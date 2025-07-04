Gill walks Kohli's path in flawless display of batting

Cricket Archive, which is not a place for the casual fan. Back then, it was not behind the paywall that it is now. Gill would visit it because it is a repository of cricket scorecards that goes beyond international and domestic cricket, right down to junior scorecards and local leagues. Gill wanted to measure himself up against great players when they were his age. As a boy, Shubman Gill was a cricket nerd. He knew of the website, which is not a place for the casual fan. Back then, it was not behind the paywall that it is now. Gill would visit it because it is a repository of cricket scorecards that goes beyond international and domestic cricket, right down to junior scorecards and local leagues. Gill wanted to measure himself up against great players when they were his age.

Gill's "player oracle" search featured one player more than others. He wanted to know what Virat Kohli 's scores and achievements were when he was his age. At that age did he get ahead of Kohli. The senior man acknowledged as much when he first saw Gill in the nets in New Zealand in 2019-20, famously saying he didn't have even 10% of the talent when he was Gill's age.

By then, though, Gill knew what a tall order he had chosen to follow. He might have had the skill, but he would need every bit of bloody-mindedness, competitiveness, fitness and drive he could muster to keep measuring up. Remarkably, he kept measuring up: he had his ODI game sorted before any other format, had a tough initiation into Test cricket, and then was named the Test captain at a similar age with similar numbers as batter and a similar transition to carry out. And with the whole world watching, not just the nerds.

Gill won't need to subscribe to any websites to tell him he is carrying the parallels too far. A century on captaincy debut. Just like Kohli. In a defeat. Just like Kohli. A century in the second Test as captain. Just like Kohli. The same number of centuries as Kohli in England already. Going past Kohli for the highest score by an India captain already. Then getting out for 269, Kohli's India cap number.

More than just the numbers, it is the same inevitability he has carried as Kohli did at his prime whenever a pitch was less than spiteful. Gill barely ever plays a false shot. Even in a high-risk format such as T20 cricket, Gill scored 650 runs in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 155.87 with a control rate Test batters would be proud of: a false shot every nine balls, or in control of 88.49% of the balls he faced. No batter did better than one false shot every over. Can you imagine what would happen if you gave Gill a flat track and unlimited time to bat?

There is no need to imagine. You saw what happens. At Headingley , he played 21 false shots in 227 balls. That last one stuck with him. That was the kind of shot his dad would taunt him for playing when he was at the junior level.

Long before that, when he was still living in his village, Lakhwinder Singh, Gill's father, used to get his farmhands to throw balls at little Shubman. They would be rewarded with Rs 100 if they got him out. It was a little over a pound back then. Much better paid professional bowlers might as well be asking themselves, " What are we, farmers?

"We threw everything at him," England's assistant coach Jeetan Patel said afterwards.

The skill and muscle memory developed hitting all those balls from the age of four or five teamed up with the resolve that comes from seeing a relaxed shot result in a Test-losing collapse, and England found themselves at the receiving end. Only 25 false shots came about in his 387 balls at the wicket. And he didn't have to shelve any of his shots: reverse-sweeps, aerial hits, all were a go.

Ravindra Jadeja, who spent the most time with Gill at the wicket, summed it up best. "When he has batted, it hasn't seemed he is the captain or he has any extra responsibility. Today, unluckily that ball went to hand because it never looked like he would even get out."