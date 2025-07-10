Full outside off, blocked back to the bowler, and that will be stumps
England vs India, 3rd Test at London, ENG vs IND, Jul 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|99
|191
|9
|0
|51.83
|23 (35b)
|17 (31b)
(lhb)
|39
|102
|3
|0
|38.23
|10 (16b)
|7 (30b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rfm)
|17
|2
|75
|0
|4.41
|65
|9
|0
|2 - 0 - 6 - 0
(rf)
|18
|3
|35
|1
|1.94
|86
|3
|0
|1 - 0 - 3 - 0
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|156
|13214
|262
|51.02
|114
|6853
|258
|35.32
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|9
|25
|6/99
|31.60
|47
|211
|6/27
|19.68
6.45pm With England on 251, India will feel happy they have kept the scoring rate quite low, but with only four wickets on the board, England will feel they have the platform set to make it a big one. Tomorrow promises to be another tightly fought day of Test cricket. Don't forget to tune in for the action on Day 2. For now, on behalf of Andrew Miller, Sudeep Poojar and everyone else at ESPNcricinfo, it's Abhimanyu signing off.
6.35pm I know it's cliche, but it has been a day of attritional Test cricket. Joe Root walks back unbeaten on 99. Ben Stokes hobbles back on 39. England will likely be the happier side, although they have gone against their instincts to play a slow-burn at Lord's. The four wickets India got came in spurts, with Nitish Kumar Reddy removing both openers in one over to start the second hour of the day. Root and Pope then saw out a session and a half before Jadeja had Pope edging behind first ball after tea. Jasprit Bumrah went on to remind the world of his class with a jaffa to knock Harry Brook over not long after, but since then, Joe Root and Ben Stokes, the two senior batters of this team, have dug in and taken England forward. While the pitch hasn't been a batting paradise, England have shown that with discipline and patience, the movement and slowness of the pitch can be countered. India will want a fruitful early spell tomorrow with the second new ball. And they will hope that Rishabh Pant is okay to continue, after he spent around half the day off the field after copping a blow to his left finger. There is an injury worry for England too, with Stokes seeming to have picked up a niggle. He was in for a long period of treatment, and has been moving gingerly since. England will hope it's nothing serious and that he is good to continue tomorrow and good to bowl, as he'll be a crucial part of the bowling attack in hot and tiring conditions.
colin: "Joe should be relieved that nobody in test history has failed to score a century having been not out overnight on 99"
So, Root is going to be stranded on 99, unless this is a no-ball or a wide that they can run a bye on!
Full outside off, Stokes keeps it out
On a length outside off, Root rides the bounce and punches it behind point and gets the single. Jadeja smiles and challenges Root to run back for the second. Playfully rolls the ball on the floor too
On a length around off, stabbed to gully
Full outside off, swinging away, Root leans into the drive through cover point, but Jadeja at deep point is quick to get around and keep it down to two
Now Akash Deep with a wicked inswinger that squares Root up. He looks to flick it but gets a leading edge that pops up tooo far for Akash Deep to get
Probably the last over we'll get before stumps
Bumrah with another inswinger that Stokes misses. Again, it was going down leg
Another nip-backer from Bumrah, this one fuller as Stokes misses it again. Also sliding down leg likely. Stokes grimaces upon contact
Length ball jags in from outside off. Stokes looks to parry but misses and it goes square on the leg side off his pads
Full and sliding down leg, Stokes leaves it alone
Around the wicket to Stokes
On a length outside off, Root stabs it out through backward point and moves to 96
Full outside off, swinging away late. Root reaches out and steers it well wide of gully
Unsurprisingly, it's Bumrah from the other end. And well, those may be ladybugs and not flying ants. Not sure what exactly is bugging the players
Full outside off, again with that late shape away, Stokes leaves
Jit: "Are you sure they are not jellybeans?"
Full outside off, shaping away, Stokes leaves it alone
Stokes still not happy as the umpires gesture to resume play. Akash Deep waits on. Alright, we are good to go
Bumrah seems to be under attack from some flying ants! Stokes is questioningly looking at the umpire as the insects hold up play. The umpires confer over what to do! Add that to the list of bizarre stoppages in cricket!
Akash Deep strays onto the pads with a full and straight one, Root whips it away to deep fine leg's left
nologic: "79.4 Jadeja calls out to KL 'look here else you will say I wasn't ready'. Some history from last match drop catch." -- Good catch!
Full around off, clipped away to long leg
Movement straight away. This is on a length and quite wide of off, Stokes leaves it alone as it shapes away late
And the second new ball has been taken. India did this thing of bowling one ball with the old ball and taking the second new ball after that in the last game as well. Now around the wicket with the new ball to Ben Stokes
Full outside off, Root clips it to mid-on's right for a quick run
The second new ball is now due. The fourth umpire comes out with it and hands it to Sharfaddoula. And looks like the new ball will be taken soon as Akash Deep is brought back into the attack. He'll start the over with the old ball.
Full outside off, Stokes just about keeps his balance as he blocks on the front foot
Tossed up outside off, driven out to deep cover
1W
|Lord's, London
|Toss
|England, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|Test no. 2594
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|10,11,12,13,14 July 2025 - day (5-day match)
|Umpires
Paul ReiffelDRS
SharfuddoulaDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
