Seales to Khawaja , OUT

rapped right in front, and that is plumb with a capital P! Almost a carbon copy of Khawaja's dismissals in the last two innings. This starts outside off, pitches on a back of a length and swerves back in devilishly. Khawaja is caught on the crease again and gets pinned on the back leg. The ball might have kept a little low as well, but that seemed pretty adjacent. Khawaja, though, wants to have another look. There is daylight between bat and ball. Ball Tracking comes up and...reckons the ball would have missed off stump. And leg stump. Because it is absolutely clattering into the middle of middle stump. Khawaja's woes continue, and Australia's top-order woes continue!