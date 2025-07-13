New day, same old troubles: India left to play catch-up despite superior show

For a moment if you forget the last session of the day is always longer, at drinks in the middle session of the Saturday of Lord's we reached the halfway point of the series. Two Tests, two days and 1.5 sessions in, India had scored 2139 runs and lost 41 wickets, making it an average of 52.17 and scoring rate of 4.17 per over. They had conceded 1903 runs and taken 45 wickets at 42.29 apiece and 4.21 per over. They had kept England in the field for 513 overs and had themselves bowled just 452.5

This kind of superiority is usually enough to win Test series. And it can be argued India ought to have been even more superior on these numbers because India had been better on control numbers. India's bowlers had drawn false shots to 17.76% of the deliveries they had bowled as against England's 12.45%.

Account for regulation amounts of luck going England's way, but you would still expect India to be ahead of England at the halfway point of the series. Instead, the series scoreline read 1-1, and the first innings of this Test was England 387 all out vs India 290 for 5. Somehow India had contrived to be only just level, playing catch-up really considering they had to bat last on what started as an aged pitch during what is among the hottest Tests played at Lord's.

The latest slip-up came after India had vowed not to gift wickets in the aftermath of the Headingley defeat where they endured collapses of 7 for 41 and 6 for 31 to bowling that didn't call for them. They showed the corrections at Edgbaston , kept England in the field for 234 overs and levelled the series.

At Lord's, India batted with similar resolve, got into positions of strength through a 141-run partnership between KL Rahul and the injured Rishabh Pant, but found a new skittish way to let England back in.

Rahul, having never scored two centuries in a series, started the last over before lunch on 97, got a short and wide ball, but cut it straight to the sweeper. Just for perspective - and not to suggest it was bothering Rahul - Kumar Sangakkara on air had just finished saying how he hated going into breaks just short of a milestone. He said he would have been looking for a boundary.

Rahul's non-striker, Pant, was more disappointed. He seemed more invested in Rahul's century. He could be heard on stump mic: "It was a bad ball, deserved four." Rahul said he did go for it, but found the fielder. The unspoken was spoken now. The two now had the milestone on their mind. Pant looked to manipulate a single off the next two balls, and on the second, the two just looked up at each other and set off.

They had survived a whole session of the best England had to throw at them including a bouncer barrage, Rahul serenely, Pant slightly more entertainingly despite having to look after his injured digit. And then a three-way nightmare came together: a milestone jeopardy, a quick single and the Ben Stokes juju. It was such a poorly judged single that Stokes had a choice of ends to go for.

Chris Woakes had Ravindra Jadeja caught down the leg side • Getty Images

India had once again found a newer non-traditional way to lose a Test wicket to a Stokes-led piece. They have been doing this since Hyderabad at the start of the home series in 2023-24.

Imagine playing the superior cricket through the series, and struggling to avoid trailing in the series halfway into it. When Ravindra Jadeja was joined by Nitish Kumar Reddy, India were 133 behind.

Jadeja is just the man you want to see at such a time. Please don't do a double take. He is the most old-school batter in the Indian line-up. So old-school he hasn't changed his technique to allow for DRS. He still defends spin with bat beside the pad. He just reacts to what is bowled at him.

And still for about the next half hour, India didn't enjoy the calm Jadeja should bring to the middle. Borne mostly out of Jadeja's propensity to take two or three steps down the pitch every time his bat touches the ball, it was another spell of skittish and frantic play that could have got India into trouble.

Desperately due some luck, India miraculously avoided any run out. Not every lesson has to be as harsh as the Headingley one. Jadeja's serenity took over. He was only the fourth batter in the Test to be in control of 100 balls or more. At a control rate of 91%, this innings was as good as any played in the match. Coming at the stage that it did, it sent a message if it needed repeating: if you are good enough, in these conditions you can thrive even if you take just what is offered.

And then, with ascendency in sight, the juju struck again. There had been a period of wide and dry bowling from England, understandably so, the new ball had been seen off, and just when India might have started to think of forcing the issue, Jadeja tickled one down the leg side. Another non-traditional dismissal, another collapse, and India had lost another opportunity to make losing this Test improbable.