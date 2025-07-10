Matches (20)
Rangpur vs Amazon, 2nd Match at Providence, GSL, Jul 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
2nd Match (N), Providence, July 10, 2025, Global Super League
Current RR: 7.60
Live Forecast:RAR 165
T20 CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(lhb)
|25
|19
|5
|0
|131.57
|14 (9b)
|5 (2b)
(rhb)
|13
|11
|1
|0
|118.18
|10 (9b)
|6 (3b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rmf)
|3
|0
|24
|0
|8.00
|8
|4
|0
|3 - 0 - 24 - 0
(rmf)
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
|2
|0
|0
|1 - 0 - 6 - 0
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|238
|4239
|88*
|19.90
|72
|1402
|80
|22.25
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|253
|223
|5/17
|24.78
|398
|324
|5/19
|25.84
Partnership: 38 Runs, 30 B (RR: 7.6)
Reviews Remaining: Rangpur Riders - 2 of 2, Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2 of 2
Match centre Ground time: 19:28
end of over 511 runs
RAR: 38/0CRR: 7.60
Saif Hassan13 (11b 1x4)
Soumya Sarkar25 (19b 5x4)
Dwaine Pretorius 3-0-24-0
David Wiese 1-0-6-0
4.6
•
Pretorius to Saif Hassan, no run
4.5
2
Pretorius to Saif Hassan, 2 runs
4.4
4
Pretorius to Saif Hassan, FOUR runs
4.3
1
Pretorius to Soumya, 1 run
4.2
4
Pretorius to Soumya, FOUR runs
4.1
•
Pretorius to Soumya, no run
end of over 46 runs
RAR: 27/0CRR: 6.75
Soumya Sarkar20 (16b 4x4)
Saif Hassan7 (8b)
David Wiese 1-0-6-0
Dwaine Pretorius 2-0-13-0
3.6
1
Wiese to Soumya, 1 run
3.5
•
Wiese to Soumya, no run
3.4
•
Wiese to Soumya, no run
3.3
2
Wiese to Soumya, 2 runs
3.2
1
Wiese to Saif Hassan, 1 run
3.1
2
Wiese to Saif Hassan, 2 runs
end of over 37 runs
RAR: 21/0CRR: 7.00
Soumya Sarkar17 (12b 4x4)
Saif Hassan4 (6b)
Dwaine Pretorius 2-0-13-0
Moeen Ali 1-0-8-0
2.6
4
Pretorius to Soumya, FOUR runs
2.5
1
Pretorius to Saif Hassan, 1 run
2.4
•
Pretorius to Saif Hassan, no run
2.3
2
Pretorius to Saif Hassan, 2 runs
2.2
•
Pretorius to Saif Hassan, no run
2.1
•
Pretorius to Saif Hassan, no run
end of over 28 runs
RAR: 14/0CRR: 7.00
Soumya Sarkar13 (11b 3x4)
Saif Hassan1 (1b)
Moeen Ali 1-0-8-0
Dwaine Pretorius 1-0-6-0
1.6
•
Moeen Ali to Soumya, no run
1.5
4
Moeen Ali to Soumya, FOUR runs
Worm
Rangpur
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
25 runs (19)
5 fours0 six
Productive shot
pull
8 runs
1 four0 six
Control
74%
13 runs (11)
1 four0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
6 runs
1 four0 six
Control
73%
Current bowlers
O
3
M
0
R
24
W
0
ECO
8
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
O
1
M
0
R
6
W
0
ECO
6
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
Partnerships
Rangpur Riders
Soumya SarkarSaif Hassan
25 (19)
13 (11)
38* (30)
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Toss
|Rangpur Riders, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|10 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Win Probability
GAW 50.98%
RARGAW100%50%100%
Over 5 • RAR 38/0Live Forecast: RAR 165
Scoring Breakdown
Rangpur
Amazon
38/0
Power Play
-
0
Sixes
-
6
Fours
-
24
Runs In Boundaries
-
47%
Dot balls
-
0
Runs In Extras
-
Global Super League News
Shakib's fifty and four-for seal the deal for Dubai Capitals
He top-scored from No. 5, with seven fours and one six, and left too much for the Central Districts batters to do
Rangpur Innings
