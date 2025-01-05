'You can't be that soft' - Gambhir responds to Australia's intimidation accusation

The Indians celebrated Usman Khawaja's wicket forcefully in Konstas' direction after he had exchanged words with Bumrah, and Australia coach Andrew McDonald called out their behaviour towards the 19-year-old, while adding the ICC had set a benchmark for what is acceptable by not handing down any punishment.

"Look, it's a tough sport played by tough men. You can't be that soft," Gambhir said after India's defeat at the SCG. "That's as simple as it can get. I don't think there was anything intimidating about it.

"He [Konstas] had no right to be talking to Jasprit Bumrah when Usman Khawaja was taking time. He had no right and no business to be involved with Jasprit Bumrah. That was a job for the umpire and for the guy who is batting at the [other] end."

Konstas, who was also involved in a confrontation with Virat Kohli at the MCG, has been a significant figure in the final two Tests where he has clearly riled India, both with the bat and in the field. He gave Australia a rapid start to their chase in the final innings of the series, before departing trying to carve over the off side as he gave himself room against Prasidh Krishna, and Pat Cummins praised the way he had carried himself early in his Test career.

"First of all, obviously ICC set the rules and set the punishments," Cummins said. "We saw that in Melbourne with Virat, [getting] 20% [fine], that's what they thought. So obviously that's the standard that they're happy with.

"In regards to Sam, I've been really impressed with how he's gone about it. I think people mistake a bit of confidence with bullying or abuse. You're allowed to walk around with your shoulders puffed back and play a few cricket shots. I don't think that's illegal, but some people really take offence to that and want to kind of put him back in his place.

"For us, and we say the same to all our players, [it] is just be yourself every day, go about it how you think represents yourself the best and how you want to play. He's stood up for himself when he's needed to."

He got in a couple of scraps, but on the whole, Sam Konstas looked like he was having fun playing Test cricket • Cricket Australia via Getty Images

Gambhir was also asked about Kohli's shoulder barge in Melbourne and was quick to reference that Australia have been at fault in the past.

"I think whatever's happened is history," he said. "I said, it's a tough sport played by tough men. And these things happen. I don't think we need to make a lot of big issue about it. It is not that only these incidents have happened in this series. It has happened in the past as well. A lot of Australian players in the past have done that as well. I think we just keep making big issues about these things."

Barring a second-innings century in Perth, it was a lean series for Kohli, who made 190 runs at 23.75 with all his dismissals being a nick to either the wicketkeeper or the slips. It is highly likely to have been the last time he tours Australia, a place where has scored seven Test centuries overall, second only to Jack Hobbs among visiting batters.

"I think more than just the runs that he brings to the game, it's always a bit of added theatre, which is sometimes good, sometimes it can rile you up as an opposition, which I'm sure is part of his plans," Cummins said. "If we don't get another chance [against him], it's going to be a shame. The boys really enjoy playing with him.