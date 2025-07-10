Matches (20)
GSL (4)
SL vs BAN (1)
Vitality Blast Men (11)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
MLC (1)
Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
3rd Test, Lord's, July 10 - 14, 2025, India tour of England
PrevNext
England FlagEngland
(83 ov) 251/4
India FlagIndia

Day 1 - England chose to bat.

Current RR: 3.02
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 25/0 (2.50)
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Live Stats
Day 1 Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Table
Playing XI
Bet
Updated 5 hrs ago • Published Today

Live Report - Root 99* overnight as England grind through opening day

By Matt Roller

Root stranded on 99

England 251 for 4 (Root 99*, Reddy 2-46) vs India
Shubman Gill declared the return of “boring Test cricket” but England did not care. They scored uncharacteristically slowly – at just 3.02 runs per over – and ground their way into the ascendancy on their slowest-scoring full day of the Bazball era, as Joe Root reached the close a run short of his 37th Test century and his eighth at Lord’s.
“Baz-Baz-Bazball! Come on, I want to see it,” Mohammed Siraj was heard telling Root over the stump microphones, as England put their attacking shots away during a wicketless second session. “No more entertaining cricket, lads,” Gill told his team-mates, after Pope left the ball alone outside his off stump. “Welcome back to the boring Test cricket.”
Boring suited England just fine. The crowd at Lord’s were probably anticipating a very different day when they cheered Ben Stokes’ decision to bat first after winning his third consecutive toss, but a sluggish surface and a disciplined bowling effort from India’s seamers – including the returning Jasprit Bumrah – led England to scale back their usual aggressive intent.
But India will be heartened by the fact that after a long day in the field, they have kept England in check. The bowling heroes of their 336-run win at Edgbaston, Siraj and Akash Deep, both went wicketless, but timely scalps for Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and two in an over from Nitish Kumar Reddy ensured that England never got away from them.
4
5
1
6

On the fly

We have a pause in play due to a swarm of insects flying about the pitch. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Flying ants? Birds apparently - ladybirds! They can be seen hovering round the England balcony, though the players there seem unruffled. Ben Stokes doesn't seem too happy about having to contend with them crossing his eyeline. But the umpires have indicated it's time to get on with things and they play on as the worst of the threat from these little critters subsides.
1
2
1
5

Second new ball time

Sixteen minutes left on the opening day, and India can have a quick burst with the second new ball tonight if they want to. The over-rate has been slow today, with Rishabh Pant and Ben Stokes' injuries not helping, but there should be time for at least four more overs with a hard new ball.
Akash Deep will come back on from the Pavilion End, with Jasprit Bumrah ready for a burst from the Nursery End after a quick comfort break off the field. India delayed taking it for one ball, but have now done so after 80.1 overs.
1
1

Turn and bounce

There has been something in the surface for the spinners today, and Ravindra Jadeja gets one to bounce significantly and turn past Joe Root's outside edge. There's a prolonged appeal for caught-behind, but Shubman Gill eventually decides against the review. It's another fantastic take from Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps, who Root knows well from their time at Rajasthan Royals together.
This is already shaping up as a big Test for Shoaib Bashir, who will have the opportunity to bowl in the fourth innings for the first time in this series. Bashir has bowled fewer drag-downs and full tosses in this series than he tended to last summer, but has struggled to build any kind of pressure and the vast majority of his wickets have been caught in the deep.
2

Stokes gets treatment

Ben Stokes is not moving well, and has to get some treatment from the England physio. He left a ball outside off stump from Nitish Kumar Reddy, and almost immediately appeared to be in pain. He is flat out on his back at the end of the overs, doing some stretches, and it appears to be an issue somewhere in his right thigh, maybe as high as his groin. He finally gets back to his feet, but continues to stretch his leg out while grimacing.
Stokes is going to continue, but this is a real concern for England given his recent injury history - and the role that he has played with the ball so far in this match.
1
2
2
3

