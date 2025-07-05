Gill breaks records with 430 as India rack up a rare 1000
Stats highlights from the fourth day between England and India at Edgbaston
Shubman Gill walks off after a majestic 161 in the second innings • Getty Images
430 Shubman Gill's runs in the Edgbaston Test against England - the second-highest aggregate in a Test behind Graham Gooch's 456 against India in 1990.
2 Gill is the second batter to make two 150-plus scores in a Test, after Allan Border who scored 150* and 153 against Pakistan in Lahore in 1980.
Gill is one of nine batters with a century and a double-century in a Test. Among Indians, only Gavaskar had done the double before Gill.
2 Indian captains with hundreds in both innings of a Test before Gill. Gavaskar scored 107 and 182 not out against West Indies at Eden Gardens in 1978, and Virat Kohli scored 115 and 141 against Australia in Adelaide in 2014.
Gill is also the second Indian with hundreds in both innings of a Test in England, after Rishabh Pant, who did it in the previous Test at Headingley.
1014 India's total runs at Edgbaston - their highest aggregate in a Test, beating the 916 against Australia at the SCG in 2004. It's the fourth-highest aggregate overall and the sixth time a team has scored more than 1000 in a Test.
1 Gill and Ravindra Jadeja are the first Indian pair with a hundred and double-hundred partnership in the same Test. They are also one of nine Indian pairs with two century partnerships in a men's Test match.
4 Number of century partnerships for India in the Edgbaston Test and all of them involved Gill. He is the first Indian and only the fifth batter to be part of four century stands in a Test. The others are: Hanif Mohammad (vs West Indies in 1958), Graham Gooch (vs India in 1990), Mark Taylor (vs Pakistan in 1998) and Joe Root (vs Pakistan in 2016).
585 Gill's runs in the first two Tests of the tour of England - the second-highest aggregate in the first two matches of a series, behind Graeme Smith's 621 in England in 2003. Gill also has the highest tally in the first two Tests as captain, bettering Kohli, who scored 449 runs.
24 Rishabh Pant's sixes in Tests in England - the most by a visiting batter in a country. He went past Ben Stokes, who has hit 21 sixes in South Africa.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo