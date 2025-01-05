'Unreal' - Cummins 'immensely proud' to have regained elusive Border-Gavaskar Trophy

"Unreal. This was one that a few of us didn't have," Cummins said at the post-series presentation. "It's been an amazing series. [We're] immensely proud. We've spent a lot of time together as a group over the years, so we knew we weren't at our best at Perth, but it was never as bad as it seems. So you stick tight and double down on what makes us a really good side."

Scott Boland took 6 for 45 in India's second innings, and finished with 10 for the Test in a Player-of-the-match display, to set up a chase of 162. The chase had some nervy moments when Australia slumped to 58 for 3 but key contributions from Usman Khawaja, Travis Head and Beau Webster guided the hosts home.

Webster hit the winning runs to cap a sparkling debut, making 57 and 39 not out, taking two catches and the wicket of Shubman Gill.

The win means Australia reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2014-15. Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon are the only members of Australia's XI in Sydney who played in that series, while Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood also played in both series.

The win means Australia's men hold every bilateral Test trophy they play for, plus the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup. The victory also secured Australia's place in the WTC final where they get to defend their crown against South Africa at Lord's in June. Cummins, who has never beaten India in a Test series, was ecstatic to finally get over the hurdle.

"It's been such a special group," Cummins said. "Feel so privileged to first of all have this job. But what we've been able to achieve together alongside the support staff as well, it's such a group effort, families as well. They give up so much. So yeah, really proud with what we've been able to achieve."

Cummins was thrilled with the contributions of debutants in the series including Webster, Sam Konstas and Nathan McSweeney.

"We always talk about needing a squad, especially in these five Test match series you're rarely going to play the same XI and three debutants across series all came in, fitted in really well, and contributed at different times," Cummins said.

"Beau in his debut match this game as well, I thought was fantastic. So yeah, it feels like we're building something nice."

Cummins was also pleased with his own contributions. He claimed 25 wickets at 21.36 for the series and also contributed 159 runs at 19.87, including match-winning scores of 49 and 41 in Melbourne where he was Player of the Match.