New balls please

Nagraj Gollapudi at Lord's: While we will need to wait on whether the ICC Cricket Committee will consider Dilip Jajodia’s suggestion of teams being allowed to take the new ball earlier, we decided to look for why and when did cricket decide on having a new ball after 80 overs.
With no direct answers available, we knocked on the doors of MCC and thanks to its Archive & Library Manager Alan Rees, we have some interesting information. Rees referred to Gerald Brodribb's book Next Man In, which says from the around the turn of 19th century, a new ball could be asked for from the start of each innings.
In 1907, Australia adopted the rule of having a new ball after 200 runs were scored. This rule was first applied in first-class cricket. On occasions where the batting team was not inclined to score, bowling teams would bowl deliberate extras to get the total to the 200-mark to seek the new ball.
In 1946, the rule was modified allowing teams to avail a new ball after 55 overs which three years later, in 1949, became 65 overs. According to Brodribb, the MCC’s 1980 code of Laws initially said for matches played in England and lasting minimum of three days the new ball to be available after 75 overs. The counties, though, changed to 100 overs. In the 2017 iteration of its code, MCC changed the rule allowing teams to take the new ball after 80 overs.
The ICC’s playing conditions meanwhile have persisted with the 80-overs rule for taking a new ball for long but there is no confirmed information since when.
PS: While Jajodia’s suggestion is interesting, the counter to that will be: getting a new ball earlier would benefit the ball manufacturers who will get the opportunity to scale up their productions. But the growing concern over the balls going soft swifty needs urgent remedy and the game’s regulators need to treat it seriously.
10
6
1
2

Stokes vs spin

Ben Stokes was trapped lbw on the stroke of lunch by Washington Sundar on the final day of the Edgbaston Test, extending his recent troubles against spin. He has averaged 18 against spin since the start of 2024, and plays-and-misses at Sundar as he returns for a second over, which turns out to be a maiden.
Stokes has struggled with the bat of late but as Sidharth Monga wrote in the build-up to this Test, he can always be trusted to take us on a ride.
1
1
1

No. 1 gets No. 1!

Too good from Jasprit Bumrah. After an uncharacteristically long spell without a wicket - 19 overs in the second innings at Headingley, 15 innings in the first at Lord's - he strikes with an absolute beauty that nips back off the seam, beats Harry Brook's inside edge and pings into the top of his off stump.
The No. 1-ranked Test batter in the world is dismissed by the No. 1-ranked Test bowler, and India are fighting hard with the old ball. In walks Ben Stokes, whose most recent Test century came on this ground more than two years ago.
That's Brook's third dismissal in a row to a nip-backer: he was bowled and trapped lbw by Akash Deep at Edgaston, and India will be well aware of that pattern.
6
5
4
1

No. 1 joins No. 2

Harry Brook returned to the top of the ICC's Test batting rankings after his hundred at Edgbaston, overtaking Joe Root, and both men are out in the middle at Lord's.
Brook has already played arguably the shot of the day, driving Jasprit Bumrah through cover-point for four as he overpitches, and will be looking to address a curiously quiet record at Lord's.

Jadeja strikes immediately!

First ball after tea! Ravindra Jadeja strikes, and Ollie Pope cannot believe what he's done. He puts his hand on his head, and leans over his bat handle. He has to drag himself off, and takes an age to do so. He battled so hard to reach 44 off 103 at tea, then slashed at his first ball of the evening session and edges through to Dhruv Jurel - who takes a good catch, deputising for Rishabh Pant.
2
7
2
1

