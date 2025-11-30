Virat Kohli, POTM Today was really nice to get into the game like that. Pitch played decently for 20-25 overs before slowing down. I just wanted to play the ball and enjoy the game of cricket. It was about enjoying and when you get a start, then the experience kicks in and you're able to build an innings. I've never been a believer of a lot of prep. All my cricket has been mental. I work physically very hard, as long as my fitness levels are up and then you visualise batting and feeling well, it's good. I wanted to get hold of conditions in Ranchi. I visualise the game a lot, when I think about the game, if I see myself being intense and sharp, I know I can relax and play out there. I've played 300-odd ODI games and so much cricket, if you're in touch with the game and are able to hit balls in the practice, if you bat for an hour or two in the nets, you know you're good. If you're out of form, you want to play more in the nets. Other than than, it's about being mentally ready and enjoying the game.