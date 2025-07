Siraj fined and handed demerit point for Duckett wicket celebration

Tempers had flared on the third evening of the ongoing third Test at Lord's when the Indians appeared aggrieved at Duckett's opening partner Zak Crawley's attempts at what they felt was time-wasting. Duckett fell pulling Siraj to mid-on fifth over of the fourth morning, and Siraj's celebrations including a few roars, staring and shouting in Duckett's direction, and, as they got close to one another, a brush of bodies. And ICC statement spelt it out, saying, "After the dismissal, Siraj celebrated close to the batter in his follow-through and made contact as Duckett began his walk back to the Lord's long room".