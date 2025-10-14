Matches (24)
Victoria vs NSW, 4th Match at Melbourne, Sheffield Shield, Oct 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
4th Match, Melbourne, October 15 - 18, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Current RR: 3.31
• Min. Ov. Rem: 63.4
• Last 10 ov (RR): 60/1 (6.00)
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|30
|37
|4
|0
|81.08
|4 (8b)
|30 (32b)
(rhb)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rfm)
|9.2
|3
|26
|0
|2.78
|46
|3
|0
|-
(rfm)
|14
|1
|58
|2
|4.14
|58
|6
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|43
|1928
|138
|29.66
|24
|639
|64
|17.75
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|46
|124
|5/33
|30.65
|115
|433
|7/31
|23.11
Last Bat: William Salzmann 33 (33b) • FOW: 158/7 (47.6 Ov)
•
2
48th
W
4
•
1
•
1
47th
•
•
3
4
•
1
46th
2
•
1
1
1
•
45th
•
•
4
1
•
•
Match centre Ground time: 13:34
48.2
•
Perry to Edwards, no run
48.1
2
Perry to Edwards, 2 runs
end of over 486 runs • 1 wicket
NSW: 158/7CRR: 3.29
Jack Edwards28 (35b 4x4)
Scott Boland 14-1-58-2
Mitchell Perry 9-3-24-0
47.6
W
Boland to Salzmann, OUT
William Salzmann b Boland 33 (33b 5x4 0x6) SR: 100
47.5
4
Boland to Salzmann, FOUR runs
47.4
•
Boland to Salzmann, no run
47.3
1
Boland to Edwards, 1 run
47.2
•
Boland to Edwards, no run
47.1
1
Boland to Salzmann, 1 run
end of over 478 runs
NSW: 152/6CRR: 3.23
Jack Edwards27 (33b 4x4)
William Salzmann28 (29b 4x4)
Mitchell Perry 9-3-24-0
Scott Boland 13-1-52-1
46.6
•
Perry to Edwards, no run
46.5
•
Perry to Edwards, no run
46.4
3
Perry to Salzmann, 3 runs
46.3
4
Perry to Salzmann, FOUR runs
46.2
•
Perry to Salzmann, no run
46.1
1
Perry to Edwards, 1 run
end of over 465 runs
NSW: 144/6CRR: 3.13
William Salzmann21 (26b 3x4)
Jack Edwards26 (30b 4x4)
Scott Boland 13-1-52-1
Mitchell Perry 8-3-16-0
45.6
2
Boland to Salzmann, 2 runs
45.5
•
Boland to Salzmann, no run
45.4
1
Boland to Edwards, 1 run
45.3
1
Boland to Salzmann, 1 run
45.2
1
Boland to Edwards, 1 run
45.1
•
Boland to Edwards, no run
Commentary Feedback
Match details
|Junction Oval, Melbourne
|Toss
|New South Wales, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|15,16,17,18 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
|NSW Player Replacement
Substitute:
|Umpires
|Match Referee
Match Coverage
NSW Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|0
|4
|bowled
|20
|33
|caught
|5
|16
|caught
|41
|99
|lbw
|5
|54
|caught
|9
|15
|not out
|30
|37
|bowled
|33
|33
|not out
|0
|0
|Extras
|(b 4, lb 12, nb 1)
|Total
|160(7 wkts; 48.2 ovs)
<1 / 2>