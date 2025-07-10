Live Report - Root 99* overnight as England grind through opening day

Live Report - Root 99* overnight as England grind through opening dayBy Matt Roller
Root stranded on 99
On the fly
Second new ball time
Turn and bounce
Stokes gets treatment
New balls please
Stokes vs spin
No. 1 gets No. 1!
No. 1 joins No. 2
Jadeja strikes immediately!
Tea: England 153 for 2
Another Root 50
Pope breaks the shackles
Slow and steady
Gill gets his way
Ball goes soft
"Maybe the game’s authorities should consider allowing the new ball to be taken somewhere between the 60th and 70th over, instead of the current 80th-over rule. They somehow expect the ball to stay hard until the 79.5th over, which, I’m afraid, it is not possible."
Sleepy Joe
"I was meant to meet Joe but he had a massive, long nap throughout the afternoon so he missed dinner with everybody. He’s a bit like that. He doesn’t sleep well during Test matches, Joe. I think his sleep comes through the day on the practice days."
England's tempo change
Root plays senior pro
Joe Root has worked out that the best way to face Jasprit Bumrah is from the non-striker's end: he faced two balls to Ollie Pope's 28 in Bumrah's five-over spell after lunch, taking singles off both— Matt Roller (@mroller98) July 10, 2025
Jurel replaces Pant
Stinger for Pant
Finally, a run!
Root's strike management
The Bumrah factor
"Bumrah’s the guy at the moment, in all formats. When he gets the ball, you play differently. You just feel like, ‘This is the guy we have to try and keep out. We can’t attack him.’ Or, ‘I’m going to try and attack him,’ and you try, but he’s too good.
"He’s the one that just feels different at the minute; he’s the guy that is head and shoulders above the rest in white-ball cricket especially.
"I was probably quite bad at that in Test cricket. I came up against a few guys where I played the man and the occasion and the aura. I remember in the 2015 Ashes, [Mitchell] Johnson came over and bowled the speed of light… But right now, Bumrah is the guy."
Slow and steady
Lunch: England 83 for 2
Skittles
SRT in town
Kumble on Kuldeep
Reddy evokes Irfan
Reddy, set, go
Reddy strikes!
Bumrah changes ends
Kohli-watch
"He only lives around the corner. But I don't know if he'll be coming to the game: he's got daddy duties to attend to, with two young kids."
Crawley responds!
Deep all over Crawley
Siraj's new role
Jonny B (Good)
Jonny Bairstow is presented a silver cap in recognition of his 100th Test against India in Dharamsala last year pic.twitter.com/E2w6OsR3wW— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 10, 2025
Edged... but short
Pitch perfect?
Pant: 'It just happens with me, man'
"It just happens with me, man."— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 10, 2025
Rishabh Pant discusses losing his bat while batting pic.twitter.com/hOvkCcGor3