Tea: England 153 for 2

Tea - England 153 for 2 (Root 54*, Pope 44*, Reddy 2-35) vs India
Joe Root and Ollie Pope batted through an uncharacteristically sedate second session at Lord’s, as India plugged away without rewards in the London sun and lost Rishabh Pant to a finger injury. England’s third-wicket stand had reached an unbroken 108 by tea, with Root and Pope adding 70 since the lunch interval.
The stump microphones picked up Mohammed Siraj telling Root that he wanted to see some ‘Bazball’ but England eschewed their usual attacking intent with the bat. India’s seamers went wide outside off stump, hanging in and waiting for a mistake that never came as Pope and Root left the ball alone and played with huge restraint.
Root became the first man to reach 3,000 Test runs against India shortly before reaching 50 for the 103rd time, equalling Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting’s tallies with only Sachin Tendulkar (119) ahead of him. He handed the strike to Pope during Jasprit Bumrah’s five-over spell after lunch, facing only two balls, and put away occasional bad balls from Nitish Kumar Reddy.
It was Reddy who prised the game open for India in the morning session, removing both England openers in his first over after Ben Stokes had chosen to bat first, but he and the rest of the Indian attack struggled with the softer ball. Shubman Gill eventually convinced the umpires to change it after 43 overs, but the replacement did not appear to move significantly more.
Pant’s injury was a concern for India. He hurt his index finger while attempting to gather a rare ball down the leg side from Bumrah, and received treatment on the field before trying to continue. But after five balls, he left the field and continued to receive medical attention in the dressing room, as substitute fielder Dhruv Jurel deputised behind the stumps.

Another Root 50

1 Root has become the first man to score 3,000 runs against India in Test cricket - and has extended his fine record at Lord's in the process.
103 This is Joe Root's 103rd 50-plus score in Tests, the same number that Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting achieved; only Sachin Tendulkar, with 119, has more.
3
3
7
6

Pope breaks the shackles

Ollie Pope rolls his wrists on a pull shot off Nitish Kumar Reddy, and finds the gap between long leg and deep square leg. It's his first boundary in 50 balls faced, and his first since the first over of the afternoon session, and he has played an uncharacteristically quiet innings; for a man with a career strike rate of 65 in Tests, it takes some serious adjustment to chug along in the mid-30s at Lord's.
Kumar Sangakkara presents a package on Sky Sports of India's seamers' plans after lunch, showing that they have hung the ball wide outside off stump; England's batters have left the vast majority of wide balls alone, and have generally been early on the ones that they have played, highlighting how slow this pitch is.
1

Slow and steady

2.82 As things stand, this is England's second-slowest partnership worth 50 or more of the Stokes-McCullum era, by runs per over. Root was also involved in the slowest, adding 113 in 43.3 overs with Ben Foakes in Ranchi last year.
1
1

Gill gets his way

One over later, Graham Lloyd is back out in the middle, and the umpires have chosen a suitable replacement. Will this one do any more for India's seamers than the old one?

Ball goes soft

Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep are arguing with umpire Sharfuddoula, trying to convince him that the ball is out of shape and needs changing. Fourth umpire Graham Lloyd got halfway out to the middle with a box of replacements before Sharfuddoula waved him away, having pushed the ball through the gauge.
Both Rishabh Pant and Ben Stokes spoke yesterday about their frustrations at the ball going soft , and it has been a theme of this series that fielding teams have struggled to make anything happen after 30 overs and before the second new ball.
Dilip Jajodia, who owns the Dukes factory, spoke to the Mumbai Mirror this week and suggested that the ICC should consider changing the playing conditions to allow captains to take the second new ball much earlier:
"Maybe the game’s authorities should consider allowing the new ball to be taken somewhere between the 60th and 70th over, instead of the current 80th-over rule. They somehow expect the ball to stay hard until the 79.5th over, which, I’m afraid, it is not possible."

Sleepy Joe

Mark Wood trained with the England squad at Lord's yesterday as he ramps up his comeback from knee surgery, and has just revealed on the BBC's Test Match Special that Joe Root slept through their dinner plans last night.
"I was meant to meet Joe but he had a massive, long nap throughout the afternoon so he missed dinner with everybody. He’s a bit like that. He doesn’t sleep well during Test matches, Joe. I think his sleep comes through the day on the practice days."
Root has been watching tennis at Wimbledon (above) between Tests, but has looked determined in his innings so far today. His steady partnership with Ollie Pope is now worth 67, and while neither batter has scored with any fluency, they are pushing India's seamers into their third and fourth spells.
3
2
1
3

