England vs India, 3rd Test at London, ENG vs IND, Jul 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
3rd Test, Lord's, July 10 - 14, 2025, India tour of England
England FlagEngland
(83 ov) 251/4
India FlagIndia

Day 1 - England chose to bat.

Current RR: 3.02
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 25/0 (2.50)
Test CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Joe Root* 
(rhb)
991919051.8323 (35b)17 (31b)
Ben Stokes 
(lhb)
391023038.2310 (16b)7 (30b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Akash Deep 
(rfm)
1727504.4165902 - 0 - 6 - 0
Jasprit Bumrah 
(rf)
1833511.9486301 - 0 - 3 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
1561321426251.02
114685325835.32
MatWktsBBIAve
9256/9931.60
472116/2719.68
Partnership: 79 Runs, 28.1 Ov (RR: 2.8) Last BatHarry Brook 11 (20b) FOW172/4 (54.5 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: England - 3 of 3, India - 3 of 3
Match centre
Scores: Sudeep Poojar | Comms: Abhimanyu Bose
end of over 833 runs
ENG: 251/4CRR: 3.02 
Ben Stokes39 (102b 3x4)
Joe Root99 (191b 9x4)
Akash Deep 17-2-75-0
Jasprit Bumrah 18-3-35-1
How lack of pace played in Reddy's favour
1:50

How lack of pace played in Reddy's favour

6.45pm With England on 251, India will feel happy they have kept the scoring rate quite low, but with only four wickets on the board, England will feel they have the platform set to make it a big one. Tomorrow promises to be another tightly fought day of Test cricket. Don't forget to tune in for the action on Day 2. For now, on behalf of Andrew Miller, Sudeep Poojar and everyone else at ESPNcricinfo, it's Abhimanyu signing off.

6.35pm I know it's cliche, but it has been a day of attritional Test cricket. Joe Root walks back unbeaten on 99. Ben Stokes hobbles back on 39. England will likely be the happier side, although they have gone against their instincts to play a slow-burn at Lord's. The four wickets India got came in spurts, with Nitish Kumar Reddy removing both openers in one over to start the second hour of the day. Root and Pope then saw out a session and a half before Jadeja had Pope edging behind first ball after tea. Jasprit Bumrah went on to remind the world of his class with a jaffa to knock Harry Brook over not long after, but since then, Joe Root and Ben Stokes, the two senior batters of this team, have dug in and taken England forward. While the pitch hasn't been a batting paradise, England have shown that with discipline and patience, the movement and slowness of the pitch can be countered. India will want a fruitful early spell tomorrow with the second new ball. And they will hope that Rishabh Pant is okay to continue, after he spent around half the day off the field after copping a blow to his left finger. There is an injury worry for England too, with Stokes seeming to have picked up a niggle. He was in for a long period of treatment, and has been moving gingerly since. England will hope it's nothing serious and that he is good to continue tomorrow and good to bowl, as he'll be a crucial part of the bowling attack in hot and tiring conditions.

colin: "Joe should be relieved that nobody in test history has failed to score a century having been not out overnight on 99"

82.6
Akash Deep to Stokes, no run

Full outside off, blocked back to the bowler, and that will be stumps

So, Root is going to be stranded on 99, unless this is a no-ball or a wide that they can run a bye on!

82.5
Akash Deep to Stokes, no run

Full outside off, Stokes keeps it out

82.4
1
Akash Deep to Root, 1 run

On a length outside off, Root rides the bounce and punches it behind point and gets the single. Jadeja smiles and challenges Root to run back for the second. Playfully rolls the ball on the floor too

82.3
Akash Deep to Root, no run

On a length around off, stabbed to gully

82.2
2
Akash Deep to Root, 2 runs

Full outside off, swinging away, Root leans into the drive through cover point, but Jadeja at deep point is quick to get around and keep it down to two

82.1
Akash Deep to Root, no run

Now Akash Deep with a wicked inswinger that squares Root up. He looks to flick it but gets a leading edge that pops up tooo far for Akash Deep to get

Probably the last over we'll get before stumps

end of over 823 runs
ENG: 248/4CRR: 3.02 
Ben Stokes39 (100b 3x4)
Joe Root96 (187b 9x4)
Jasprit Bumrah 18-3-35-1
Akash Deep 16-2-72-0
81.6
Bumrah to Stokes, no run

Bumrah with another inswinger that Stokes misses. Again, it was going down leg

81.5
Bumrah to Stokes, no run

Another nip-backer from Bumrah, this one fuller as Stokes misses it again. Also sliding down leg likely. Stokes grimaces upon contact

81.4
Bumrah to Stokes, no run

Length ball jags in from outside off. Stokes looks to parry but misses and it goes square on the leg side off his pads

