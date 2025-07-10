Matches (20)
Rangpur vs Amazon, 2nd Match at Providence, GSL, Jul 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
2nd Match (N), Providence, July 10, 2025, Global Super League
Rangpur chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 7.60
forecasterLive Forecast:RAR 165
T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Soumya Sarkar* 
(lhb)
251950131.5714 (9b)5 (2b)
Saif Hassan 
(rhb)
131110118.1810 (9b)6 (3b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Dwaine Pretorius 
(rmf)
302408.008403 - 0 - 24 - 0
David Wiese 
(rmf)
10606.002001 - 0 - 6 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
238423988*19.90
7214028022.25
MatWktsBBIAve
2532235/1724.78
3983245/1925.84
Partnership: 38 Runs, 30 B (RR: 7.6)
Reviews Remaining: Rangpur Riders - 2 of 2, Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2 of 2
2
4
1
4
4th
1
2
1
2
3rd
4
1
2
2nd
4
4
1st
1
4
1
Match centre Ground time: 19:28
end of over 511 runs
RAR: 38/0CRR: 7.60 
Saif Hassan13 (11b 1x4)
Soumya Sarkar25 (19b 5x4)
Dwaine Pretorius 3-0-24-0
David Wiese 1-0-6-0
4.6
Pretorius to Saif Hassan, no run
4.5
2
Pretorius to Saif Hassan, 2 runs
4.4
4
Pretorius to Saif Hassan, FOUR runs
4.3
1
Pretorius to Soumya, 1 run
4.2
4
Pretorius to Soumya, FOUR runs
4.1
Pretorius to Soumya, no run
end of over 46 runs
RAR: 27/0CRR: 6.75 
Soumya Sarkar20 (16b 4x4)
Saif Hassan7 (8b)
David Wiese 1-0-6-0
Dwaine Pretorius 2-0-13-0
3.6
1
Wiese to Soumya, 1 run
3.5
Wiese to Soumya, no run
3.4
Wiese to Soumya, no run
3.3
2
Wiese to Soumya, 2 runs
3.2
1
Wiese to Saif Hassan, 1 run
3.1
2
Wiese to Saif Hassan, 2 runs
end of over 37 runs
RAR: 21/0CRR: 7.00 
Soumya Sarkar17 (12b 4x4)
Saif Hassan4 (6b)
Dwaine Pretorius 2-0-13-0
Moeen Ali 1-0-8-0
2.6
4
Pretorius to Soumya, FOUR runs
2.5
1
Pretorius to Saif Hassan, 1 run
2.4
Pretorius to Saif Hassan, no run
2.3
2
Pretorius to Saif Hassan, 2 runs
2.2
Pretorius to Saif Hassan, no run
2.1
Pretorius to Saif Hassan, no run
end of over 28 runs
RAR: 14/0CRR: 7.00 
Soumya Sarkar13 (11b 3x4)
Saif Hassan1 (1b)
Moeen Ali 1-0-8-0
Dwaine Pretorius 1-0-6-0
1.6
Moeen Ali to Soumya, no run
1.5
4
Moeen Ali to Soumya, FOUR runs
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
TossRangpur Riders, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days10 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Christopher Taylor
West Indies
Ryan Banwarie
TV Umpire
West Indies
Carl Tuckett
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Chris Wright
Match Referee
West Indies
Reon King
Language
English
Rangpur Innings
Player NameRB
Saif Hassan
not out1311
Soumya Sarkar
not out2519
Total38(0 wkts; 5 ovs)
<1 / 3>