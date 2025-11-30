Cover in play... and Rohit takes it! India win by 17 runs. It's been a much closer game than what it seemed at many points. Was a full ball on off that Bosch tried to launch over long-off
India vs South Africa, 1st ODI at Ranchi, IND vs SA, Nov 30 2025 - Match Result
Rohit Sharma has broken the record for most sixes (352) in ODIs, going past Shahid Afridi's 351
This is the highest match aggregate (681) involving South Africa & India in ODIs
That was another rich interview from Kohli. Rich game all round. The second game will be played on Wednesday, see you for that. Thanks for tuning in today.
Alagappan Muthu's match-analysis on Virat Kohli - Kohli dictates South Africa's reality from within his bubble
Virat Kohli, POTM Today was really nice to get into the game like that. Pitch played decently for 20-25 overs before slowing down. I just wanted to play the ball and enjoy the game of cricket. It was about enjoying and when you get a start, then the experience kicks in and you're able to build an innings. I've never been a believer of a lot of prep. All my cricket has been mental. I work physically very hard, as long as my fitness levels are up and then you visualise batting and feeling well, it's good. I wanted to get hold of conditions in Ranchi. I visualise the game a lot, when I think about the game, if I see myself being intense and sharp, I know I can relax and play out there. I've played 300-odd ODI games and so much cricket, if you're in touch with the game and are able to hit balls in the practice, if you bat for an hour or two in the nets, you know you're good. If you're out of form, you want to play more in the nets. Other than than, it's about being mentally ready and enjoying the game.
KL Rahul, India captain I'd be lying if I said no butterflies in the stomach. We're playing ODI cricket after a while. There's some expectation. But we kept taking wickets and bowlers stuck to plans. They pushed us and kept coming hard. Batting at No. 6 is okay, gotta do the job for the team. That's the role I've been given in the last 2-3 series. It's helping personal development. Watching Rohit and Kohli play like that is always fun. They've made oppositions look silly and show why they are who they are. I've seen this for a long time, lot more fun to see them around in the dressing room. Harshit's done really well, we knew he has potential. He's tall and can bowl fast, he can give runs in the back end but he has great potential. To get crucial new-ball wickets is what we expect. Kuldeep is doing this job, key for us to take wickets.
Aiden Markram, SA captain Proud of the chase. Great to watch guys do their thing and never lose belief. All of us were quietly hopeful. Top order falling was defining. Still felt like chasing was the best way to win, but the top order fell early. Small bits of pieces to do better. Glaring one is the top order to get through the swinging ball. And do some things better in the field. Bosch and Jansen allow us to bat deep. They've done well with bat in the recent past. We want to play smart.
Presentation time.
Kuldeep Yadav When I came after the first spell, I had a chat with KL. We wanted to attack despite it being tough to bowl as wickets were important. I was mixing up the scrambled seam and seam up. Just tried to go back of length. It was easy to connect off a full length. (One ball rule after 34) It is very challenging, the ball was getting really wet. We kept putting dust and asked the ump for a replacement, that was the plan. We saw a couple of great innings from Bosch and Jansen, wanted to get a wicket. I bowled few balls slower through the air, but you can't just rely on stock balls. You have to mix things up and keep batters guessing. Do that and bowl wicket to wicket. That was my plan. (Jansen's wicket) He was hitting everywhere. Good balls were travelling too. You get lucky and his wicket changed the game.
Nisarg Dave: "Perfect timing for India win. Now I can switch to the Chelsea Arsenal game. "
Viswa Shafi: "India won by differential from extras. (S. A. extra 23 -- India extras 6)... Difference 17 runs "
Shadow-Shell: "Oh My Bosch. So close, yet so far"
9:50pm Handshakes all round. That was a great game. South Africa's top order was ripped out by Harshit, but then Brevis first came and played some delightful shots in his cameo. He fell to Kuldeep, who took four in the end. Two of them came after a 97-run stand between Jansen and Breetzke. Jansen was batting better than most top-order bats. The last three wickets added 104. In the end, that wasn't enough. it was a lot though.
