'They are brilliant, and they are performing' - Kotak on Ro-Ko at 2027 World Cup

Virat Kohli has the most centuries in ODI history, and yet, each time one sees him bat in the only format he is still active in internationally, thoughts turn to the 2027 World Cup. Kohli is 37 now. Will he still be playing two years on? For Sitanshu Kotak, India's batting coach, "there's no point talking about all this" and fans should stay in the moment.

"I don't know why we need to look at all this - he's really batting well, and I don't see any reason we need to talk about his future," Kotak said after Kohli's 135 from 120 balls took India to victory in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday.

"Just the way he's batting, it's just brilliant. The way he's performing, [and] his fitness - there are no questions about anything," Kotak said. "I feel such things [the 2027 World Cup] shouldn't even be spoken about after the way he plays and performs. That is something which is two years away. There's no point talking about all this. For us, once the team arrives and we start practice, we just enjoy."

Vastly experienced players like Kohli and Rohit Sharma , who is a year older at 38, add value to the dressing room even otherwise, Kotak pointed out. And it's not like they aren't performing. Rohit's last three innings in ODIs have been worth 73, 121* and 57.

"Obviously, they do share their experience with others," Kotak said. "I don't think we're talking anything about the 2027 World Cup. They are just brilliant, and they are performing. They are contributing to the team, which is a great thing for us."

Like Kohli, Rohit is also active only in ODIs internationally. That leaves both of them with very limited game time. But, despite that, for the second successive match, Kohli and Rohit showed good form while stitching together a match-winning century stand.

After adding an unbeaten 168 against Australia in Sydney last month, they had a stand of 136 in the first ODI against South Africa. While Kohli followed 74* in Sydney with 135 in Ranchi, Rohit scored 57 at better than a-run-a-ball against South Africa after hitting 121* in a win over Australia.