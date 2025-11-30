Stats - Kohli and Rohit smash records in Ranchi run-fest
The 681 runs scored in Ranchi was the highest aggregate for an ODI match between India and South Africa
681 - Runs scored by India and South Africa in the first ODI of the series in Ranchi, the highest aggregate for an ODI match between the two teams, surpassing the 662 at Wankhede in 2015, when South Africa scored 438 while India made only 224.
6 - Hundreds for Virat Kohli in ODIs against South Africa, the most by any batter, going one ahead of Sachin Tendulkar and David Warner, who scored five apiece.
352 - ODI sixes hit by Rohit Sharma are the most by any batter in the format, going past Shahid Afridi's tally of 351.
20 - Century partnerships between Rohit and Kohli in ODIs, equaling those of Kumar Sangakkara and Tillakaratne Dilshan, and only behind the 26 between Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.
The 136-run stand between Kohli and Rohit in Ranchi was their eighth century partnership in ODIs at home, but the first since 2020. These are the most by a pair in India, alongside Tendulkar-Ganguly and Tendulkar-Virender Sehwag.
7 - Sixes hit by Kohli in Ranchi. Only twice did he hit that many in an ODI before - eight against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram in 2023 and seven against Australia in Jaipur in 2013.
Kohli's seven sixes are the joint second-most for India in an ODI against South Africa, behind Yusuf Pathan's eight in 2011, while Ishan Kishan also hit seven in Ranchi in 2022.
India hit a total of 16 sixes on Sunday, the most by them in an ODI against South Africa. Only once before did India hit ten sixes against South Africa - 12 in Gwalior in 2010.
173 - Kohli's batting average in ODIs in Ranchi. It is the second-highest for any batter at a venue in men's ODIs where they have scored 500-plus runs. Kohli has scored 519 runs in five innings there, with three hundreds and a fifty. All his three hundreds at this venue have been 120-plus scores, only behind Hashim Amla's four in Centurion.
11 - South Africa's total at the fall of the third wicket in Ranchi, the second-lowest from which any team ended up posting a 300-plus total in ODIs. The lowest is 10 for 3 by Australia, when they finished with 368 against Sri Lanka at the SCG in 2006.
South Africa added 321 runs after the fall of the third wicket, the most by them in an ODI and the fifth-most by any team after being three down.
1 - South Africa's innings is the first in ODI cricket where as many as five players batting at No. 4 and lower scored 35-plus runs.
South Africa's No. 4 and lower batters scored a total of 319 runs, the second-most in an ODI innings, behind 341 by India against England in Cuttack in 2017.
10 - Four-plus wicket hauls for Kuldeep Yadav in ODIs, the joint-most by an Indian spinner, alongside Anil Kumble. Only two bowlers have taken more four-fors in ODIs for India - Mohammed Shami (16) and Ajit Agarkar (12).
392 - International matches played by Rohit and Kohli together for India, the most by a pair, surpassing Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, who played 391 together. Overall, only five pairs have played more international matches together than Rohit and Kohli.
