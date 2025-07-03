Matches (22)
West Indies vs Australia, 2nd Test at St George's, WI vs AUS, Jul 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Stumps • Starts 2:00 PM
2nd Test, St George's, July 03 - 07, 2025, Australia tour of West Indies
Australia FlagAustralia
(6 ov) 286 & 12/2
West Indies FlagWest Indies
253

Day 2 - Australia lead by 45 runs.

Current RR: 2.00
Test CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Nathan Lyon* 
(rhb)
270028.572 (5b)2 (7b)
Cameron Green 
(rhb)
6151040.000 (1b)6 (15b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Alzarri Joseph 
(rf)
10202.005001 - 0 - 2 - 0
Jayden Seales 
(rfm)
31521.6616103 - 1 - 5 - 2
MatRunsHSAve
13916324712.85
311431174*33.28
MatWktsBBIAve
391175/8134.62
20856/6121.76
Partnership: 8 Runs, 3.1 Ov (RR: 2.52) Last BatUsman Khawaja 2 (11b) FOW4/2 (2.5 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: Australia - 2 of 3, West Indies - 3 of 3
1lb
2
5th
4
4th
1
3rd
W
1
2nd
2
1nb
Comms: Shashwat Kumar
end of over 63 runs
AUS: 12/2CRR: 2.00 
Cameron Green6 (15b 1x4)
Nathan Lyon2 (7b)
Alzarri Joseph 1-0-2-0
Jayden Seales 3-1-5-2

5:34pm That will be all from us from another riveting day of Test cricket. We will be back tomorrow nice and early, and would love your company again, with both teams very much in this contest, and with tomorrow expected to provide more clarity on where this game will end up. Until then, from Ekanth, Harshith, Raghav and myself (Shashwat), this is goodbye. Take care, everyone!

5:31pm Phew. What a breathless passage of play that was. Australia, at times, seemed like a deer caught in the headlights, with the West Indian pacers' glare forcing them into mistakes. Seales benefitted on both occasions, first getting rid of Konstas and then trapping Khawaja lbw. Green, alongside Lyon, held fort thereafter, but given how the new ball was behaving, Australia might have their hands full tomorrow as well, especially for as long as the ball remains shiny and hard.

West Indies will be delighted with this passage of play. Australia are effectively 45-2 and the hosts are in with a real chance of restricting the visitors to a small total. Lots of cricket to be played for that to happen, and several other possibilities to be taken into account, including how WI will chase down whatever they are set, but for now, they will return to their dressing room, feeling they can give this a proper rattle tomorrow.

5.6
Alzarri Joseph to Green, no run

pushed in on a length outsid eoff. Green gets onto the front foot and shoulders arms. Richard Kettleborough walks up to the stumps, flicks off the bails and that will be the end of day two!

Lyon's treatment continues. The left arm is certainly the problem area, but not entirely sure what part of the arm is troubling him. That blow would have stung him irrespective of where he was hit. Replays indicate that it was Lyon's left bicep that took the battering. He is good to go, and this could now be the last ball of day two

kunal: "5.5 shouldn't that run be disallowed as it was pretty much deliberate padding?" -- That might fall under the ambit of taking evasive action, and was hence allowed

Lyon has called on the physio to tend to him as well. That might have clocked him on the left hand. This period of treatment will also eat into how many more balls Australia have to survive today

5.5
1lb
Alzarri Joseph to Lyon, 1 leg bye

ouch! Dug into the track just outside off. Lyon takes his eyes off the ball and takes evasive action. The ball raps him on the hand and rolls away into the off side, with Australia sneaking in a leg bye. There may have been over-throws on offer too but Australia decided against it

5.4
2
Alzarri Joseph to Lyon, 2 runs

oh, hello! Full just outside off. Lyon gets a nice, positive stride in and shows the maker's name to cream an on-drive through mid on. The outfield is a touch sluggish, though, and he has to settle for a brace

5.3
Alzarri Joseph to Lyon, no run

back of a length outside off. Moves away late and Lyon, to his credit, does well to tuck his bat inside the line. Looked like he wanted to follow it initially but resisted that temptation

5.2
Alzarri Joseph to Lyon, no run

back of a length on off stump. Lyon gets behind the line of the ball and taps it gently towards short leg

