Siraj fined and handed demerit point for Duckett wicket celebration
"After the dismissal, Siraj celebrated close to the batter in his follow-through and made contact as Duckett began his walk back," the ICC said in a statement
Mohammed Siraj got up close to Ben Duckett after dismissing him • Associated Press
Mohammed Siraj's animated reaction after dismissing Ben Duckett, which included a bump of bodies as the batter walked back, has earned him a 15% match-fee fine as well as a demerit point - his second in a 24-month period.
Tempers had flared on the third evening of the ongoing third Test at Lord's when the Indians appeared aggrieved at Duckett's opening partner Zak Crawley's attempts at what they felt was time-wasting. Duckett fell pulling Siraj to mid-on fifth over of the fourth morning, and Siraj's celebrations including a few roars, staring and shouting in Duckett's direction, and, as they got close to one another, a brush of bodies. And ICC statement spelt it out, saying, "After the dismissal, Siraj celebrated close to the batter in his follow-through and made contact as Duckett began his walk back to the Lord's long room".
That meant a breach of Article 2.5 of the ICC's code of conduct for international players, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal".
Find this ridiculous. Siraj 15% for aggressive celebration. Gill swears live on tv & carries on and what? It's either both or neither. Players aren't and shouldn't be robots but consistency is key https://t.co/5qtpxCmGZs— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 14, 2025
"It's just very competitive, isn't it? There's always lines that you've got to be wary not to cross, and I think both teams are very passionate about playing the game and winning," Marcus Trescothick, England's batting coach, told BBC's Test Match Special when asked about the heat between the two teams.
"It's a big series for everyone to be involved in. It's understandable at times that tempers are going to get to boiling point, and things will be said, and things happen amongst the two teams. We're comfortable with it. We give as much as we get. Those moments that happen, and people pick up on TV, it just adds for more people to come back and view the game."
The second demerit point means Siraj has to be careful going forward, since four or more demerit points within a 24-month period are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.
As things stand, India need a further 135 runs and England six wickets at Lord's to go 2-1 up in the five-match series.