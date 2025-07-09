Brook displaces Root to be No. 1 Test batter, Gill moves up to No. 6
Wiaan Mulder, who got a mammoth 367* against Zimbabwe, gained in both batters' and allrounders' rankings
England batter Harry Brook, who scored 158 in the first innings at Edgbaston, is now the top-ranked Test batter in the world as per the ICC rankings. Brook replaced his team-mate Joe Root at the top, and is now 18 points clear of Root, who has moved down to second. India Test captain Shubman Gill's historic knocks of 269 and 161 in the second Test, which India won by 336 runs, helped him climb 15 places to move up to No. 6, with a career-best ratings points of 807. Between Brook, Root and Gill, there are Kane Williamson (third), Yashasvi Jaiswal (fourth) and Steven Smith (fifth) on the charts.
England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith was also among the beneficiaries after the Edgbaston Test. His twin contributions of a career-best 184*, during which he rescued England from 84 for 5 in the first innings along with Brook, and 88 in the second innings helped him rise 16 spots to No. 10.
South Africa allrounder Wiaan Mulder, who got a mammoth 367* in the second Test against Zimbabwe, gained in both batters' and allrounders' rankings. While he jumped 34 places to No. 22 among the batters, he also went up 12 places to No. 3 among allrounders. Ravindra Jadeja still leads the allrounders' rankings.
In the ODI rankings for batters, Sri Lanka's duo of captain Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis gained after impactful performances in their 2-1 win against Bangladesh. Kusal entered the top ten by rising ten spots after scoring 225 runs in the series, including knocks of 124 and 56, that got him the Player-of-the-Series award. Asalanka, meanwhile, rose two places to No. 6 after his match-winning innings of 106 and 58 in the first and third ODIs, respectively.