Switch Hit: Breaking Baz

India hit back to level the series at Edgbaston. Alan Gardner hears from Andrew Miller and Sid Monga about where the second Test was won and lost

Ollie Pope looks back to see his stumps disturbed as Akash Deep celebrates, England vs India, 2nd Test, 5th day, Birmingham, July 6, 2025

Ollie Pope looks back to see his stumps disturbed as Akash Deep celebrates  •  Getty Images

India levelled the Test series at Edgbaston, Shubman Gill's runs laying the platform before Akash Deep finished England off with a ten-wicket haul. With a short turnaround to Lord's, Alan Gardner was joined on the pod by Andrew Miller and Sidharth Monga to dissect the action. How good was Gill? Has Bazball gone off the rails? And should England turn to Jofra Archer with the series on the line?
IndiaEnglandEngland vs IndiaIndia tour of England

