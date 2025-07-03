Stats - All the records Gill broke during his historic 269
Shubman made the highest score by an India captain in Tests, as well as the highest by an India batter outside Asia
Shubman Gill now has the highest Test score by an India batter in England • Getty Images
269 - Shubman Gill's score in the second Test against England at Edgbaston, the highest by an India captain in Tests, surpassing Virat Kohli's unbeaten 254 against South Africa in Pune in 2019.
Gill's 269 is also the highest by an India batter in Tests outside Asia. Sachin Tendulkar's 241 not out at the SCG in 2004 was the previous highest.
It is also the third-highest score by an India batter in away Tests, behind Virender Sehwag's 309 in Multan and Rahul Dravid's 270 in Rawalpindi on the tour of Pakistan in 2004.
Only two Indians had scored double-hundreds in men's Tests in England before him - 221 by Sunil Gavaskar in 1979 and 217 by Rahul Dravid in 2002, both at The Oval.
Overall, Gill's 269 is the seventh-highest score for India in Tests.
93.28 - Gill's control percentage during his 269 at Edgbaston. According to ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball logs, only two batters have had a higher control percentage while scoring a hundred in men's Tests in England since 2006 - 96.45 % by Ian Bell during his 119* against Sri Lanka in 2011, and 94.6 % by Jamie Smith during his 111 against Sri Lanka last year.
2 - Visiting batters with double-hundreds at Edgbaston in Tests before Gill. Graeme Smith scored 277 in 2003, while Zaheer Abbas scored 274 in 1971. Gill's 269 is the eighth-highest score by a visiting batter in Tests in England.
7 - Number of batters, including Gill, with hundreds in their first two Tests as captain. Three of the previous six were Indians - Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli. Jackie McGlew, Alastair Cook and Steven Smith are the others.
5 - Batters with double-hundreds in both Tests and ODIs. Gill joins a list dominated by Indians - Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle.
4 - Scores higher than Gill's 269 after being put into bat by the opposition. It is the highest for India.
376 - Runs India scored after the fall of Nitish Kumar Reddy at Edgbaston - the most they have added for the last five wickets in a Test innings.
3 - Number of 200-plus partnerships involving Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth (or lower) wicket in Tests. Only Adam Gilchrist (six), BJ Watling (five) and MS Dhoni (four) have been part of more such stands. Two of Jadeja's three such stands have come at Edgbaston.
7 - Yashasvi Jaiswal has a 50-plus score in each of his seven Tests against England. Viv Richards and Mark Taylor also had a 50-plus score in each of their first seven Tests against England.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo