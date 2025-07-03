pushed in on a length outsid eoff. Green gets onto the front foot and shoulders arms. Richard Kettleborough walks up to the stumps, flicks off the bails and that will be the end of day two!
West Indies vs Australia, 2nd Test at St George's, WI vs AUS, Jul 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|2
|7
|0
|0
|28.57
|2 (5b)
|2 (7b)
(rhb)
|6
|15
|1
|0
|40.00
|0 (1b)
|6 (15b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rf)
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|5
|0
|0
|1 - 0 - 2 - 0
(rfm)
|3
|1
|5
|2
|1.66
|16
|1
|0
|3 - 1 - 5 - 2
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|139
|1632
|47
|12.85
|31
|1431
|174*
|33.28
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|39
|117
|5/81
|34.62
|20
|85
|6/61
|21.76
5:34pm That will be all from us from another riveting day of Test cricket. We will be back tomorrow nice and early, and would love your company again, with both teams very much in this contest, and with tomorrow expected to provide more clarity on where this game will end up. Until then, from Ekanth, Harshith, Raghav and myself (Shashwat), this is goodbye. Take care, everyone!
5:31pm Phew. What a breathless passage of play that was. Australia, at times, seemed like a deer caught in the headlights, with the West Indian pacers' glare forcing them into mistakes. Seales benefitted on both occasions, first getting rid of Konstas and then trapping Khawaja lbw. Green, alongside Lyon, held fort thereafter, but given how the new ball was behaving, Australia might have their hands full tomorrow as well, especially for as long as the ball remains shiny and hard.
West Indies will be delighted with this passage of play. Australia are effectively 45-2 and the hosts are in with a real chance of restricting the visitors to a small total. Lots of cricket to be played for that to happen, and several other possibilities to be taken into account, including how WI will chase down whatever they are set, but for now, they will return to their dressing room, feeling they can give this a proper rattle tomorrow.
Lyon's treatment continues. The left arm is certainly the problem area, but not entirely sure what part of the arm is troubling him. That blow would have stung him irrespective of where he was hit. Replays indicate that it was Lyon's left bicep that took the battering. He is good to go, and this could now be the last ball of day two
kunal: "5.5 shouldn't that run be disallowed as it was pretty much deliberate padding?" -- That might fall under the ambit of taking evasive action, and was hence allowed
Lyon has called on the physio to tend to him as well. That might have clocked him on the left hand. This period of treatment will also eat into how many more balls Australia have to survive today
ouch! Dug into the track just outside off. Lyon takes his eyes off the ball and takes evasive action. The ball raps him on the hand and rolls away into the off side, with Australia sneaking in a leg bye. There may have been over-throws on offer too but Australia decided against it
oh, hello! Full just outside off. Lyon gets a nice, positive stride in and shows the maker's name to cream an on-drive through mid on. The outfield is a touch sluggish, though, and he has to settle for a brace
back of a length outside off. Moves away late and Lyon, to his credit, does well to tuck his bat inside the line. Looked like he wanted to follow it initially but resisted that temptation
back of a length on off stump. Lyon gets behind the line of the ball and taps it gently towards short leg
A leg slip and a short leg are also in place
back of a length wide outside off. Lyon happily lets it go. That shaped away a little, though, and that will encourage Alzarri
Alzarri to get a go before stumps. He might have only one over to make a mark, though. Five slips in play
angled in fuller, targeting the stumps. Green gets a massive stride in and presents the full face of the bat to keep it out
on the shorter side, just outside off. Green rides the bounce and jabs it towards point
back of a length outside off. Green watches this all the way and leaves it alone
vital runs for Australia! Seales probably guilty of going for the magic ball that pitches on leg, shapes away and takes out off stump. Strays onto the pads on a shortish length and Green tickles it away for four!
absolute ripper! Full in the channel and Seales has this ball on a string. He commands it to curve away late and the ball breezes past the shoulder of the bat. Too good to be nicked
fullish on middle and off. Shapes away a touch and that squares up Green, who presses forward and defends with a slightly open bat face
back of a length outside off and this leaves the batter late. Lyon goes feeling for it and sees the ball whiz past the outside edge
on the shorter side outside off. Green gets on top of the bounce and punches it through the vacant cover region for a single
seb: "think green needs to have a bit more about him there and send khawaja on his way - absolutely no reason that was worth a review" -- Seemed a puzzling review on the whole. The only reason I can think of about the review was that Khawaja felt it struck him outside the line, which, as it turned out, was clearly not the case
on a length outside off. Green presses half forward before watching it go through to the keeper. That barely carried
hard length on middle and off. Green gets behind the line and defends
Shahzad Iqbal: "These two tests have shown that Windies of 80's are rising again with their aggressive bowling attack. A fan cheering them up from Pakistan at late night. " -- Rising again might be too strong a term at this stage. But yes, this bowling attack is causing ripples.
back of a length outside off. Too wide to be inducing a stroke and Green shoulders arms
Australia looking very tentative here. WI, meanwhile, have their tails up
back of a length on middle and off. Nips back in sharply and thunders into Green's back thigh long before his bat comes down
Tom: "how can Aus possibly play Konstas in the 3rd test? " -- The noises were that he would be given the entirety of the series to find his feet. But these performances are not helping him...
back of a length wide outside off. Not the greatest ball to bowl to someone who usually bats at the tail-end of the innings. Left alone comfortably
Australia on the ropes at the end of day two, and they turn to Nathan Lyon to help keep WI at bay. Might be more of a night-watcher than a nighthawk...
rapped right in front, and that is plumb with a capital P! Almost a carbon copy of Khawaja's dismissals in the last two innings. This starts outside off, pitches on a back of a length and swerves back in devilishly. Khawaja is caught on the crease again and gets pinned on the back leg. The ball might have kept a little low as well, but that seemed pretty adjacent. Khawaja, though, wants to have another look. There is daylight between bat and ball. Ball Tracking comes up and...reckons the ball would have missed off stump. And leg stump. Because it is absolutely clattering into the middle of middle stump. Khawaja's woes continue, and Australia's top-order woes continue!
1W
1W
|National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
|Toss
|Australia, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|Test no. 2592
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|3,4,5,6,7 July 2025 - day (5-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|0
|4
|lbw
|2
|11
|not out
|6
|15
|not out
|2
|7
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 1)
|Total
|12(2 wkts; 6 ovs)