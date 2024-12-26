Matches (4)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
BBL 2024 (1)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
SA vs PAK (1)

South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st Test at Centurion,SA vs PAK, Dec 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Test, Centurion, December 26 - 30, 2024, Pakistan tour of South Africa
PrevNext
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SA Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bat
SA Win & Bowl
PAK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:22
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DG Bedingham
10 M • 552 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 66.58 SR
T Stubbs
7 M • 490 Runs • 40.83 Avg • 53.61 SR
Saud Shakeel
10 M • 826 Runs • 48.59 Avg • 54.37 SR
Agha Salman
10 M • 744 Runs • 57.23 Avg • 70.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
K Rabada
8 M • 39 Wkts • 2.94 Econ • 34.87 SR
KA Maharaj
6 M • 35 Wkts • 2.77 Econ • 41.62 SR
Noman Ali
4 M • 30 Wkts • 3.08 Econ • 30.96 SR
Aamer Jamal
5 M • 19 Wkts • 4.45 Econ • 37.84 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SA
PAK
Player
Role
Temba Bavuma (c)
Middle order Batter
David Bedingham 
Middle order Batter
Corbin Bosch 
Allrounder
Matthew Breetzke 
Batter
Tony de Zorzi 
Top order Batter
Marco Jansen 
Bowling Allrounder
Keshav Maharaj 
Bowler
Kwena Maphaka 
Bowler
Aiden Markram 
Opening Batter
Wiaan Mulder 
Allrounder
Senuran Muthusamy 
Batting Allrounder
Dane Paterson 
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tristan Stubbs 
Batter
Kyle Verreynne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Series
Pakistan tour of South Africa
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2572
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days26,27,28,29,30 December 2024 - day (5-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
SA106317663.33
AUS1594210658.89
IND1796211455.89
NZ147708148.21
SL115606045.45
ENG221110111443.18
PAK104604033.33
BAN124804531.25
WI112723224.24
Full Table