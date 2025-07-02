Matches (22)
England vs India, 2nd Test at Birmingham, ENG vs IND, Jul 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
2nd Test, Birmingham, July 02 - 06, 2025, India tour of England
India FlagIndia
(13 ov) 587 & 64/1
England FlagEngland
407

Day 3 - India lead by 244 runs.

Current RR: 4.92
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 53/1 (5.30)
Test CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
KL Rahul* 
(rhb)
28386073.686 (14b)23 (27b)
Karun Nair 
(rhb)
7181038.880 (5b)7 (18b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Brydon Carse 
(rf)
512304.6022502 - 1 - 1 - 0
Josh Tongue 
(rfm)
311214.0013203 - 1 - 12 - 1
MatRunsHSAve
60346619934.66
8432303*48.00
MatWktsBBIAve
7326/4225.56
5225/6630.32
Partnership: 13 Runs, 5.2 Ov (RR: 2.43) Last BatYashasvi Jaiswal 28 (22b) FOW51/1 (7.4 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: India - 2 of 3, England - 3 of 3
DRS
1
12th
11th
10th
1
4
9th
4
2
end of over 131 run
IND: 64/1CRR: 4.92 
Karun Nair7 (18b 1x4)
KL Rahul28 (38b 6x4)
Brydon Carse 5-1-23-0
Josh Tongue 3-1-12-1

6.35pm Well, what a day of Test cricket that was! It started with two wickets off two balls in the second over, and then the rest of the morning was all about Jamie Smith bashing India all over the place to bring up a century before lunch. Harry Brook, who started his innings yesterday, brought up his century after lunch as the two saw out the second session, albeit scoring at a slower rate by then. Then, India got to the second new ball and cleaned England up. 303 of England's 330 runs today came in that Smith-Brook stand, with Smith staying unbeaten on 184 -- the best score by an England wicketkeeper. There were six ducks in the England innings, and Mohammed Siraj was the pick of India's bowlers, toiling away for a six-wicket haul. Akash Deep, who struck twice yesterday, picked two with the second new ball as well. And then, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India a brisk start, before Jaiswal was trapped in front. But India will feel they are in a strong position, 244 runs ahead and nine wickets in hand. That'll be all from Alan, Sudeep, me and everyone else at ESPNcricinfo from Birmingham today. Join us again tomorrow for Day 4!

Mohammed Siraj: "[On his six-wicket haul] It's unbelievable because I was waiting for a long time. I have been bowling well but not getting wickets. I have only got four-wicket hauls here, so getting six here is very special. The wicket was very slow but when you are given a responsibility to lead the attack, my aim was to not try too much and just bowl in the right area and bowl with discipline. My mindset was to keep it tight and not give away runs. [On an approach without Bumrah] It's Akash Deep's third or fourth match, same for Prasidh, so I was just focused on staying consistent and building pressure. I feel like trying different things, but I have to stay consistent. [Responding to the stat about his average being better when bowling without Bumrah in the team] I love responsibility, I love the challenge. [On the match situation] We are quite ahead right now but the plan is to get as many runs on the board because we know their attacking mindset. [On the pitch] Day by day, the pitch is slowing down more. If you keep bowling in one area… If you start leaking runs, it's hard to stop that. We saw that with Smith and Brook. Patience is very important here."

ashok: "Catching up on the score !!! Is this highest score by any team with 6 ducks in an inning?" -- It is, indeed. The only score of 400 or more with that many ducks, in fact.

12.6
Carse to Nair, no run

Nair safely ducks under another bouncer as India see the day through with a lead of 244. And that is stumps

Last ball of the day

12.5
Carse to Nair, no run

Short outside off, Nair ducks

12.4
Carse to Nair, no run

Back of length outside off, Nair shoulders arms this time

12.3
Carse to Nair, no run

Nair looks to pull but this back of length delivery stays slightly low. Was a bit early into the shot as well

12.2
Carse to Nair, no run

Full around off, Nair nicely meets it with the full face of the bat as he drives to mid-on, although the bat turns slightly in his hands

Pope now stands at short leg with the helmet on.

12.1
1
Carse to Rahul, 1 run

Rahul rides the bounce on this back of length delivery to punch it wide of mid-off for a quick run

This could be the last over. A bit of rain around as well

end of over 12Maiden
IND: 63/1CRR: 5.25 
Karun Nair7 (13b 1x4)
KL Rahul27 (37b 6x4)
Josh Tongue 3-1-12-1
Brydon Carse 4-1-22-0
11.6
Tongue to Nair, no run

Back of a length outside off, Nair defends towards the leg side

11.5
Tongue to Nair, no run

Banged in short outside off and it seams in. Nair ducks under it

11.4
Tongue to Nair, no run

Back of length outside off, 135kph, Nair blocks on the back foot

11.3
Tongue to Nair, no run

Length ball outside off, Nair parries towards mid-on

Umpire has a word with Nair about walking onto the pitch

peanut: "@amit, I can guarantee there will be a few pundits bleating about it"

11.2
Tongue to Nair, no run

Back of length outside off, Nair fends to the off side

phani : "whats the best score for India to feel safe" -- They'll want to set a target above 450

11.1
Tongue to Nair, no run

Inswinger, full around off, Nair flicks to short midwicket

end of over 11Maiden
IND: 63/1CRR: 5.72 
KL Rahul27 (37b 6x4)
Karun Nair7 (7b 1x4)
Brydon Carse 4-1-22-0
Josh Tongue 2-0-12-1
10.6
Carse to Rahul, no run

Back of length delivery jags in from outside off. Rahul rides the bounce and parries it down

Amit: "Will anyone talk about England collapse 5 down in 20 runs in less than 9 overs?"

