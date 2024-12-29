Stats - Jansen, Rabada and SA's ninth-wicket partnership for the ages
All the statistical highlights from the thrilling Centurion Test
8.0 South Africa's win-loss ratio in Tests in Centurion is the highest for a team at any venue for a minimum of 20 matches, followed by Pakistan's 7.6 in Karachi.
2 - South Africa's two-wicket victory is only the second time that they won with two or fewer wickets remaining.
31 not out by Kagiso Rabada is the third best score of a No.10 batter in the fourth innings of a winning Test. The top two scores in this list were registered more than 100 years ago.
1 - For the first time in their Test history, South Africa's ninth and tenth-wicket stands added 40-plus runs three times. Overall, it was the eighth time this has happened in Test cricket.
139 - Number of runs added by the ninth and tenth-wicket stands of South Africa (51*, 47, 41) in the Centurion Test is the second highest by them in winning cause.
51 - Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada added 51 for the ninth wicket, which is the seventh highest unbroken partnership for the last two wickets in a winning cause in Tests.
1 - Mohammad Abbas' figures of 6 for 54 is the best by a Pakistan bowler in South Africa. Four other Pakistani bowlers have also taken six-wicket hauls each in South Africa.
3 - Abbas' figures in the fourth innings is also the third best for a bowler and best by a Pakistani in a losing Test since 1948.
16 Number of Test wickets taken by South Africa bowlers, who did not share the new ball. It's also the most by them, going past their 15-wicket mark, against England in Johannesburg in 2020.
Namooh Shah is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo