RESULT
2nd Test, Bulawayo, July 06 - 08, 2025, South Africa tour of Zimbabwe
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
626/5d
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
(fo) 170 & 220

South Africa won by an innings and 236 runs

Player Of The Match
367*, 2/20 & 1/24
wiaan-mulder
Player Of The Series
531 runs • 7 wkts
wiaan-mulder
Report

Dominant South Africa wrap up 2-0 sweep inside three days

South Africa needed a little over two sessions to bundle Zimbabwe out and win by an innings

Himanshu Agrawal
08-Jul-2025
Senuran Muthusamy struck in his first over on day three, Zimbabwe vs South Africa, 2nd Test, 3rd day, Bulawayo, July 8, 2025

Senuran Muthusamy struck in his first over on day three  •  Zimbabwe Cricket

South Africa 626 for 5 dec (Mulder 367*, Bedingham 82, Chivanga 2-112) beat Zimbabwe 170 (Williams 83*, Subrayen 4-42, Yusuf 2-20) and 220 (f/o) (Welch 55, Bosch 4-38, Muthusamy 3-77) by an innings and 236 runs
A complete mismatch of a Test in Bulawayo ended within two sessions on the third day, as Wiaan Mulder alone scored only 23 runs lesser than what Zimbabwe's entire line-up managed across two innings. But even that happened when, at nine wickets down after being asked to follow-on, an outside edge off Wellington Masakadza dribbled away for four wide of the slips.
The tenth-wicket stand between Masakadza and Tanaka Chivanga frustrated South Africa for nearly nine overs, but couldn't prevent an innings defeat. South Africa comprehensively won by an innings and 236 runs to wrap the series 2-0 after confining Zimbabwe to their heaviest defeat by runs in the first Test of the series. It was South Africa's tenth Test win on the trot, including their victory over Australia in the WTC 2025 final last month.
Zimbabwe started day three of the Bulawayo Test trailing by a massive 405 runs, with nine wickets in hand. While an innings defeat was inevitable given the deficit and the time remaining in the Test, a middle- and lower-order collapse of 6 for 31 after lunch hastened the eventual result.
But before that, overnight batters Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Nick Welch negotiated the seven overs from Codi Yusuf and Corbin Bosch to start play by mostly blocking and leaving the deliveries. The first over of spin, though, got South Africa the breakthrough. Off his second ball, Senuran Muthusamy had Kaitano chipping to cover for 40 in the 24th over.
Welch, at the other end, struggled to tick along. His first 45 balls fetched him only 14 runs, and one of his two boundaries came earlier in the day when he outside-edged Yusuf between third slip and gully. In the 26th over, however, Welch swung Muthusamy for a huge six down the ground. Next ball, he went for a hoick across the line, and the ball missed both the bat and the leg stump.
But that didn't prevent Welch from keeping his counterattack going. He punched Mulder wide of gully for four, had a difficult chance dropped by David Bedingham at backward point off Muthusamy, was beaten and nearly stumped next ball, and repeated his massive hit for six off Muthusamy - all these in the space of facing nine balls.
It was Mulder's Test, though, and come the 29th over, his heel was just within permissible limits as he cleaned Sean Williams up for 11. Welch slowed down after that wicket, looking content to push for singles and bat time. He raised his fifty just before lunch when he flicked Prenelan Subrayen for two to fine leg , before both Welch and Craig Ervine went unbeaten at the interval. At the time, Zimbabwe were still another 313 runs behind South Africa.
However, Welch and Ervine didn't last long enough. Muthusamy got a leading edge from Welch, who was caught by Mulder at slip for 55 in the third over after lunch. That began the slide, as 153 for 3 soon turned out to be 184 for 9. Yusuf got among the wickets when he trapped Wessly Madhevere in front for 5 in the 53rd over. Ervine and Tafadzwa Tsiga strung together plenty of dots as the scoring stalled, before Yusuf had Tsiga chipping to short midwicket to end his stay on 1 off 20 balls.
At six down, Masakadza joined Ervine, and kept South Africa waiting for more. Masakadza edged one just short of second slip off his first ball, and had a tight stumping decision go his way. It was Bosch who ended the five-run union in almost six overs when he had Ervine edging behind for 49 to start the 65th over. Three balls later, Bosch bowled Kundai Matigimu for a duck to bag his third wicket. In the 69th, Bosch had Blessing Muzarabani edging to third slip without scoring, with Zimbabwe trailing by 272 runs.
It was a matter of time before South Africa wrapped up victory, but while last man Tanaka Chivanga had some fun, Masakadza too hung around to annoy South Africa. Chivanga scored 22 off 26 balls, with three boundaries and a six, but was the last man to fall when Muthusamy had him top-edging to slip. Fittingly, it was Mulder who took the winning catch, having stood in as captain for this Test, and being named Player of the Match for his marathon 367* and Player of the Series for scoring 531 runs overall and bagging seven wickets.
Wiaan MulderZimbabweSouth AfricaZimbabwe vs South AfricaSouth Africa tour of Zimbabwe

Himanshu Agrawal is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Zimbabwe Innings
Player NameRB
D Myers
bowled1128
T Kaitano
caught4076
NR Welch
caught55126
SC Williams
bowled1110
CR Ervine
caught4995
W Madhevere
lbw59
TE Tsiga
caught120
WP Masakadza
not out1762
K Matigimu
bowled03
B Muzarabani
caught011
TL Chivanga
caught2226
Extras(b 4, lb 3, nb 1, w 1)
Total220(10 wkts; 77.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>