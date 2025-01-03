Matches (7)
NZ vs SL (1)
BBL 2024 (3)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
BPL 2024 (2)

Scorchers vs Thunder, 22nd Match at Perth,BBL 2024, Jan 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

22nd Match (N), Perth, January 03, 2025, Big Bash League
Perth Scorchers FlagPerth Scorchers
Sydney Thunder FlagSydney Thunder
Tomorrow
10:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
C Connolly
10 M • 342 Runs • 48.86 Avg • 133.07 SR
NR Hobson
8 M • 143 Runs • 71.5 Avg • 183.33 SR
CT Bancroft
10 M • 206 Runs • 22.89 Avg • 107.29 SR
DA Warner
6 M • 179 Runs • 35.8 Avg • 131.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JP Behrendorff
9 M • 16 Wkts • 6.92 Econ • 13.5 SR
LR Morris
9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.88 Econ • 20.88 SR
DR Sams
9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.61 Econ • 18 SR
CJ Green
10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 26.37 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PS
ST
Player
Role
Ashton Agar 
Bowler
Finn Allen 
Top order Batter
Mahli Beardman 
Bowler
Jason Behrendorff 
Bowler
Cooper Connolly 
Batting Allrounder
Sam Fanning 
Middle order Batter
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Nick Hobson 
Top order Batter
Matty Hurst 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Keaton Jennings 
Opening Batter
Matthew Kelly 
Bowler
Mitchell Marsh 
Allrounder
Lance Morris 
Bowler
Jhye Richardson 
Bowler
Matthew Spoors 
Batter
Ashton Turner 
Middle order Batter
Andrew Tye 
Bowler
Match details
Perth Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.15 start, First Session 18.15-19.45, Interval 19.45-20.05, Second Session 20.05-21.35
Match days3 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
David Taylor
Australia
Michael Graham-Smith
TV Umpire
Australia
Andrew Crozier
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Jamie Thomas
Match Referee
Australia
Steve Davis
Language
English
Big Bash League News

Stoinis, Lawrence fifties deliver Stars' first win of the season

The duo helped Stars break a five-game BBL 2025 losing streak while also consigning Heat to a third-straight defeat

Bird's four-for goes in vain as Hurricanes hand table-toppers Sixers big defeat

For Hurricanes, who were without usual captain Nathan Ellis, Nikhil Chaudhary was the top scorer, while Chris Jordan led a clinical bowling performance

Scorchers bank on Richardson, Allen and Connolly to finish 2024 on high

Strikers recovered from 58 for 8 courtesy a Doggett-Boyce record BBL partnership but the total of 142 was chased down with 33 balls remaining

Warner and Wes Agar combine to take Thunder to second place

Following the defeat, Melbourne Renegades have slipped to third place on the table

Dwarshuis, Philippe down Heat to keep Sixers' clean slate

It was a second successive loss this season for defending champions Heat, this one coming in front of 30,122 fans at the Gabba

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SS54180.228
PS53260.958
ST43160.361
HH4316-0.301
MR42240.984
BH5234-0.727
AS5142-0.558
MS6152-0.672
Full Table