England's tempo change

35.4 Overs taken for England to bring up 100, their second slowest of the Stokes-McCullum era. The slowest took them 37.2 overs, in the fourth innings of the Rajkot Test last year.
1
3

Root plays senior pro

2
3

Jurel replaces Pant

Pant stays on for five more balls, but clearly isn't quite right and heads off at the end of Bumrah's over for further treatment. Dhruv Jurel, who kept wicket in three Tests against England in the reverse series 18 months ago, jogs onto the field and will deputise for Pant. He kept wicket in India A's tour games against England Lions before this series, but doing so in a Test match in England for the first time will be a challenge for him.
2
2
3
8

Stinger for Pant

Rishabh Pant is in some pain. Bumrah sprays one down the leg side, uncharacteristically, and it slams into Pant's fingers as he sticks his left hand out to try and stop it. The ball diverts down to fine leg for a couple of byes, but Pant needs some treatment and is clearly struggling as he gets his finger taped up.
India do have another wicketkeeping option in their side if required, in KL Rahul, but Dhruv Jurel is among the substitutes and looks as though he is going to head up to the dressing room in case he's required to take over.
After a long delay, Pant decides he will stay on for the time being.
1
1
8

Finally, a run!

28 Consecutive dot balls between scoring shots for England, between the first ball of the 28th over and the sixth ball of the 32nd.
England are on a go-slow. Bumrah and Siraj are ramping up the pressure, finding a good length and getting the ball to shape in and out just enough to keep Pope and Root guessing, and England can't find the gaps in the infield. Pope finally ticks the score from 89 for 2 to 90 for 2 as Bumrah looks to burst through him with a yorker, which he works into the leg side
3

Root's strike management

10 Times Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Joe Root in Tests. Only Pat Cummins (11) has dismissed Root more.
Joe Root has had a quiet start to this series but his is the wicket that India want more than any other. He's done a great job of ensuring that he faces as little of Jasprit Bumrah as possible so far in this session: in Bumrah's first three overs after lunch, Ollie Pope has faced 17 balls, and Root only one - which he nudged into the off side for a scampered single.
1
1
1

The Bumrah factor

Bumrah has bowled 10 wicketless overs so far on his comeback but the game feels very different when he is bowling. On the Grade Cricketer podcast this week, Jos Buttler spoke about the "aura" that he possesses based on his experiences of facing him in all formats.
"Bumrah’s the guy at the moment, in all formats. When he gets the ball, you play differently. You just feel like, ‘This is the guy we have to try and keep out. We can’t attack him.’ Or, ‘I’m going to try and attack him,’ and you try, but he’s too good.
"He’s the one that just feels different at the minute; he’s the guy that is head and shoulders above the rest in white-ball cricket especially.
"I was probably quite bad at that in Test cricket. I came up against a few guys where I played the man and the occasion and the aura. I remember in the 2015 Ashes, [Mitchell] Johnson came over and bowled the speed of light… But right now, Bumrah is the guy."
2
1
1

Slow and steady

3.32 Sampath Bandarupalli: England's run rate of 3.32 in the opening session is the lowest of 17 instances where they batted first since McCullum took over (June 2022). Their previous lowest was 3.66 at Rawalpindi last year, where they were 110/5 in 30 overs before lunch.
2
2

