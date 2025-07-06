that is a crunching extra cover drive! What a way to sign off from the session. Right in the slot and Verreynne got to the pitch as he blasted that away all along the ground. No chance for both cover and mid-off. This one bisected both of them to perfection. That's lunch on Day 2
Zimbabwe vs South Africa, 2nd Test at Bulawayo, ZIM vs SA, Jul 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|367
|334
|49
|4
|109.88
|74 (51b)
|42 (22b)
(rhb)
|42
|62
|5
|1
|67.74
|24 (28b)
|23 (38b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rf)
|21.3
|1
|124
|2
|5.76
|76
|17
|2
|4 - 0 - 26 - 0
(sla)
|33
|2
|184
|1
|5.57
|102
|18
|4
|5 - 0 - 32 - 0
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|21
|1153
|367*
|38.43
|27
|1165
|136*
|32.36
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|1
|2
|2/124
|62.00
|7
|19
|4/98
|41.58
12.05pm It's been a session of milestones, memories, and a slice of history for South Africa. Wiaan Mulder, unbeaten on 264 overnight, has extended his domination, surging past a monumental triple-century - only the second South African to do so - and now within touching distance of Brian Lara's Mount 400.
Mulder's triple came off just 297 balls, making it the second-fastest triple century in Test history, behind Virender Sehwag's famous 278-ball effort against South Africa in Chennai in 2008. During the course of his knock, he's gone past several famous names: Cullinan, Kirsten, de Villiers, Smith, Amla. And from the world game, Sobers. Every ball, every over has brought with it some milestone or the other.
Zimbabwe picked up two wickets in the first hour of play, but they'll probably be lost even in the footnotes. Because they've been at the receiving end of some of the most sublime batting. Join us in 30 minutes to see if Mulder does indeed break the world record.
pitched up on the pads, flicked straight to midwicket
gorgeous on-drive to mid-on as Mtigimu overpitches
flays this straight to cover
hint of reverse as he bowls full on the stumps, worked wide of midwicket for a single
steered to square third man for a single
lunges forward and defends back
stifled lbw appeal to one that skids back in to hit him on the pad. Angle would've taken it down leg.
steps out to take this on the full and hammers this over midwicket. Carries all the way. Easy pickings.
gets this to turn sharply away from middle, turned to midwicket
tossed up and drifting into middle from around the stumps, eased to cover again
fired full across the right-hander from over the stumps, driven straight to cover
solidly defended back
mistimes the drive to the man at extra cover
can't punch this past the point fielder
stands tall and punches this short of length delivery straight to extra cover
pushed into the covers as he gets well forward
flayed to deep point for a single. Equals Gary Sobers' record: 365
lunges foward and smothers this tossed up delivery.
drifting into middle and leg, turned to short midwicket
1W
1W
1W
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Toss
|Zimbabwe, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|Test no. 2593
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|6,7,8,9,10 July 2025 - day (5-day match)
|Test debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Stats - Mulder only behind Bradman as SA rack up their highest total in a day
Mulder 264* as SA post 465 on opening day
Young guns in focus as depleted SA look to sweep Zimbabwe
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|10
|30
|lbw
|3
|36
|not out
|367
|334
|lbw
|82
|101
|caught
|78
|87
|caught
|30
|35
|not out
|42
|62
|Extras
|(lb 12, nb 1, w 1)
|Total
|626(5 wkts; 114 ovs)