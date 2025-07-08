Haris Rauf out of MLC playoffs with hamstring injury, Lister named replacement
The injury also puts Haris Rauf's participation in Pakistan's three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting on July 20, in doubt
San Francisco Unicorns fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the remainder of MLC 2025 because of a hamstring injury.
New Zealand fast bowler Ben Lister has replaced him in the side - Lister played the team's last league game on July 6, which they lost to Los Angeles Knight Riders to miss out on a top-two finish.
A statement from the MLC said that Rauf picked up the injury during Unicorns' match against Texas Super Kings on July 4. Rauf bowled just one over in that game after injuring himself while fielding in the eighth over of the chase.
Rauf, the joint-highest wicket-taker of the competition (17) at this stage, chased down the ball driven by Romario Shepherd from mid-off before leaving the field clutching his hamstring. He underwent an MRI scan, which revealed a Grade 1 hamstring strain, which has made him unavailable for the playoffs.
The injury also meant that Rauf had to be removed from Pakistan's squad for their upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting on July 20.
Unicorns finished third on the table with seven wins in ten games and will play the Eliminator against MI New York on Thursday in Dallas.
Left-arm seamer Lister had been training with the Unicorns squad before his maiden MLC appearance in the match against Knight Riders on Sunday. Lister was expensive in that match, taken for 43 runs in 2.1 overs.