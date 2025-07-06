Matches (5)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
MLC (2)

Zimbabwe vs South Africa, 2nd Test at Bulawayo, ZIM vs SA, Jul 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Lunch
2nd Test, Bulawayo, July 06 - 10, 2025, South Africa tour of Zimbabwe
PrevNext
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(114 ov) 626/5
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe

Day 2 - Session 1: Zimbabwe chose to field.

Current RR: 5.49
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 64
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 65/0 (6.50)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Photos
Bet
Test CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Wiaan Mulder* 
(rhb)
367334494109.8874 (51b)42 (22b)
Kyle Verreynne 
(rhb)
42625167.7424 (28b)23 (38b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Kundai Matigimu 
(rf)
21.3112425.76761724 - 0 - 26 - 0
Wellington Masakadza 
(sla)
33218415.571021845 - 0 - 32 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
211153367*38.43
271165136*32.36
MatWktsBBIAve
122/12462.00
7194/9841.58
Partnership: 113 Runs, 17.2 Ov (RR: 6.51) Last BatDewald Brevis 30 (35b) FOW513/5 (96.4 Ov)
4
2
1
113rd
6
1
112nd
1
111st
1
110th
1
4
6
1
1
Match centre Ground time: 12:11
Scores: Chetan Kumar | Comms: Shashank Kishore
end of over 1147 runs
SA: 626/5CRR: 5.49 
Kyle Verreynne42 (62b 5x4 1x6)
Wiaan Mulder367 (334b 49x4 4x6)
Kundai Matigimu 21.3-1-124-2
Wellington Masakadza 33-2-184-1

12.05pm It's been a session of milestones, memories, and a slice of history for South Africa. Wiaan Mulder, unbeaten on 264 overnight, has extended his domination, surging past a monumental triple-century - only the second South African to do so - and now within touching distance of Brian Lara's Mount 400.

Mulder's triple came off just 297 balls, making it the second-fastest triple century in Test history, behind Virender Sehwag's famous 278-ball effort against South Africa in Chennai in 2008. During the course of his knock, he's gone past several famous names: Cullinan, Kirsten, de Villiers, Smith, Amla. And from the world game, Sobers. Every ball, every over has brought with it some milestone or the other.

Zimbabwe picked up two wickets in the first hour of play, but they'll probably be lost even in the footnotes. Because they've been at the receiving end of some of the most sublime batting. Join us in 30 minutes to see if Mulder does indeed break the world record.

113.6
4
Matigimu to Verreynne, FOUR runs

that is a crunching extra cover drive! What a way to sign off from the session. Right in the slot and Verreynne got to the pitch as he blasted that away all along the ground. No chance for both cover and mid-off. This one bisected both of them to perfection. That's lunch on Day 2

113.5
Matigimu to Verreynne, no run

pitched up on the pads, flicked straight to midwicket

113.4
Matigimu to Verreynne, no run

gorgeous on-drive to mid-on as Mtigimu overpitches

113.3
Matigimu to Verreynne, no run

flays this straight to cover

113.2
2
Matigimu to Verreynne, 2 runs

hint of reverse as he bowls full on the stumps, worked wide of midwicket for a single

113.1
1
Matigimu to Mulder, 1 run

steered to square third man for a single

end of over 1137 runs
SA: 619/5CRR: 5.47 
Kyle Verreynne36 (57b 4x4 1x6)
Wiaan Mulder366 (333b 49x4 4x6)
Wellington Masakadza 33-2-184-1
Kundai Matigimu 20.3-1-117-2
112.6
Masakadza to Verreynne, no run

lunges forward and defends back

112.5
Masakadza to Verreynne, no run

stifled lbw appeal to one that skids back in to hit him on the pad. Angle would've taken it down leg.

112.4
6
Masakadza to Verreynne, SIX runs

steps out to take this on the full and hammers this over midwicket. Carries all the way. Easy pickings.

112.3
Masakadza to Verreynne, no run

gets this to turn sharply away from middle, turned to midwicket

112.2
Masakadza to Verreynne, no run

tossed up and drifting into middle from around the stumps, eased to cover again

112.1
1
Masakadza to Mulder, 1 run

fired full across the right-hander from over the stumps, driven straight to cover

end of over 1121 run
SA: 612/5CRR: 5.46 
Kyle Verreynne30 (52b 4x4)
Wiaan Mulder365 (332b 49x4 4x6)
Kundai Matigimu 20.3-1-117-2
Wellington Masakadza 32-2-177-1
111.6
Matigimu to Verreynne, no run

solidly defended back

111.5
Matigimu to Verreynne, no run

mistimes the drive to the man at extra cover

111.4
Matigimu to Verreynne, no run

can't punch this past the point fielder

111.3
Matigimu to Verreynne, no run

stands tall and punches this short of length delivery straight to extra cover

111.2
Matigimu to Verreynne, no run

pushed into the covers as he gets well forward

111.1
1
Matigimu to Mulder, 1 run

flayed to deep point for a single. Equals Gary Sobers' record: 365

end of over 1111 run
SA: 611/5CRR: 5.50 
Kyle Verreynne30 (47b 4x4)
Wiaan Mulder364 (331b 49x4 4x6)
Wellington Masakadza 32-2-177-1
Kundai Matigimu 19.3-1-116-2
110.6
Masakadza to Verreynne, no run

lunges foward and smothers this tossed up delivery.

110.5
Masakadza to Verreynne, no run

drifting into middle and leg, turned to short midwicket

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
PWA Mulder
367 runs (334)
49 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
pull
84 runs
14 fours1 six
Control
86%
K Verreynne
42 runs (62)
5 fours1 six
Productive shot
cut shot
13 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
89%
Current bowlers
K Matigimu
O
21.3
M
1
R
124
W
2
ECO
5.76
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
WP Masakadza
O
33
M
2
R
184
W
1
ECO
5.57
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Partnerships
Team LogoSouth Africa
L SenokwaneT de Zorzi
1 (25)
11 (55)
10 (30)
L SenokwanePWA Mulder
2 (11)
13 (28)
11 (17)
DG BedinghamPWA Mulder
82 (101)
184 (219)
100 (118)
PWA MulderLG Pretorius
129 (98)
217 (185)
78 (87)
PWA MulderD Brevis
56 (59)
88 (94)
30 (35)
K VerreynnePWA Mulder
42 (62)
113* (104)
71 (42)
View more stats
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
TossZimbabwe, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match numberTest no. 2593
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days6,7,8,9,10 July 2025 - day (5-day match)
Test debut
Lesego Senokwane
Lesego Senokwane
Prenelan Subrayen
Prenelan Subrayen
Kundai Matigimu
Kundai Matigimu
Umpires
India
Jayaraman Madanagopal
England
Richard Illingworth
TV Umpire
Zimbabwe
Langton Rusere
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
Forster Mutizwa
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Ranjan Madugalle
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
South Africa Innings
Player NameRB
T de Zorzi
caught1030
L Senokwane
lbw336
PWA Mulder
not out367334
DG Bedingham
lbw82101
LG Pretorius
caught7887
D Brevis
caught3035
K Verreynne
not out4262
Extras(lb 12, nb 1, w 1)
Total626(5 wkts; 114 ovs)
<1 / 3>