Azweer: "Most entertaining weekend/monthend. "
Simple plan. Yorker, at the stumps. Bosch thumps a drive along the ground but finds long-on
Zubair Islam : "18 of the last over, who will bowl" Fielding penalty on too. Just four fielders outside the ring allowed. Deep-mid, long-on, long-off and sweeper cover out. Prasidh to bowl
Neutral Noddy: "SA has run India ragged… wow!"
Guru: "Excellent over by Arshdeep under presssure."
Wide full toss is slapped. Rohit half-stops it at cover, Kohli runs left to clean up
Big chat about the field. No one comes in
No single. Bosch wanted to steal one. But the toed ball goes towards the bowler and Arshdeep is quick. Was a yorker on the off-side tramline. Bosch tried to slash it straight with stretched arms
Wide yorker away from the arc. Bosch stood outside off, so the wide line moved too. Actually, this ball finished just inside the line. Beat Bosch's extra cover drive
Bosch goes three-fourths of the way into the run before going back. He thought he might be out but ball didn't carry to long-on. Was a full ball that was nonchalantly whipped
Crowd into this
What. A. Sweep! Sixes off spinners haven't been this good. Lot of premeditation. Got on one knee and outside the line of off. Got the wide ball on the low full toss. It was wide but he was right beside it, ball sailed over short fine leg
Pulls the short ball on fourth to deep midwicket. Bosch's timing is still really good
Arshdeep comes on with 27 needed off 12. SA still in with an outside chance
RajeshBanda: "Game pretty much on! such a fight from SA lower order.."
Hit just outside the line. Full ball swung in and went on fourth stump, Baartman inside edged a straight-bat block onto front pad
Yorker on fifth, bites into a drive that rolls to deep cover. Single taken
Flat six straight of long-on. Bosch camps for the slower one into the pitch by taking an off-stump stance and deep in the crease. Has a rotational swing across his hips and the ball sails
Wide on a length, looks to go over cover with a cross-bat. Under-edged into the pitch below, ball bounces to the bowler
Through Rohit at cover. Maiden fifty for Bosch. Crowd generous with applause, team-mates are happy. Was a low wide full toss that was slashed along the ground. Went right by Rohit, he didn't lay hand on it
Wide on a hard length, slower one, slapped to long-off. Batter took a step aside before hitting it
Low fully on middle, worked to long-on. No run taken to keep Bosch on strike. 134ks. Maiden
Shortish over fourth, beats the cut. Goes over bat. Baartman happy to go for a shot and not leave
Hamza: "SA will rue the 23 extras"
Length on leg, clipped to midwicket
Full on fifth, angling in from around the wicket, beats the flowing cover drive
Rounak: "Sorry I joined it pretty late, but why is KL Rahul wearing different coloured gloves" yep. Blue and orange
Length down leg, goes past the flick
Madhavan: "The fighting spirit of SA reminds me of the 1991 India-South Africa ODI series, soon after South Africa's international cricket ban was lifted.""
Pacy bouncer does in Burger. Was a 132ks seam-up bumper over off stump. Burger ducked but couldn't get his bat down. It stood upside down, vertically and the ball plonked up and Rahul moved right to take a simple catch
|JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
|Toss
|South Africa, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|India led the 3-match series 1-0
|Match number
|ODI no. 4934
|Hours of play (local time)
|13:30 start, First Session 13.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.30, Second Session 17.30-21.00
|Match days
|30 November 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
Sam NogajskiDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|7
|15
|bowled
|0
|1
|caught
|0
|2
|caught
|72
|80
|lbw
|39
|35
|caught
|37
|28
|caught
|70
|39
|caught
|67
|51
|caught
|17
|16
|caught
|17
|23
|not out
|0
|6
|Extras
|(lb 3, w 3)
|Total
|332(10 wkts; 49.2 ovs)