A leg slip and a short leg are also in place

5.1
Alzarri Joseph to Lyon, no run

back of a length wide outside off. Lyon happily lets it go. That shaped away a little, though, and that will encourage Alzarri

Alzarri to get a go before stumps. He might have only one over to make a mark, though. Five slips in play

end of over 54 runs
AUS: 9/2CRR: 1.80 
Cameron Green6 (14b 1x4)
Nathan Lyon0 (2b)
Jayden Seales 3-1-5-2
Shamar Joseph 2-0-4-0
4.6
Seales to Green, no run

angled in fuller, targeting the stumps. Green gets a massive stride in and presents the full face of the bat to keep it out

4.5
Seales to Green, no run

on the shorter side, just outside off. Green rides the bounce and jabs it towards point

4.4
Seales to Green, no run

back of a length outside off. Green watches this all the way and leaves it alone

4.3
4
Seales to Green, FOUR runs

vital runs for Australia! Seales probably guilty of going for the magic ball that pitches on leg, shapes away and takes out off stump. Strays onto the pads on a shortish length and Green tickles it away for four!

4.2
Seales to Green, no run

absolute ripper! Full in the channel and Seales has this ball on a string. He commands it to curve away late and the ball breezes past the shoulder of the bat. Too good to be nicked

4.1
Seales to Green, no run

fullish on middle and off. Shapes away a touch and that squares up Green, who presses forward and defends with a slightly open bat face

end of over 41 run
AUS: 5/2CRR: 1.25 
Nathan Lyon0 (2b)
Cameron Green2 (8b)
Shamar Joseph 2-0-4-0
Jayden Seales 2-1-1-2
3.6
Shamar Joseph to Lyon, no run

back of a length outside off and this leaves the batter late. Lyon goes feeling for it and sees the ball whiz past the outside edge

3.5
1
Shamar Joseph to Green, 1 run

on the shorter side outside off. Green gets on top of the bounce and punches it through the vacant cover region for a single

seb: "think green needs to have a bit more about him there and send khawaja on his way - absolutely no reason that was worth a review" -- Seemed a puzzling review on the whole. The only reason I can think of about the review was that Khawaja felt it struck him outside the line, which, as it turned out, was clearly not the case

3.4
Shamar Joseph to Green, no run

on a length outside off. Green presses half forward before watching it go through to the keeper. That barely carried

3.3
Shamar Joseph to Green, no run

hard length on middle and off. Green gets behind the line and defends

Shahzad Iqbal: "These two tests have shown that Windies of 80's are rising again with their aggressive bowling attack. A fan cheering them up from Pakistan at late night. " -- Rising again might be too strong a term at this stage. But yes, this bowling attack is causing ripples.

3.2
Shamar Joseph to Green, no run

back of a length outside off. Too wide to be inducing a stroke and Green shoulders arms

Australia looking very tentative here. WI, meanwhile, have their tails up

3.1
Shamar Joseph to Green, no run

back of a length on middle and off. Nips back in sharply and thunders into Green's back thigh long before his bat comes down

Tom: "how can Aus possibly play Konstas in the 3rd test? " -- The noises were that he would be given the entirety of the series to find his feet. But these performances are not helping him...

end of over 31 run • 1 wicket
AUS: 4/2CRR: 1.33 
Nathan Lyon0 (1b)
Cameron Green1 (3b)
Jayden Seales 2-1-1-2
Shamar Joseph 1-0-3-0
2.6
Seales to Lyon, no run

back of a length wide outside off. Not the greatest ball to bowl to someone who usually bats at the tail-end of the innings. Left alone comfortably

Australia on the ropes at the end of day two, and they turn to Nathan Lyon to help keep WI at bay. Might be more of a night-watcher than a nighthawk...

2.5
W
Seales to Khawaja, OUT

rapped right in front, and that is plumb with a capital P! Almost a carbon copy of Khawaja's dismissals in the last two innings. This starts outside off, pitches on a back of a length and swerves back in devilishly. Khawaja is caught on the crease again and gets pinned on the back leg. The ball might have kept a little low as well, but that seemed pretty adjacent. Khawaja, though, wants to have another look. There is daylight between bat and ball. Ball Tracking comes up and...reckons the ball would have missed off stump. And leg stump. Because it is absolutely clattering into the middle of middle stump. Khawaja's woes continue, and Australia's top-order woes continue!

