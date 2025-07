Brook displaces Root to be No. 1 Test batter, Gill moves up to No. 6

In the ODI rankings for batters, Sri Lanka 's duo of captain Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis gained after impactful performances in their 2-1 win against Bangladesh . Kusal entered the top ten by rising ten spots after scoring 225 runs in the series, including knocks of 124 and 56, that got him the Player-of-the-Series award. Asalanka, meanwhile, rose two places to No. 6 after his match-winning innings of 106 and 58 in the first and third ODIs, respectively.