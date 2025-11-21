Kemar Roach, Kavem Hodge recalled to West Indies squad for NZ Tests

Cricket West Indies' Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, said, "New Zealand has traditionally been one of the toughest places for any touring side… The recent high-performance camp here in Antigua was designed to replicate, as closely as possible, the conditions we expect to face, particularly the pace-friendly surfaces."

Shields and Roach, among other players named in the squad, have completed a two-week high-performance camp in the region. They will also be joining the rest of the squad - already in New Zealand for the ongoing ODI series - on November 20, to be part of a two-day warm-up match against a New Zealand XI in Christchurch.