Lunch: England 83 for 2

Lunch - England 83 for 2 (Reddy 2-14) vs India
Nitish Kumar Reddy removed both openers in his first over but England escaped the first session only two wickets down after choosing to bat first at Lord’s. Reddy struck twice in four balls after Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley scraped through the first hour unscathed, before Ollie Pope and Joe Root led England’s recovery with an unbroken stand of 39 before lunch.
Duckett was repeatedly struck on his body in a probing first spell from Jasprit Bumrah, who replaced Prasidh Krishna in India’s only change from the side that won at Edgbaston last week. But England reached the drinks break at 39 for 0, despite a frenetic start from Crawley which featured four boundaries – one via the outside edge – and several plays-and-misses.
Reddy’s double-strike opened up both ends for India. His first wicket was a freebie, a long-hop down the leg side which Duckett under-edged through to Rishabh Pant on the pull, but his second was a beauty. He angled the ball into Crawley, then found late movement away off the seam to take the outside edge, as India sensed an opportunity.
Pope was dropped between those two wickets, edging his first ball – a full outswinger – into the gully, where Shubman Gill could not hold onto a tough, low chance, diving to his right. But after his early life, he grew in confidence alongside Root, and they saw off Bumrah’s third spell to reach the lunch interval at 83 for 2.
Ben Stokes’ decision to bat first on winning the toss – for the third time in a row – was met with cheers at Lord’s, after bowling first backfired at Edgbaston. Gill admitted he was “a bit confused” about what he would have done, but said that he would have leaned towards bowling in the belief that the only assistance from the pitch would come early on the first day.
1
3
1
3

Skittles

Joe Root pulls out of his stance very late after being put off by something in his eyeline, and Akash Deep is frustrated. He underarms the ball at the stumps - as though bowling in a very different sport - and hits the stumps, as Root steps towards square leg.
Root and Pope are rebuilding well after that double-strike from Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Bumrah is back in action from the Nursery End as India chase a third wicket before lunch.
1
1
2
1

Reddy evokes Irfan

2 Sampath Bandarupalli: Since the start of 2002, only two Indian pacers struck twice in their first over of the innings in men's Tests. Irfan Pathan against Pakistan in Karachi in 2006, where he took a hat-trick and Nitish Kumar Reddy today.
5
8
5
1

Reddy, set, go

4
W
1
W
Zak Crawley's streaky innings comes to an end on 18 - with 16 of those runs coming from four cover drives, one of which flew over the slips for four.
Nitish Kumar Reddy's first wicket of the over was a freebie, but this is a beautiful bit of bowling: perfect length, angling in then shaping away late to take Crawley's outside edge, with no mistake from Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.
He could have had Ollie Pope first-ball, too: Shubman Gill flung himself low to his right in the gully, but couldn't quite cling onto a tough chance after Pope chased after a full outswinger.
Pope is notoriously frenetic early in his innings - Steve James once labelled him "the worst starter since prawn cocktail" in the Times - and India will fancy a third wicket before lunch.
7
6
6
1

Reddy strikes!

India have bowled brilliantly all morning, and their first wicket comes with perhaps the most innocuous ball of the session. Nitish Kumar Reddy replaces Bumrah at the Nursery End, gets flicked off his pads for four, then bowls an 81mph/130kph long-hop down the leg side which Ben Duckett nicks behind as he shapes to pull. A freebie for India, as Duckett trudges off.
3
3
3
1

Bumrah changes ends

Jasprit Bumrah started with a four-over spell from the Pavilion End this morning, nipping the ball off the seam and regularly sending it thudding into Ben Duckett's body. But there is lavish swing on offer during his second over from the Nursery End: he beats Duckett on the outside edge with a ball that decks away past the bat, up the slope, then hoops one into Zak Crawley's front pad which is doing too much, beating his leg stump.
2
4
3
1

Kohli-watch

Virat Kohli was fired up when he led India to victory at Lord's four years ago, but retired from Tests earlier this year.
He was spotted across London at Wimbledon attending the tennis earlier this week, and Dinesh Karthik is speculating on Sky Sports as to whether he might pop into Lord's at some stage.
"He only lives around the corner. But I don't know if he'll be coming to the game: he's got daddy duties to attend to, with two young kids."
2
5
2
4

Crawley responds!

