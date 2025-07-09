Rock and Roll It podcast: How India brushed aside Bazball
Sidharth Monga and Karthik Krishnaswamy look back on all the major talking points coming out of India's epic win in Birmingham
Sidharth Monga and Karthik Krishnaswamy look back on all the major talking points coming out of India's epic win in Birmingham. From Gill's twin centuries to Akash Deep's 10-wicket haul, from pitches to the issues with the dukes ball - we have it all covered on this hour-long chat. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is now 1-1 going into Lord's for the third Test where you don't know if the conditions will suit India more or England.