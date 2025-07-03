Stats - All the records Gill broke during his historic 269

Gill's 269 is also the highest by an India batter in Tests outside Asia . Sachin Tendulkar's 241 not out at the SCG in 2004 was the previous highest.

Only two Indians had scored double-hundreds in men's Tests in England before him - 221 by Sunil Gavaskar in 1979 and 217 by Rahul Dravid in 2002, both at The Oval.

93.28 - Gill's control percentage during his 269 at Edgbaston. According to ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball logs, only two batters have had a higher control percentage while scoring a hundred in men's Tests in England since 2006 - 96.45 % by Ian Bell during his 119* against Sri Lanka in 2011, and 94.6 % by Jamie Smith during his 111 against Sri Lanka last year.

2 - Visiting batters with double-hundreds - Visiting batters with double-hundreds at Edgbaston in Tests before Gill. Graeme Smith scored 277 in 2003, while Zaheer Abbas scored 274 in 1971. Gill's 269 is the eighth-highest score by a visiting batter in Tests in England.

7 - Number of batters, including Gill, with hundreds in their first two Tests as captain. Three of the previous six were Indians - Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli. Jackie McGlew, Alastair Cook and Steven Smith are the others.

5 - Batters with double-hundreds in both Tests and ODIs. Gill joins a list dominated by Indians - Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle.

376 - Runs India scored after the fall of Nitish Kumar Reddy at Edgbaston - the most they have added for - Runs India scored after the fall of Nitish Kumar Reddy at Edgbaston - the most they have added for the last five wickets in a Test innings.

3 - Number of 200-plus partnerships involving Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth (or lower) wicket in Tests. Only Adam Gilchrist (six), BJ Watling (five) and MS Dhoni (four) have been part of more such stands. Two of Jadeja's three such stands have come at Edgbaston.