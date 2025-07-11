Khaled four-for gives Rangpur Riders winning start to title defence

Rangpur Riders 162 for 5 (Mayers 44*, Sarkar 35, Iftikhar 34*, Tahir 2-21, Motie 2-32) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 154 (Charles 40, Khaled 4-36, Omarzai 2-13, Shamsi 2-24) by eight runs

Chasing 163, Amazon Warriors lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz cheaply to countrymate Omarzai, but Johnson Charles (40) and Moeen Ali (27) put together 48 runs in five overs to keep the chase on track.

Kyle Mayers top-scored for Rangpur Riders • Global Super League via Getty Images

After they were felled in back-to-back overs, contributions continued to come, but none of them were impactful enough. All of Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford and Dwaine Pretorius, the Nos. 4-7, got into double-digits but couldn't carry on and make a difference.

And it was largely because of medium-pacer Khaled, who removed the dangerous Rutherford and Hetmyer in back-to-back overs, the 15th and 17th, and then got Pretorius and Shamar Springer on consecutive balls in the 19th.

Omarzai finished it off first ball of the last over by sending back David Wiese that saw Amazon Warriors bowled out for 154.