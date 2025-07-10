6.35pm I know it's cliche, but it has been a day of attritional Test cricket. Joe Root walks back unbeaten on 99. Ben Stokes hobbles back on 39. England will likely be the happier side, although they have gone against their instincts to play a slow-burn at Lord's. The four wickets India got came in spurts, with Nitish Kumar Reddy removing both openers in one over to start the second hour of the day. Root and Pope then saw out a session and a half before Jadeja had Pope edging behind first ball after tea. Jasprit Bumrah went on to remind the world of his class with a jaffa to knock Harry Brook over not long after, but since then, Joe Root and Ben Stokes, the two senior batters of this team, have dug in and taken England forward. While the pitch hasn't been a batting paradise, England have shown that with discipline and patience, the movement and slowness of the pitch can be countered. India will want a fruitful early spell tomorrow with the second new ball. And they will hope that Rishabh Pant is okay to continue, after he spent around half the day off the field after copping a blow to his left finger. There is an injury worry for England too, with Stokes seeming to have picked up a niggle. He was in for a long period of treatment, and has been moving gingerly since. England will hope it's nothing serious and that he is good to continue tomorrow and good to bowl, as he'll be a crucial part of the bowling attack in hot and tiring conditions.