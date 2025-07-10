Mulder: Lara told me I should have gone for the record

Mulder, South Africa's stand-in captain for the match, was batting on 367 at lunch on the second day when he declared the innings . He finished 33 short of Lara's record of 400 not out against England in Antigua in 2004.

"Brian Lara keeping that record is exactly the way it should be," Mulder had said after declaring the innings. But he later revealed that Lara had different views.

"Now that things have settled a little bit, I've chatted a little bit to Brian Lara," Mulder told SuperSport. "He said to me I'm creating my own legacy and I should have gone for it. He said records are there to be broken and he wishes if I'm ever in that position again, I actually go and score more than what he had.

"That was an interesting point of view from his side, but I still believe I did the right thing and respecting the game is the most important part for me."

Mulder's 367 not out is the highest individual score for South Africa, and the fifth highest overall. He said that South Africa's head coach Shukri Conrad had told him, "Listen, let the legends keep the really big scores." South Africa went on to win the Test inside three days, by an innings and 236 runs.

Earlier this week, Chris Gayle told talkSPORT that Mulder "maybe panicked" and made an "error" by not chasing the "once in a lifetime opportunity".