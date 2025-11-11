Colossal task awaits SA's eight newcomers in India, but can they adapt?

South Africa 's last two tours to India have been tests of character and conditions, and it would not be too harsh to say the visitors failed on both counts. After their nine-year unbeaten run away from home was broken when they were outspun in 2015 , South Africa were on shaky ground in 2019 : without a permanent coach and on the cusp of an administrative unravelling that changed the game.

But six years is a long time in sport, and South Africa have rebuilt from the ground up. They're once again a champion Test side, more inexperienced than their predecessors but equally street-smart. At full strength, they have not lost a Test series under coach Shukri Conrad since his appointment in January 2023, which makes the New Zealand series of 2024 (when Conrad was forced to take a makeshift squad because of clashes with the SA20) the only time they've been defeated. So they'll believe this is their best chance to beat India at home since they last did it, in the year 2000

Overall, eight of South Africa's squad have never played a Test in India before and three others have limited experience but could still add value. Batter Zubayr Hamza and left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy were on South Africa's 2019 tour to India and Simon Harmer on the 2015 one. Hamza has also been on three A tours to the country, where he averages 42.09 in red-ball cricket. As for the rest, this is what they will bring to the table.

Ryan Rickelton

Opening batter Ryan Rickelton had never been to India before this year and will now make a second trip in nine months after his maiden IPL stint in 2025. There, he was Mumbai Indians' third-leading run-scorer, hitting three fifties from 14 matches while striking at 150.97.

While those numbers will give him confidence, Rickelton knows he will need to summon the discipline he "puts away," in his own words, when transitioning from red-ball to white-ball cricket. His two Tests in Bangladesh last year brought just 40 runs, though he was batting out of position at No. 5, but he enjoyed better returns in Pakistan. Rickelton batted for more than three hours and scored 71 in the first innings of the first Test in Lahore, where he showed the patience to play the long game.

Tony de Zorzi

After losing his place to Rickelton earlier this year, Tony de Zorzi got another opportunity when Bavuma missed the Pakistan series through injury and took it. He scored a century in Lahore, which was his second Test hundred and second in the subcontinent, and 55 in Rawalpindi. His ability to play spin must make him a strong contender for the starting XI even though he is the only member of the squad who has never played a match, in any format, in India.

Dewald Brevis

India is very familiar with Dewald Brevis after he earned his first IPL contract off the back of performances at the 2022 Under-19 World Cup but the early hype barely paid off. Brevis had two quiet seasons for MI and was re-examined as a replacement player for Chennai Super Kings this year. Two half-centuries in quick time towards the latter end of the campaign showed his credentials.

Since then, Brevis scored a half-century on his Test debut and enjoyed his first ODI appearance. He had a curious tour of Pakistan, which was all or nothing with two ducks and a run-a-ball 54 in the Tests. That doesn't bother South Africa, who see Brevis as a wild card with the ability to change the game in the space of a session, and specifically surprise the opposition with his batting tempo.

Tristan Stubbs

It has been a difficult year for Tristan Stubbs , who has struggled for form across formats including at the IPL. He scored 300 runs in 14 matches for Delhi Capitals with a top-score of 41* but found some rhythm with half-centuries against Australia and England and another in the Rawalpindi Test. The conundrum with Stubbs in Tests seems to be where South Africa want to bat him. He has played at Nos. 3, 4 and 5 and his century in Bangladesh came at No. 3 which may inform how South Africa use him in India, if at all. He is likely competing for a spot against de Zorzi or Wiaan Mulder

Kyle Verreynne

Known as one of South Africa's best players of spin, this series is an important one for Kyle Verreynne , with the bat and with the gloves. Verreynne has only played two List-A games in India on a South Africa A tour in 2019, which was also his first trip to the subcontinent. In the years since, he has shown himself to be a versatile and adaptable cricketer in a variety of conditions including the County Championship. With three hundreds in the previous cycle, Verreynne was the South African with the most centuries, and he also has one in Bangladesh which speaks to his credentials in the region.

Wiaan Mulder has done nearly everything for South Africa in Tests • Zimbabwe Cricket

Wiaan Mulder

It's still unclear how exactly Mulder fits into South Africa's plans as he has done everything from opening the bowling to batting anywhere from No. 3 to 8, to standing in as captain, and this tour may provide some direction. Mulder is one of three seam-bowling allrounders and the only one with some decent red-ball returns in India. He was part of a South African A side that toured India in 2019 and was their leading run-scorer.

Mulder's inclusion may depend on whether South Africa anticipate some swing and how they plan to stack their line-up. His century in the second Test against Bangladesh last year, which came after a fifty in the first Test, will mean he is fairly high up the pecking order but with the resources at South Africa's disposal, may not be high enough.

Marco Jansen

You only need to remember the 2023 ODI World Cup to summon memories of how good, and how bad, Marco Jansen can be on the big stage. After searing through Powerplays in most of the group stage, Jansen suffered a severe case of stage fright against India.

He has since worked on his big-match temperament and was the best-performing South African bowler at the most recent IPL. What Jansen brings in terms of his left-arm angle, aggression, and even big-hitting is well known and this series will be a test of whether he can translate that to Tests in India. Jansen has played 50 matches in India, including one red-ball game on the 2019 A tour, where he took 2 for 59. He has only played one Test in the subcontinent before, going wicketless in Rawalpindi.

Corbin Bosch