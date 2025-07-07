Mulder makes 367*, the fifth-highest individual Test score of all time
But stand-in South Africa captain declines chance to overtake Lara's world record by declaring
Wiaan Mulder hit 49 fours and four sixes in his 367* • Zimbabwe Cricket
Wiaan Mulder, captaining South Africa for the first time in only his 21st Test, posted the fifth-highest individual Test score by blasting an unbeaten 367 off 334 balls in Bulawayo against Zimbabwe. But Mulder, only 33 runs away from Brian Lara's 21-year world-record score of 400*, from St John's in 2004, declared at lunch with South Africa on 626 for 5 on the second day.
Along the way, Mulder also became the 29th Test cricketer and only the second South African - after Hashim Amla (311 not out) in 2012 - to score a triple-century. Ending day one at 264 not out, Mulder brought up his triple century off 297 balls in the first hour of the second day, the second-fastest after Virender Sehwag's 278-ball effort (vs South Africa in 2008).
From there, Mulder scored his next 67 runs in only 37 balls in No. 7 Kyle Verreynne's company. Once Mulder went past Len Hutton's 364 and Garfield Sobers' 365 not out before lunch, he was in the top five with only Mahela Jayawardene (374), Lara (375), Matthew Hayden (380) and Lara (400 not out) ahead of him.
Mulder's runs came at breakneck speed and comprised 49 fours and four sixes. His innings strike rate of 109.88 is now the best among all triple-centurions. He is also the first South African captain to score a Test triple-century as he is standing in for the injured Keshav Maharaj.