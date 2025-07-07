Mulder makes 367*, the fifth-highest individual Test score of all time

Along the way, Mulder also became the 29th Test cricketer and only the second South African - after Hashim Amla (311 not out) in 2012 - to score a triple-century. Ending day one at 264 not out, Mulder brought up his triple century off 297 balls in the first hour of the second day, the second-fastest after Virender Sehwag's 278-ball effort (vs South Africa in 2008).