharpness required to succeed at the top - looms large over players entering their mid-30s. Signs of EPDS often include slower starts, indecisiveness, and dwindling confidence. Root, however, shows few signs of decline. His footwork remains assured, his decision-making sharp, and his appetite for runs undiminished. The challenge will be sustaining all of this into a potential record-breaking chase over the next three years, culminating - perhaps heroically - on the 2028 India tour.

To surpass Tendulkar's Everest-like 15,921 Test runs, Root still needs 2512 more - a career's work in years gone by. It is a daunting ask, particularly in an era where Test matches are fewer and physically gruelling. If Root were to reach that milestone on the 2028 tour of India, it would mark 16 years at the top level, a feat almost unparalleled in modern sport, let alone in one as mentally taxing as Test batting.

Such a scenario would thrust him into the glare of history, of expectation, and of unrelenting scrutiny. How he navigates those final few thousand runs - whether with grit like Cook, flair like Pietersen, or reinvention like in his own career previously - will define the closing chapter of a storied career.

Root approaches challenges with humility, resolve, and an ever-present smile. As Ian Chappell put it on this website last year, he is "a batting phenomenon, but he has two big exams coming up" - implying that performance in Australia, and eventually, surpassing Tendulkar's record, will complete the picture.

Root is not just one of England's finest batters, he is one of the game's most thoughtful and universally admired players. His career, still unfolding, offers lessons in resilience, humility, and the enduring power of curiosity. He is both craftsman and scientist, artist and technician. As Eoin Morgan observed, he's England's "most complete batsman". Whether or not he ultimately surpasses Tendulkar, he has already carved out a legacy worthy of reverence. Add to this his brilliant catching and better than part-time spin bowling, along with his mentoring of the next generation of English batters, and he is a priceless asset to the team.

Batter, spin-bowler, mentor, rock: Root has been whatever England needs him to be • Getty Images

In an era of fleeting fame and white-ball dominance, Root's dedication to Test cricket is refreshing. He is, quite simply, the Peter Pan of batting - a boy who never tires of the game he loves, and a man who might just defy time itself.

****

At Old Trafford , India conjured a thrilling escape to draw the fourth Test, frustrating an English side that had sniffed victory but ran out of puff and poise. A century eluded KL Rahul but Shubman Gill brought up his fourth for the series. Their dogged resistance, alongside the calm defiance of Washington Sundar and the ever-reliable Ravindra Jadeja , ensured India walked away with honours even - and perhaps even the upper hand. England's bowlers looked weary by the final session, but it was their loss of composure, not stamina, that will be most remembered.

What should have been a celebration of Test cricket's enduring drama ended in an ugly scene: England's fielders aiming barbs and bouncers at India's centurions-in-waiting. For a team that has traded on the breezy moralism of the Bazball era, the petulance was jarring. England, often quick to claim moral victories, inadvertently surrendered the high ground here. India, conversely, left Manchester buoyed not only by resilience but also by the visible cracks in the English facade.

More significantly, India may have unearthed a genuine all-round gem. Washington, with a technique built on simplicity and courage, played with the assuredness of a top-order batter. He has the temperament, shot range, and maturity to be a long-term fixture.