Matches (21)
GSL (4)
ENG vs IND (1)
SL vs BAN (1)
Vitality Blast Men (11)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
MLC (1)
Feature

Rock and Roll It podcast: How India brushed aside Bazball

Sidharth Monga and Karthik Krishnaswamy look back on all the major talking points coming out of India's epic win in Birmingham

Akash Deep took the final wicket for India, England vs India, 2nd Test, 5th day, Birmingham, July 6, 2025

Akash Deep took the final wicket for India  •  Getty Images

Sidharth Monga and Karthik Krishnaswamy look back on all the major talking points coming out of India's epic win in Birmingham. From Gill's twin centuries to Akash Deep's 10-wicket haul, from pitches to the issues with the dukes ball - we have it all covered on this hour-long chat. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is now 1-1 going into Lord's for the third Test where you don't know if the conditions will suit India more or England.
IndiaEngland vs IndiaEngland vs IndiaIndia tour of England

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback