Both players were later confirmed to have suffered concussion and were sent to hospital for further assessment. Ollie Davies and Hugh Weibgen came into the Thunder side as the substitutes.

It was the 16th over of the Scorchers innings, and Cooper Connolly hit Lockie Ferguson aerially on the leg side. Sams sprinted from the infield with eyes on the ball. At the same time, Bancroft also ran in at full speed from the outfield. They crashed into each other, knocking their heads.

The Thunder players quickly ran to the pair, who lay motionless on the ground, and frantically gestured for medical support, which came immediately.

Sams appeared to be knocked out and was stretchered off in a mini-ambulance, while Bancroft managed to walk off the ground with a physio's support with blood gushing from his nose.

Play was halted for about 20 minutes as Thunder captain David Warner and the team's coaches were involved in discussions with match officials.

The collision took place close to where Hilton Cartwright was stretchered off after suffering a fielding mishap in the BBL season-opener.