5nb
4
4
Crawley continues to play with attacking intent, throwing his hands at three balls wide outside off stump and picking up three boundaries. Two of them are right out of the middle, but the other flies unconvincingly over the slip cordon. Akash Deep has the expression of a man who can't quite believe that he hasn't created a genuine chance.
2
4
2
5

Deep all over Crawley

86 Runs in the series for Zak Crawley across the first two Tests - including 65 in the second innings at Headingley
Zak Crawley is living dangerously. "He's tried everything in that over: stepped out, then back in his crease, again stepped out, and then he's gone across," says Ravi Shastri on Sky Sports. "It looked as if the bowler was in [the game] every ball."
He has looked particularly frenetic against Akash Deep, and is changing his approach every ball, as Shastri indicates. He is changing his guard and his stance, batting in and out of his crease, and played two aggressive swipes that you'd expect from a T20 opener, rather than a Test one, in Deep's third over.
2
2
2
4

Siraj's new role

20 Mohammed Siraj has opened the bowling in the first innings in each of the last 20 Tests that he has played. The most recent time he did not do so came at Indore in early 2023, when India opened the bowling with spin at both ends.
3
3
3
2

Jonny B (Good)

2
2
2
2

Edged... but short

Jasprit Bumrah takes the new ball, and induces an outside edge from Ben Duckett straightaway - but it falls short of Rishabh Pant as he dives low to his left. It prompts Bumrah to suggest that Pant and the slip cordon should stand much closer.
"Aage aa jao, ball carry nahi kar raha hai, soft hai," Bumrah said over the stump microphone - or in English, 'Come forward, the ball is not carrying, it's soft.' You might remember the slip fielders standing incredibly close during the WTC final here last month - which prompted a sickening injury to Steven Smith, as a ball flew into his hands via the outside edge.
3
3
3
3

Pitch perfect?

There's always plenty of intrigue in the pitch at Lord's, and I've heard this morning that the grass covering is shorter than it was during last month's WTC final, which saw Kagiso Rabada and Pat Cummins wreak havoc.
Nagraj Gollapudi at Lord's: Did England make the right choice in electing to bat? The question comes only because it seems there’s a lot of moisture in the Lord’s pitch. It is learned that Karl McDermott, the head groundsman at MCC, has been trying hard to roll frequently over the last few days to ease the moisture content.
That suggests the fast bowlers will get good assistance at least in the first session and that was what the Indians were concerned about on the match eve, thinking it would be challenging to bat on early on. We should find out soon, though, whether Stokes made the right call.
2
2
2

Pant: 'It just happens with me, man'

Rishabh Pant has been speaking to Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports this morning - addressing one of the more bizarre aspects of his performance at Edgbaston, as he twice let go of the bat while playing attacking shots.
2
2
2

Who should take the new ball for India?

Sidharth Monga at Lord's: I think India should give the new ball to Akash Deep, because he is not a swing bowler. The best swing overs in England are 11 to 30, so best for Jasprit Bumrah and Akash to open, extract seam, and then give the swing overs to Mohammed Siraj.
2
5
2
1

Toss: England choose to bat

England won the toss and chose to bat first vs India
Ben Stokes won his third toss in a row but defied his recent preference by opting to bat first at Lord’s, as England and India welcomed back Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah respectively.
Stokes chose to bowl first in both of the first two Tests but said that overhead conditions – with Lord’s bathed in sunshine and temperatures set to pass 30 degrees celsius this week – dictated his decision to bat. It is only the third time that Stokes has opted to bat first in home Tests, with England losing on both of the previous occasions.
Shubman Gill, India’s captain, said he was “a bit confused” as to what he would have done if he had won the toss. “I think I would have bowled first,” he said. “I came in yesterday, and the wicket had a bit of green in it. If there’s anything in the wicket, it’s on the first day and in the first session.”
Both teams made a single change from the second Test at Edgbaston, with Archer replacing Josh Tongue and Bumrah returning in place of Prasidh Krishna.
“The mood is good,” Stokes said. “It’s been a very well-fought two matches… We’re pushing towards coming away from Lord’s at 2-1. The bodies are all good. Everyone likes playing at Lord’s. It’s one of those weeks where you’ve got to enjoy it as much as you can.”
Gill has scored 147, 8, 269 and 161 in the series so far. He has played at Lord’s once before, for Glamorgan against Middlesex, but this is his first Test at the venue. “I’m feeling great,” he told Ravi Shastri at the toss. “The hard work, when it pays off, is quite satisfying.”
England: 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope, 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Ben Stokes (capt), 7 Jamie Smith (wk), 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Brydon Carse, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Shoaib Bashir
India: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Karun Nair, 4 Shubman Gill (capt), 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Akash Deep, 11 Mohammed Siraj
15
18
8
4

