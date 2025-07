Gill makes the highest Test score by an Indian in England

After the first Test, at Headingley , Gill said his 147 was not enough and that he should have gone bigger. At Edgbaston , he was determined to do that. In friendly batting conditions, he batted with discipline , relying on minimum-risk caresses for most of his boundaries and offering no chances to bring up his maiden Test double-century. In the middle session of the second day, he recorded the highest score by an Indian in England going past...