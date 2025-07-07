'He hasn't looked good' - Sammy concedes there is pressure on Brathwaite

in Grenada. West Indies coach Daren Sammy says there will be a serious discussion around Kraigg Brathwaite 's position ahead of the Jamaica Test, while remaining hopeful that his struggling batting group can find a way to back up the performances of the fast bowlers following a series-conceding defeat to Australia

West Indies were bundled for 143 in the fourth innings, chasing 277 to win, on the fourth day with the margin of victory flattered slightly by Shamar Joseph's late-innings hitting in the same manner it was in the first Test in Barbados.

The hosts' top order was against steamrolled by Australia's relentless fast-bowling cartel, slumping to 33 for 4 at lunch on the fourth day. But while West Indies' top-order struggles have mirrored Australia's, the middle and lower-order were unable to rescue them as Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood ripped the game away in a six-over burst in the middle session to leave West Indies 99 for 7 and without a recognised batter left.

Sammy acknowledged that there was pressure on former captain Brathwaite, who is the only West Indies batter not to reach double-figures in the series to date. His 100th Test was a forgettable one, with scores of just 0 and 7 following 4 and 4 in Barbados. Brathwaite averages 18.68 in his last 35 Test innings with just three half-centuries.

"He hasn't looked good this series, and in a team where you are searching for performances, you get very close to say 'okay, do we give somebody else a chance?'" Sammy said after the loss in Grenada. "But we will really have a good discussion, myself, the selection group, and the captain himself, about that particular situation."

Sammy conceded that it was a tough ask for his batting line-up to handle Australia's attack on the two pitches that have been presented in the series so far and noted that most of the new-look line-up were at the start of a journey to becoming a more reliable Test batting unit. But he cited the example of Steven Smith in terms of how to make technical adaptations on a difficult surface to have success.

"But I do understand the journey that I took on, and Rome is not going to be built in a day. So a little bit of patience, a little bit of reality as to where we are at is something that we are aware of, and then continue to put in the work.

"The way the guys have bought into what we're trying to do, yes, the results have not shown, but some of the attitudes that are changing and understanding what we're trying to do, it gives me hope."

"When you look at the surfaces that we play on, it's hard. If you look at all the averages, we barely have guys averaging 40-plus in [first-class] cricket. Those type of pitches, it doesn't allow you to come up technically sound, because you're really unsure" Daren Sammy

Sammy said there was a need for first-class pitches in the Caribbean to be better so that West Indies could produce some stronger batting stocks for Test cricket.

"It's hard to produce the quality of batters that we want to compete," Sammy said. "When you look at the surfaces that we play on, it's hard. If you look at all the averages, we barely have guys averaging 40-plus in [first-class] cricket. Those type of pitches, it doesn't allow you to come up technically sound, because you're really unsure. There's always doubt. And in an ideal world, you want to see our guys perform because of, not in spite of.

"It's something myself, the director of cricket, the franchise system, we've looked at very, very closely in trying to change that, trying to send the head groundsmen all over, trying to get the sort of wickets that allow batters to trust their techniques and stuff like that. And we also have some probably technical deficiencies that carry on from the Under-19, the youth level up to the national team.

"In spite of all of that, we still find ourselves in positions to win and compete, and that's where you will need more of the mental toughness of the game to restrict you from getting too ahead of your stroke-play and show a little bit more fight and understand that we are playing against the No. 1 team, and be a little tighter, and when opportunities present to score then we do that."

Sammy was delighted with his team's bowling performance overall after they bowled Australia out for 286 and 243 in Grenada to give themselves a chance at victory, although he was hopeful they could tighten the screws against the visitors' middle order, having twice let Australia off the hook following early breakthroughs.

"For some reason, after lunch, that session, whether we bat or bowl, we've been really poor," Sammy said. "If you put our bowling between yesterday's last 12 overs and this morning's session, however many we bowled, this is a level of consistency we look at.

"Our bowling, we can't fault them, they've gotten 40 wickets. I don't know when last we got 40 wickets against a top-three team in two Test matches. So the bowlers are doing the job."