Mohammed Siraj: "[On his six-wicket haul] It's unbelievable because I was waiting for a long time. I have been bowling well but not getting wickets. I have only got four-wicket hauls here, so getting six here is very special. The wicket was very slow but when you are given a responsibility to lead the attack, my aim was to not try too much and just bowl in the right area and bowl with discipline. My mindset was to keep it tight and not give away runs. [On an approach without Bumrah] It's Akash Deep's third or fourth match, same for Prasidh, so I was just focused on staying consistent and building pressure. I feel like trying different things, but I have to stay consistent. [Responding to the stat about his average being better when bowling without Bumrah in the team] I love responsibility, I love the challenge. [On the match situation] We are quite ahead right now but the plan is to get as many runs on the board because we know their attacking mindset. [On the pitch] Day by day, the pitch is slowing down more. If you keep bowling in one area… If you start leaking runs, it's hard to stop that. We saw that with Smith and Brook. Patience is very important here."