Watch the slope

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj both played in India's famous win at Lord's four years ago, but this is the first time that either Akash Deep or Nitish Kumar Reddy will have played there - assuming they keep their spots.
You'll hear plenty about the Lord's slope this week, which runs from left-to-right rather than up-and-down, and it can take visiting bowlers some time to adjust to it. Steve Harmison breaks it down for us in detail above.
5
3
3
1

Tendulkar to ring bell

Sachin Tendulkar is at Lord's today, and will ring the five-minute bell before play starts. His name is on the freshly-minted trophy for this series - and his predictions for the series, which he told ESPNcricinfo's Sruthi Ravindranath last month, are looking good.
"The five-minute bell will be rung by Sachin Tendulkar," MCC said in a statement. "The leading Test runscorer of all-time, Tendulkar will ring the bell for the first time at Lord’s, onthe same day that his portrait, by artist Stuart Pearson Wright, is unveiled in the MCC Museum."
5
5
2

Jofra's return

England have already named their team, making one change from the Edgbaston Test: Josh Tongue is rested, and Jofra Archer makes his return to Test cricket after a four-and-a-half-year absence.
Archer has only played one first-class match since June 2021, bowling 18 overs for Sussex against Durham last month. But Ben Stokes insisted yesterday that he is ready to go.
"Jofra has played a lot of cricket over the last two-and-a-half years," Stokes said. "If we didn’t think he was in a position to get through a Test match as a bowler, we wouldn’t even be considering him for selection.”
England XI: 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope, 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Ben Stokes (capt), 7 Jamie Smith (wk), 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Brydon Carse, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Shoaib Bashir.
2
1
2
2

Bumrah's back

Good morning from Lord's, where Jasprit Bumrah has just marked his run-up. Shubman Gill signalled after the second Test at Edgbaston that Bumrah would "definitely" return this week, and this is simply final confirmation that he is back in.
But who should he replace? Prasidh Krishna is the obvious man to make way after an expensive couple of outings in the series so far, but will India get funky with their selection? We'll find out soon, with the toss half an hour away.
3
3
8
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Reddy credits Cummins and Morkel for bowling improvement

India allrounder struck important blows at Lord's after working on his consistency with the red ball

Reddy credits Cummins and Morkel for bowling improvement

For Crawley and Pope, the struggle gets real

Both England batters tried to rein in their natural games, both failed in different ways

For Crawley and Pope, the struggle gets real

Bumrah and Root show their class on bizarre Bazwalling day

Both were masterly on a pitch that had enough to keep them interested, but not enough to give maximum results for their efforts

Bumrah and Root show their class on bizarre Bazwalling day

England sweat on Ben Stokes as spectre of injury looms

Captain needed treatment on the field after apparently experiencing discomfort to his groin

England sweat on Ben Stokes as spectre of injury looms

Root holds the fort with 99* as India put brakes on Bazball

A disciplined bowling effort from India's seamers led England to scale back their usual aggressive intent

Root holds the fort with 99* as India put brakes on Bazball
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
England Innings
Player NameRB
Z Crawley
caught1843
BM Duckett
caught2340
OJ Pope
caught44104
JE Root
not out99191
HC Brook
bowled1120
BA Stokes
not out39102
Extras(b 4, lb 11, nb 2)
Total251(4 wkts; 83 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
AUS220024100.00
SL21011666.67
IND21101250.00
ENG21101250.00
BAN2011416.67
WI202000.00
NZ------
PAK------
SA------
Full Table