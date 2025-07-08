All the records Shubman Gill can break against England

Shubman Gill has made a terrific start to the ongoing five-Test series in England . Leading India for the first time, Gill has smashed three hundreds (which includes a double) in two matches, and already has 585 runs at an average of 146.25. His twin tons in Birmingham helped him take down several records, including the highest match aggregate for an Indian batter and many more . Here are more records that he can break with three more Tests to go.

Most runs in a series as captain

Gill is in line to break Don Bradman's 88-year-old record for most runs as captain in a Test series. Bradman amassed 810 runs in five Tests in the 1936-37 Ashes, averaging 90, including three hundreds. Gill is 225 runs away from Bradman's mark.

Coincidentally, that was also Bradman's first Test series as captain. Hence, Gill will also rewrite the record for most runs in a debut series as captain if he passes Bradman's tally. Bradman had a top score of 270 in that series and Gill has already scored 269 in the ongoing series in England.

The record for the most runs in a series for an Indian captain is with Sunil Gavaskar, who scored 732 in six Tests against West Indies in 1978-79. Gill needs 148 more to get past Gavaskar.

Most runs in a series

Although a little farfetched, another Bradman record is in sight for Gill. Bradman hammered 974 runs in the 1930 Ashes, which is the most by any batter in a Test series . Gill need another 390 runs to break that record.

Gill has a head start advantage over Bradman, who scored only 394 runs in the first two Tests of that Ashes, compared to Gill's 585.

The same record for India belongs to Gavaskar. He scored 774 runs playing four of the five Tests against West Indies in 1971. Gill is 189 runs behind.

Shubman Gill is in the middle of a highly productive Test series • Getty Images

Most hundreds in a series

The West Indies great Clyde Walcott made five centuries in a home series against Australia in 1955. Gill is two hundreds short of levelling that feat with three Tests to go. Like Gill, Walcott also scored three tons in the first two Tests of that series - 108 in Kingston followed by twin hundreds in the second Test in Port-of-Spain. Walcott then scored twin hundreds again in the fifth Test in Kingston to take his century count to five.

The most hundreds in a series as captain belongs to Bradman - four centuries against India in 1947.

For India, Gavaskar again holds both these records with four hundreds each against West Indies - in 1971 as a player and in 1978-79 as captain.

Fastest to 1000 runs as captain

Another Bradman record that Gill could possibly break. Bradman took 11 innings to complete 1000. Gill needs 415 runs in six innings to topple him.

The Indian record is with Gavaskar. Beginning his captaincy stint with a hundred against New Zealand in 1976, Gavaskar took 14 innings to complete 1000 Test runs as captain. He racked up five hundreds in this span with a top score of 205. Gill has nine innings in hand to beat Gavaskar's record.

Most runs in a series against England

Yashasvi Jaiswal has the record for the most runs by an India batter in a series against England . He pummeled 712 runs in a five-match home series in 2024, averaging 89 with the help of two double-hundreds. Gill is in contention to get past that tally, needing 127 more.

The record for most runs in a series in England for an Indian batter belongs to Rahul Dravid who scored 602 in 2002 with three tons. Gill is in touching distance of that - only 18 runs short.