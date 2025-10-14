Matches (24)
Victoria vs NSW, 4th Match at Melbourne, Sheffield Shield, Oct 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
4th Match, Melbourne, October 15 - 18, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Victoria FlagVictoria
240
New South Wales FlagNew South Wales
(48.2 ov) 160/7

Day 2 - NSW trail by 80 runs.

Current RR: 3.31
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 63.4
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 60/1 (6.00)
Live
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Jack Edwards* 
(rhb)
30374081.084 (8b)30 (32b)
Charlie Stobo 
(rhb)
00000.000 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Mitchell Perry 
(rfm)
9.232602.784630-
Scott Boland 
(rfm)
1415824.145860-
MatRunsHSAve
43192813829.66
246396417.75
MatWktsBBIAve
461245/3330.65
1154337/3123.11
 Last BatWilliam Salzmann 33 (33b) FOW158/7 (47.6 Ov)
2
48th
W
4
1
1
47th
3
4
1
46th
2
1
1
1
45th
4
1
Match centre Ground time: 13:34
48.2
Perry to Edwards, no run
48.1
2
Perry to Edwards, 2 runs
end of over 486 runs • 1 wicket
NSW: 158/7CRR: 3.29 
Jack Edwards28 (35b 4x4)
Scott Boland 14-1-58-2
Mitchell Perry 9-3-24-0
47.6
W
Boland to Salzmann, OUT
William Salzmann b Boland 33 (33b 5x4 0x6) SR: 100
47.5
4
Boland to Salzmann, FOUR runs
47.4
Boland to Salzmann, no run
47.3
1
Boland to Edwards, 1 run
47.2
Boland to Edwards, no run
47.1
1
Boland to Salzmann, 1 run
end of over 478 runs
NSW: 152/6CRR: 3.23 
Jack Edwards27 (33b 4x4)
William Salzmann28 (29b 4x4)
Mitchell Perry 9-3-24-0
Scott Boland 13-1-52-1
46.6
Perry to Edwards, no run
46.5
Perry to Edwards, no run
46.4
3
Perry to Salzmann, 3 runs
46.3
4
Perry to Salzmann, FOUR runs
46.2
Perry to Salzmann, no run
46.1
1
Perry to Edwards, 1 run
end of over 465 runs
NSW: 144/6CRR: 3.13 
William Salzmann21 (26b 3x4)
Jack Edwards26 (30b 4x4)
Scott Boland 13-1-52-1
Mitchell Perry 8-3-16-0
45.6
2
Boland to Salzmann, 2 runs
45.5
Boland to Salzmann, no run
45.4
1
Boland to Edwards, 1 run
45.3
1
Boland to Salzmann, 1 run
45.2
1
Boland to Edwards, 1 run
45.1
Boland to Edwards, no run
Match details
Junction Oval, Melbourne
TossNew South Wales, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Match days15,16,17,18 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
NSW Player Replacement
Substitute
Charlie Stobo
in
Sean Abbott
 out (1st innings, 55 ov)
Umpires
Australia
Stephen Dionysius
Australia
Troy Penman
Match Referee
Australia
Bob Parry
NSW Innings
Player NameRB
SJ Konstas
lbw04
B Nikitaras
bowled2033
KR Patterson
caught516
M Gilkes
caught4199
R Hadley
lbw554
O Davies
caught915
J Edwards
not out3037
W Salzmann
bowled3333
CH Stobo
not out00
Extras(b 4, lb 12, nb 1)
Total160(7 wkts; 48.2 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
VIC11008.03
NSW11007
QLD10013.53
TAS10012.51
SOA10101.77
WA10101
