Siraj fined and handed demerit point for Duckett wicket celebration

That meant a breach of Article 2.5 of the ICC's code of conduct for international players, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal".

Find this ridiculous. Siraj 15% for aggressive celebration. Gill swears live on tv & carries on and what? It's either both or neither. Players aren't and shouldn't be robots but consistency is key https://t.co/5qtpxCmGZs

"It's a big series for everyone to be involved in. It's understandable at times that tempers are going to get to boiling point, and things will be said, and things happen amongst the two teams. We're comfortable with it. We give as much as we get. Those moments that happen, and people pick up on TV, it just adds for more people to come back and view the game."