10.5
Carse to Rahul, no run

Back of length outside off, Rahul blocks on the back foot

10.4
Carse to Rahul, no run

Length ball outside off, Rahul firmly defends under his eyes

10.3
Carse to Rahul, no run

Full outside off, swinging in, Rahul presses across and fends

10.2
Carse to Rahul, no run

Back of a length outside off, Rahul rises to punch it fo cover point

10.1
Carse to Rahul, no run

Short and wide Rahul rises and chops it into the ground towards point. There was a puff of dust that flies across the pitch as that ball comes in for Rahul

Change of ends for Carse. He replaces Woakes. It's really windy out there.

end of over 105 runs
IND: 63/1CRR: 6.30 
KL Rahul27 (31b 6x4)
Karun Nair7 (7b 1x4)
Josh Tongue 2-0-12-1
Chris Woakes 5-0-28-0

One for Indian sports fans here: As his javelin arcs into the grey Bengaluru sky tomorrow evening, Neeraj Chopra will hope that it will land right in the middle of India's sporting heart, as he sets out to create his legacy beyond the medals with his event - the Neeraj Chopra Classic.

9.6
1
Tongue to Rahul, 1 run

Rahul clips a length ball off his pads to deep backward square

9.5
Tongue to Rahul, no run

Full, on a sixth-stump line, Rahul blocks

Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
KL Rahul
28 runs (38)
6 fours0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
9 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
92%
KK Nair
7 runs (18)
1 four0 six
Productive shot
on drive
6 runs
1 four0 six
Control
94%
Current bowlers
BA Carse
O
5
M
1
R
23
W
0
ECO
4.6
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
JC Tongue
O
3
M
1
R
12
W
1
ECO
4
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Partnerships
Team LogoIndia
KL RahulYBK Jaiswal
2 (26)
15 (52)
12 (26)
KK NairYBK Jaiswal
31 (50)
80 (90)
48 (40)
Shubman GillYBK Jaiswal
35 (90)
66 (131)
27 (41)
RR PantShubman Gill
25 (42)
47 (90)
22 (48)
Shubman GillK Nitish Kumar Reddy
2 (3)
3 (9)
1 (6)
RA JadejaShubman Gill
89 (137)
203 (279)
106 (142)
Washington SundarShubman Gill
42 (103)
144 (189)
95 (86)
Shubman GillAkash Deep
9 (18)
16 (29)
6 (11)
Mohammed SirajAkash Deep
0 (3)
0 (5)
0 (2)
M Prasidh KrishnaMohammed Siraj
5 (20)
13 (40)
8 (20)
Team LogoEngland
BM DuckettZ Crawley
0 (5)
13 (18)
11 (13)
Z CrawleyOJ Pope
0 (0)
0 (1)
0 (1)
JE RootZ Crawley
4 (9)
12 (26)
8 (17)
JE RootHC Brook
18 (37)
59 (92)
31 (55)
BA StokesHC Brook
0 (1)
0 (1)
0 (0)
HC BrookJL Smith
127 (179)
303 (368)
170 (189)
CR WoakesJL Smith
5 (17)
8 (27)
3 (10)
BA CarseJL Smith
0 (4)
1 (6)
1 (2)
JC TongueJL Smith
0 (2)
11 (8)
10 (6)
JL SmithShoaib Bashir
0 (0)
0 (2)
0 (2)
Team LogoIndia
KL RahulYBK Jaiswal
22 (24)
51 (46)
28 (22)
KK NairKL Rahul
7 (18)
13* (32)
6 (14)
View more stats
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
TossEngland, elected to field first
Series
India tour of England
ICC World Test Championship
Season2025
Match numberTest no. 2591
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days2,3,4,5,6 July 2025 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
New Zealand
Chris GaffaneyDRS
Bangladesh
SharfuddoulaDRS
TV Umpire
Australia
Paul Reiffel
Reserve Umpire
England
Martin Saggers
Match Referee
West Indies
Richie Richardson
Language
English
Match Coverage
India Innings
Player NameRB
YBK Jaiswal
lbw2822
KL Rahul
not out2838
KK Nair
not out718
Extras(lb 1)
Total64(1 wkt; 13 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
AUS110012100.00
ENG110012100.00
SL21011666.67
BAN2011416.67
IND101000.00
WI101000.00
NZ------
PAK------
SA------
Full Table