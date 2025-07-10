Live Report - Root 99* overnight as England grind through opening day

Shubman Gill wasn't happy when umpire Sharfuddoula didn't agree for a ball change • Getty Images

Nagraj Gollapudi at Lord's: While we will need to wait on whether the ICC Cricket Committee will consider Dilip Jajodia’s suggestion of teams being allowed to take the new ball earlier, we decided to look for why and when did cricket decide on having a new ball after 80 overs.

With no direct answers available, we knocked on the doors of MCC and thanks to its Archive & Library Manager Alan Rees, we have some interesting information. Rees referred to Gerald Brodribb's book Next Man In, which says from the around the turn of 19th century, a new ball could be asked for from the start of each innings.

In 1907, Australia adopted the rule of having a new ball after 200 runs were scored. This rule was first applied in first-class cricket. On occasions where the batting team was not inclined to score, bowling teams would bowl deliberate extras to get the total to the 200-mark to seek the new ball.

Dukes owner Dilip Jajodia holds a new cricket ball • Scott Oliver

In 1946, the rule was modified allowing teams to avail a new ball after 55 overs which three years later, in 1949, became 65 overs. According to Brodribb, the MCC’s 1980 code of Laws initially said for matches played in England and lasting minimum of three days the new ball to be available after 75 overs. The counties, though, changed to 100 overs. In the 2017 iteration of its code, MCC changed the rule allowing teams to take the new ball after 80 overs.

The ICC’s playing conditions meanwhile have persisted with the 80-overs rule for taking a new ball for long but there is no confirmed information since when.