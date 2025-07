All the records Shubman Gill can break against England

The West Indies great Clyde Walcott made five centuries in a home series against Australia in 1955. Gill is two hundreds short of levelling that feat with three Tests to go. Like Gill, Walcott also scored three tons in the first two Tests of that series - 108 in Kingston followed by twin hundreds in the second Test in Port-of-Spain. Walcott then scored twin hundreds again in the fifth Test in Kingston to take his century count to five.