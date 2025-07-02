Nair safely ducks under another bouncer as India see the day through with a lead of 244. And that is stumps
England vs India, 2nd Test at Birmingham, ENG vs IND, Jul 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|28
|38
|6
|0
|73.68
|6 (14b)
|23 (27b)
(rhb)
|7
|18
|1
|0
|38.88
|0 (5b)
|7 (18b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rf)
|5
|1
|23
|0
|4.60
|22
|5
|0
|2 - 1 - 1 - 0
(rfm)
|3
|1
|12
|1
|4.00
|13
|2
|0
|3 - 1 - 12 - 1
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|60
|3466
|199
|34.66
|8
|432
|303*
|48.00
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|7
|32
|6/42
|25.56
|5
|22
|5/66
|30.32
6.35pm Well, what a day of Test cricket that was! It started with two wickets off two balls in the second over, and then the rest of the morning was all about Jamie Smith bashing India all over the place to bring up a century before lunch. Harry Brook, who started his innings yesterday, brought up his century after lunch as the two saw out the second session, albeit scoring at a slower rate by then. Then, India got to the second new ball and cleaned England up. 303 of England's 330 runs today came in that Smith-Brook stand, with Smith staying unbeaten on 184 -- the best score by an England wicketkeeper. There were six ducks in the England innings, and Mohammed Siraj was the pick of India's bowlers, toiling away for a six-wicket haul. Akash Deep, who struck twice yesterday, picked two with the second new ball as well. And then, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India a brisk start, before Jaiswal was trapped in front. But India will feel they are in a strong position, 244 runs ahead and nine wickets in hand. That'll be all from Alan, Sudeep, me and everyone else at ESPNcricinfo from Birmingham today. Join us again tomorrow for Day 4!
Mohammed Siraj: "[On his six-wicket haul] It's unbelievable because I was waiting for a long time. I have been bowling well but not getting wickets. I have only got four-wicket hauls here, so getting six here is very special. The wicket was very slow but when you are given a responsibility to lead the attack, my aim was to not try too much and just bowl in the right area and bowl with discipline. My mindset was to keep it tight and not give away runs. [On an approach without Bumrah] It's Akash Deep's third or fourth match, same for Prasidh, so I was just focused on staying consistent and building pressure. I feel like trying different things, but I have to stay consistent. [Responding to the stat about his average being better when bowling without Bumrah in the team] I love responsibility, I love the challenge. [On the match situation] We are quite ahead right now but the plan is to get as many runs on the board because we know their attacking mindset. [On the pitch] Day by day, the pitch is slowing down more. If you keep bowling in one area… If you start leaking runs, it's hard to stop that. We saw that with Smith and Brook. Patience is very important here."
ashok: "Catching up on the score !!! Is this highest score by any team with 6 ducks in an inning?" -- It is, indeed. The only score of 400 or more with that many ducks, in fact.
Last ball of the day
Short outside off, Nair ducks
Back of length outside off, Nair shoulders arms this time
Nair looks to pull but this back of length delivery stays slightly low. Was a bit early into the shot as well
Full around off, Nair nicely meets it with the full face of the bat as he drives to mid-on, although the bat turns slightly in his hands
Pope now stands at short leg with the helmet on.
Rahul rides the bounce on this back of length delivery to punch it wide of mid-off for a quick run
This could be the last over. A bit of rain around as well
Back of a length outside off, Nair defends towards the leg side
Banged in short outside off and it seams in. Nair ducks under it
Back of length outside off, 135kph, Nair blocks on the back foot
Length ball outside off, Nair parries towards mid-on
Umpire has a word with Nair about walking onto the pitch
peanut: "@amit, I can guarantee there will be a few pundits bleating about it"
Back of length outside off, Nair fends to the off side
phani : "whats the best score for India to feel safe" -- They'll want to set a target above 450
Inswinger, full around off, Nair flicks to short midwicket
Back of length delivery jags in from outside off. Rahul rides the bounce and parries it down
Amit: "Will anyone talk about England collapse 5 down in 20 runs in less than 9 overs?"
Back of length outside off, Rahul blocks on the back foot
Length ball outside off, Rahul firmly defends under his eyes
Full outside off, swinging in, Rahul presses across and fends
Back of a length outside off, Rahul rises to punch it fo cover point
Short and wide Rahul rises and chops it into the ground towards point. There was a puff of dust that flies across the pitch as that ball comes in for Rahul
Change of ends for Carse. He replaces Woakes. It's really windy out there.
One for Indian sports fans here: As his javelin arcs into the grey Bengaluru sky tomorrow evening, Neeraj Chopra will hope that it will land right in the middle of India's sporting heart, as he sets out to create his legacy beyond the medals with his event - the Neeraj Chopra Classic.
Rahul clips a length ball off his pads to deep backward square
Full, on a sixth-stump line, Rahul blocks
1W
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Toss
|England, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|Test no. 2591
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|2,3,4,5,6 July 2025 - day (5-day match)
|Umpires
SharfuddoulaDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
No Bumrah, no problem for India as Mohammed Siraj steps up
The session when the cult of Bazball came alive
Headingley disappointment fuelled Harry Brook hundred
Siraj six-for hands India huge lead despite Smith and Brook hundreds
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|28
|22
|not out
|28
|38
|not out
|7
|18
|Extras
|(lb 1)
|Total
|64(1 wkt; 13 ovs)