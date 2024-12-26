Matches (4)
South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st Test at Centurion,SA vs PAK, Dec 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Test, Centurion, December 26 - 30, 2024, Pakistan tour of South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
South Africa
W
W
W
W
W
Pakistan
L
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 05:22
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 552 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 66.58 SR
7 M • 490 Runs • 40.83 Avg • 53.61 SR
PAK10 M • 826 Runs • 48.59 Avg • 54.37 SR
PAK10 M • 744 Runs • 57.23 Avg • 70.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 39 Wkts • 2.94 Econ • 34.87 SR
6 M • 35 Wkts • 2.77 Econ • 41.62 SR
PAK4 M • 30 Wkts • 3.08 Econ • 30.96 SR
PAK5 M • 19 Wkts • 4.45 Econ • 37.84 SR
Squad
SA
PAK
Match details
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2572
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|26,27,28,29,30 December 2024 - day (5-day match)
Match Coverage
The Bosch family live their dream as Corbin's big day arrives
It's been a long time coming, but it's all been worth it for a household that has been through everything
What can Pakistan learn from their history of trauma in South Africa?
Fifteen Tests, two wins, 12 defeats, and no joy since 2007. Mickey Arthur and Mushtaq Ahmed ponder the whys and what nexts
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of Pakistan ODIs due to adductor strain
Bjorn Fortuin named as replacement, with Maharaj to be assessed ahead of first Test starting December 26