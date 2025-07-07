'Don't get too caught up in every innings' - Cummins urges Konstas to look at the big picture

Pat Cummins has urged Sam Konstas not to evaluate his own performances on an innings-by-innings basis as he tries to find his feet in Test cricket. But the 19-year-old needs a strong finish to the tour of the West Indies to avoid Australia's opening role being clouded in uncertainty for the months ahead.

Konstas followed scores of 3 and 5 in Barbados with 25 and 0 in Grenada . He had given himself a platform in the first innings before edging a drive. In the second, he dragged on against Jayden Seales when Australia's openers only had a short period to bat at the end of the second day.

He now averages 18.25 from four Tests and hasn't passed 25 since his debut innings of 60 against India at the MCG. He is all-but assured of playing the final Test at Sabina Park in Jamaica - which as a day-night encounter will bring another set of challenges - but without a substantial score will be back among a pack of opening contenders for the Ashes during the early stages of the Australian domestic season.

"I think for anyone who's starting out their Test career, you are kind of picked for a reason and you at your best we know is good enough," Cummins said. "It's just about concentrating on what makes you a really good player. For someone like a batter, it might be where you score, what tempo do you normally operate at [when at] your best. And just don't get too caught up in every innings [feeling] like [it's] the biggest thing in the world.

"I think the stat is, even the best batters in the world don't hit their average three out of four times or something like that. You're going to fail more often than you're going to succeed. So just as long as you're a quick learner, as long as you're moving well… and judge yourself after a series or so, not innings by innings."

Konstas does have a little experience playing pink-ball cricket, having scored a century for the Prime Minister's XI against the Indians last season. But the Test at Sabina Park will bring elements of the unknown for everyone as it's the first to be staged at the ground and will be played using a Dukes ball, which the teams have yet to get their hands on for practice.

The new lights at the ground will only get ICC sign-off in the next couple of days and preparations for the match are running very tight to the start of the game. But all indications are that it will take place as planned.

"We've been trying to get our hands on some [of the pink balls] but we haven't got some yet. Hopefully they're waiting for us in Jamaica," Cummins said. "My experience in pink-ball [Tests] in Australia is you never quite know what you're going to get. We've played a lot, but things can change really quickly so even when you feel like you're on top things can change quite fast."

Sam Konstas fell for a four-ball duck • Associated Press

Cummins said he expected the incumbent fast bowlers to be good to back up in Jamaica given workloads have not been huge in the series. Mitchell Starc is set for his 100th Test.

"He's bowling 145kph at the end of that game," Cummins said. "I can't fathom playing 100 games and keeping that kind of speed. He's just a warrior. Turns up every week and wants to play no matter what. Such a low fuss kind of guy. So all things going well it'll be a great week for him."

The World Test Championship means there are no dead matches for those in the tournament, so despite having gone 2-0 up and retaining the Frank Worrell Trophy, it remains an important outing for Australia. But Cummins was able to reflect on securing the series by a convincing margin, although across the first two days of both Tests his team were challenged before pulling away.