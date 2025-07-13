'Disappointing for both of us' - Rahul says rush for century led to Pant run-out

India were 247 for 3 as Shoaib Bashir lined up to bowl the last over before lunch on Saturday. Three balls later Rishabh Pant ran himself out in a self-destructive fashion. In the second over post the break, KL Rahul , having become only the second Indian to put his name more than once on the Lord's Honours Board, edged one to give Bashir his only wicket. India were 254 for 5 in suddenly having otherwise controlled the first session, scoring 103 in 22.3 overs until Pant's run out.

So how did India lose their firm hold over the match? Rahul raised his hand at the end of day to admit his desperation to reach the landmark before lunch "changed momentum" of the Indian innings.

Rahul revealed that he told Pant of his plan to get to the century before the break a couple of overs before lunch. Then when he pushed a single to sweeper cover on the first ball of Bashir over before lunch Pant moaned about his senior partner wasting the opportunity to punish what he felt was a bad ball for a four. Two balls later, Pant, attempting a risky single, was run out by a brilliant pick-and-direct hit from England captain Ben Stokes. Pant walked back disappointingly as he might have sensed a century himself until his inning was rudely cut short on 74.

"Not ideal," Rahul said at the media briefing. "There was a conversation a couple of overs before that: I told him (Pant) that I will get my hundred if possible before lunch. And with Bashir bowling that last over before lunch I thought there's a good chance for me to get it, but, yeah, unfortunately I hit straight to the fielder.

"It was a ball that I could have hit for a boundary. Then he just wanted me to rotate strike and see if he could put me back on strike. But, yeah, it shouldn't have happened: a run out at that stage really changed the momentum.

"It was disappointing for both of us. Obviously, nobody wants to throw their wicket like that."

"Yeah, yeah. Of course there's a little bit of disappointment because till just before tea time we were in a really good position. Obviously, me and Rishabh got that long partnership and (then) we both got out (in quick succession) - he got out just before lunch and I got out just after lunch. That wasn't ideal so you had set batters in the top five who had gotten off to starts so ideally you want one of them or both to go on and get a big score and that's how you get ahead in a Test match."

Personally, though, Rahul said he was happy to carry forward the form established in Leeds , where he scored 137 in the second innings after chasing a wide delivery in the first innings when he was closing in on a fifty. His 55 in the second Test in Birmingham in the second innings played a role in India raising a big target and winning in dominant fashion. At Lord's, where India won a classic in 2021 tour, Rahul was the Player-of-the-Match for his 129 in the first innings. Those memories surely must have spurred him on to do a repeat this time, but Rahul said he has also been working on his mental side of the game since his last visit to the venue.