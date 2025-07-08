Ecclestone, Bouchier in England ODI squad to face India

Nat Sciver-Brunt is expected to play a full part in England's three-match ODI series against India later this month, after being named as captain in a 15-player squad despite missing the end of the T20I series with a groin injury.

Sciver-Brunt suffered the injury while batting during the second T20I and was subsequently ruled out of the remaining three games. Tammy Beaumont took charge for Friday's third match at the Kia Oval, where England kept their series hopes alive with a tense five-run win that reduced their deficit to 2-1.

However, England's selectors are optimistic that she will be fit again by the time of the first ODI at the Utilita Bowl on July 16, with subsequent fixtures at Lord's on July 19, and Chester-le-Street on July 22.

Also included in the squad is Sophie Ecclestone , who missed the West Indies ODIs early this season while recovering from injury, but returns in place of the legspinner Sarah Glenn. Hampshire's Maia Bouchier - who was last week called into the T20I squad as Sciver-Brunt's replacement - is also back in contention.

Lauren Filer, who averaged 76mph in bowling the fastest recorded over in women's cricket during the Oval victory on Friday, has again been included in the ODI set-up as she continues her comeback from a knee injury.

England have been challenged hard by India in the course of the T20I series, having lost the first two matches by heavy margins, particularly the series opener at Trent Bridge where Smitri Mandhana's century set her team up for an emphatic 97-run win.

However, the fight that England showed to get across the line in a tense finale at The Oval pleased their new head coach, Charlotte Edwards, who sees the ODI series as another vital test of her team's credentials as they rebuild after their disappointments at the T20 World Cup and the Ashes last winter.

"India have really pushed us during the Vitality IT20 series," Edwards said. "We knew they would and we've learned a lot about the team in the three games so far. There have been some good moments but we're a team in transition and we need to keep working hard to do what we're trying to do more consistently, and for longer. That'll be asked of us again in the ODIs.

"Friday night was high drama and we were delighted to keep ourselves in the series, I'm very proud of the character and the fight the players showed. Hopefully we can keep that going at Emirates Old Trafford and Edgbaston and into the Metro Bank ODI series.

"The squad has largely stayed the same since the ODI series against West Indies, but Soph [Ecclestone] comes back into the side meaning Sarah Glenn misses out this time around. We've also added in Maia Bouchier to bolster our batting line-up and continue to offer competition for places. This series is the perfect preparation for the ICC Women's World Cup in India this autumn, but it's also a series we're determined to win."