81.3
Bumrah to Stokes, no run

Full and sliding down leg, Stokes leaves it alone

Around the wicket to Stokes

81.2
1
Bumrah to Root, 1 run

On a length outside off, Root stabs it out through backward point and moves to 96

81.1
2
Bumrah to Root, 2 runs

Full outside off, swinging away late. Root reaches out and steers it well wide of gully

Unsurprisingly, it's Bumrah from the other end. And well, those may be ladybugs and not flying ants. Not sure what exactly is bugging the players

end of over 813 runs
ENG: 245/4CRR: 3.02 
Ben Stokes39 (96b 3x4)
Joe Root93 (185b 9x4)
Akash Deep 16-2-72-0
Ravindra Jadeja 10-1-26-1
80.6
Akash Deep to Stokes, no run

Full outside off, again with that late shape away, Stokes leaves

Jit: "Are you sure they are not jellybeans?"

80.5
Akash Deep to Stokes, no run

Full outside off, shaping away, Stokes leaves it alone

Stokes still not happy as the umpires gesture to resume play. Akash Deep waits on. Alright, we are good to go

Bumrah seems to be under attack from some flying ants! Stokes is questioningly looking at the umpire as the insects hold up play. The umpires confer over what to do! Add that to the list of bizarre stoppages in cricket!

80.4
1
Akash Deep to Root, 1 run

Akash Deep strays onto the pads with a full and straight one, Root whips it away to deep fine leg's left

nologic: "79.4 Jadeja calls out to KL 'look here else you will say I wasn't ready'. Some history from last match drop catch." -- Good catch!

80.3
1
Akash Deep to Stokes, 1 run

Full around off, clipped away to long leg

80.2
Akash Deep to Stokes, no run

Movement straight away. This is on a length and quite wide of off, Stokes leaves it alone as it shapes away late

And the second new ball has been taken. India did this thing of bowling one ball with the old ball and taking the second new ball after that in the last game as well. Now around the wicket with the new ball to Ben Stokes

80.1
1
Akash Deep to Root, 1 run

Full outside off, Root clips it to mid-on's right for a quick run

The second new ball is now due. The fourth umpire comes out with it and hands it to Sharfaddoula. And looks like the new ball will be taken soon as Akash Deep is brought back into the attack. He'll start the over with the old ball.

end of over 802 runs
ENG: 242/4CRR: 3.02 
Ben Stokes38 (92b 3x4)
Joe Root91 (183b 9x4)
Ravindra Jadeja 10-1-26-1
Washington Sundar 10-1-21-0
79.6
Jadeja to Stokes, no run

Full outside off, Stokes just about keeps his balance as he blocks on the front foot

79.5
1
Jadeja to Root, 1 run

Tossed up outside off, driven out to deep cover

Current batters
Match details
Lord's, London
TossEngland, elected to bat first
Series
India tour of England
ICC World Test Championship
Season2025
Match numberTest no. 2594
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days10,11,12,13,14 July 2025 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
Australia
Paul ReiffelDRS
Bangladesh
SharfuddoulaDRS
TV Umpire
Pakistan
Ahsan Raza
Reserve Umpire
England
Graham Lloyd
Match Referee
West Indies
Richie Richardson
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Reddy credits Cummins and Morkel for bowling improvement

India allrounder struck important blows at Lord's after working on his consistency with the red ball

Reddy credits Cummins and Morkel for bowling improvement

For Crawley and Pope, the struggle gets real

Both England batters tried to rein in their natural games, both failed in different ways

For Crawley and Pope, the struggle gets real

Bumrah and Root show their class on bizarre Bazwalling day

Both were masterly on a pitch that had enough to keep them interested, but not enough to give maximum results for their efforts

Bumrah and Root show their class on bizarre Bazwalling day

England sweat on Ben Stokes as spectre of injury looms

Captain needed treatment on the field after apparently experiencing discomfort to his groin

England sweat on Ben Stokes as spectre of injury looms

Root holds the fort with 99* as India put brakes on Bazball

A disciplined bowling effort from India's seamers led England to scale back their usual aggressive intent

Root holds the fort with 99* as India put brakes on Bazball
England Innings
Player NameRB
Z Crawley
caught1843
BM Duckett
caught2340
OJ Pope
caught44104
JE Root
not out99191
HC Brook
bowled1120
BA Stokes
not out39102
Extras(b 4, lb 11, nb 2)
Total251(4 wkts; 83 ovs)
ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
AUS220024100.00
SL21011666.67
IND21101250.00
ENG21101250.00
BAN2011416.67
WI202000.00
NZ------
PAK------
SA------
Full Table