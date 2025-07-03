Gill makes the highest Test score by an Indian in England
The new India captain went past Sunil Gavaskar's 221, a record which had stood for nearly 50 years
Shubman Gill climbed another peak on this England tour • Getty Images
Shubman Gill, 269, Edgbaston, 2025
After the first Test, at Headingley, Gill said his 147 was not enough and that he should have gone bigger. At Edgbaston, he was determined to do that. In friendly batting conditions, he batted with discipline, relying on minimum-risk caresses for most of his boundaries and offering no chances to bring up his maiden Test double-century. In the middle session of the second day, he recorded the highest score by an Indian in England going past...
Sunil Gavaskar, 221, The Oval, 1979
In one of the great fourth-innings knocks, Gavaskar almost got India to do the unthinkable and chase 438 on a fourth and fifth-day pitch. He batted for more than eight hours against an attack that included Ian Botham and Bob Willis. In a gripping finish, India were 10 runs short of the target with just two wickets in hand.
Rahul Dravid, 217, The Oval, 2002
Dravid already had two hundreds in the series by the fourth Test of India's 2002 tour. With the series tied 1-1, England scored 515 in the first innings. Dravid led the response with a typically patient double over days three and four that took him past 600 runs for the series. The match petered out into a draw, leaving the series tied.
Sachin Tendulkar, 193, Headingley, 2002
In one of India's famous wins in England, Dravid and Sanjay Bangar set the platform for Tendulkar to play a stroke-laden innings. On the second evening, with the light fading, he went on the charge, hitting three sixes. Though he fell short of a double-ton, India got to 628 and ended up winning by an innings.
Ravi Shastri, 187, The Oval, 1990
With Kris Srikkanth dropped, Shastri was given the role of opener on India's 1990 tour. He got a hundred at Lord's, and at the Oval went big, batting 436 balls as India got 606 in the first innings. England had to follow-on but survived for a draw to take the series 1-0.