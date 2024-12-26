South Africa bowl in Centurion, both teams go with all-pace attacks
Corbin Bosch debuts for hosts, visitors Pakistan don't play Abdullah Shafique
Toss South Africa elected to bowl vs Pakistan
South Africa have won the toss and elected to bowl first in Centurion. Under sunny skies, but with grey clouds hovering on the margins, Temba Bavuma opted to put Pakistan in. When Pakistan batted first here on their last tour, they were bowled out for 181 on the first day. Shan Masood, who was part of that side, captains this one, and said he felt it was a surface you could get value for your shots on.
South Africa announced their line-up two days out from the Test and go in all-pace - Corbin Bosch makes his debut, with Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Dane Paterson rounding out the attack.
Pakistan also play an all-pace attack as Mohammad Abbas returns after three years out of the Test side, Khurram Shahzad comes back from a rib injury, and Naseem Shah and Aamer Jamal complete the attack. With Abdullah Shafique dropped from the side, Shan Masood will open with Saim Ayub.
South Africa need just one more win to secure a berth in the World Test Championship final.
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson
Pakistan: Shan Masood (capt), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000