Usman Khawaja lbw b Seales 2 (11b 0x4 0x6) SR: 18.18
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
NM Lyon
2 runs (7)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
on drive
2 runs
0 four0 six
Control
86%
C Green
6 runs (15)
1 four0 six
Productive shot
leg glance
4 runs
1 four0 six
Control
93%
Current bowlers
AS Joseph
O
1
M
0
R
2
W
0
ECO
2
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
JNT Seales
O
3
M
1
R
5
W
2
ECO
1.66
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Partnerships
Team LogoAustralia
UT KhawajaSJ Konstas
16 (29)
47 (65)
25 (36)
C GreenSJ Konstas
0 (3)
0 (4)
0 (1)
SPD SmithC Green
3 (6)
3 (10)
0 (4)
TM HeadC Green
17 (31)
43 (61)
26 (30)
BJ WebsterTM Head
5 (9)
17 (21)
12 (12)
AT CareyBJ Webster
63 (81)
112 (150)
39 (69)
BJ WebsterPJ Cummins
8 (12)
25 (32)
17 (20)
MA StarcBJ Webster
6 (8)
9 (15)
3 (7)
NM LyonBJ Webster
6 (12)
11 (30)
5 (18)
NM LyonJR Hazlewood
5 (5)
19 (16)
10 (11)
Team LogoWest Indies
KC BrathwaiteJD Campbell
0 (8)
7 (11)
4 (3)
JD CampbellKU Carty
27 (27)
33 (39)
6 (12)
JD CampbellBA King
9 (22)
24 (42)
11 (20)
RL ChaseBA King
16 (39)
47 (80)
29 (41)
SD HopeBA King
21 (51)
58 (96)
35 (45)
JP GreavesBA King
0 (2)
0 (4)
0 (2)
JP GreavesAS Joseph
1 (4)
5 (16)
4 (12)
AS JosephS Joseph
23 (37)
51 (69)
22 (32)
A PhillipS Joseph
1 (9)
12 (18)
7 (9)
A PhillipJNT Seales
9 (31)
16 (65)
7 (34)
Team LogoAustralia
UT KhawajaSJ Konstas
0 (0)
0 (4)
0 (4)
UT KhawajaC Green
2 (11)
4 (14)
1 (3)
NM LyonC Green
2 (7)
8* (19)
5 (12)
Match details
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
TossAustralia, elected to bat first
Series
Australia tour of West Indies
ICC World Test Championship
Season2025
Match numberTest no. 2592
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days3,4,5,6,7 July 2025 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
South Africa
Adrian HoldstockDRS
England
Richard KettleboroughDRS
TV Umpire
India
Nitin Menon
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Deighton Butler
Match Referee
India
Javagal Srinath
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Seales' late strikes, King's 75 put Australia under pressure

King made a maiden Test fifty as West Indies were bowled out for 253 before Seales claimed both Australian openers as the visitors hold a narrow 45-run lead

Seales' late strikes, King's 75 put Australia under pressure

Hard work done but no pay day for Green as questions linger

Australia's new No.3 made a frustrating 26 off 37 as questions on his role remain

Hard work done but no pay day for Green as questions linger

Webster and Carey rescue Australia after another top-order slump

Carey made 63 and Webster 60, while Alzarri Joseph took 4 for 61 as Australia were bowled out for 286 before bad light prevented the West Indies innings from starting

Webster and Carey rescue Australia after another top-order slump

In unknown Grenada, Cummins and Chase aim for adaptability

With little prior intel and an unpredictable pitch history, neither side really knows what to expect, although the WI captain feels it will be a better batting surface than Barbados

In unknown Grenada, Cummins and Chase aim for adaptability

Smith returns as both sides look for batting lift in Grenada

The home side were waiting to confirm their XI with the chance they could opt for an extra seamer

Smith returns as both sides look for batting lift in Grenada
Australia Innings
Player NameRB
SJ Konstas
bowled04
UT Khawaja
lbw211
C Green
not out615
NM Lyon
not out27
Extras(lb 1, nb 1)
Total12(2 wkts; 6 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
AUS110012100.00
ENG110012100.00
SL21011666.67
BAN2011416.67
IND101000.00
WI101000.00
NZ------
PAK------
SA------
Full Table