Kohli dictates South Africa's reality from within his bubble

It's there. He builds it every time he gets up to bat. The bubble. Inside it, he's king.

South Africa had a plan to break into it. In the first 10 overs, they had their fielders right up. Mid-on, mid-off and cover were 10 yards in from the 30 yard circle. The idea was to cut off the singles that fuel his risk-free run-scoring.

It fell apart. Because reality inside Virat Kohli 's bubble and reality outside it are often different. From inside, he could see that the pitch had the pace to hit through the line. From inside, he could see the bowlers were spraying it around. From inside, he could see other options to score runs.

Sixes. He had two of them as part of his first 10 scoring shots.

An entire career's worth of information went straight down the drain for South Africa with less than an hour on the clock. Kohli was playing his 294th innings in ODIs. Only twice has his sixes count risen as high as two inside the first 25 balls. And never when batting first.

Ranchi 2025 joined Jaipur 2013 and Pune 2017 . The other two were chases. Australia and England had put on 350-plus and he ran them down with a vengeance. South Africa dared him in other ways. At least their fielders did. The bowlers were out of sync.

In the first 10 overs, when Marco Jansen, Nandre Burger, Corbin Bosch and Ottneil Baartman hit a good length, they gave up only 29 runs at a strike rate of 66. When they missed it, they were thrashed for 51 at a strike rate of 243.

Kohli made a play. He got India ahead of the game. From there, the reality inside his bubble dictated the reality outside of it. The only accommodation he made was for his batting partner.

In the 14th over, Kohli nudged one to midwicket, waited for the ball to pass the fielder, then knowing it was a slower delivery that he had hit softly to one of the longer boundaries, he began sprinting. He believed there was three. Rohit Sharma knew he believed there was three too. That's why he had his hand up even as he brought his bat down to complete the second run. Sunday marked the 20th time they put on a hundred-run partnership. Only Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly have more

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a 136-run stand • AFP/Getty Images

South Africa began to pull the run rate back in the middle overs. They found their lengths against Ruturaj Gaikwad and Washington Sundar and by doing that they managed to starve the set batter of strike. The third and fourth-wicket stands were 55 balls long. Kohli faced only 22 of them and hit just one four. The other end managed one six. The crowd got antsy. They were here to watch Kohli at home in India blue for the first time since February. They wanted the century.

Kohli didn't bat an eyelid. He did other things. Run between the wickets so hard the picture seemed incomplete without smoke flying off his heels. Practice chopping an imaginary short ball down onto the pitch so that the next time he faced one, it bounced over Dewald Brevis still close in at point. Note the gaps in the field and expend only the energy needed to find them.

That's how he moved from 94 to 98. Midwicket was up. Square leg was back. The ball was dug in and though it didn't climb it was cramping him for room. Kohli was now so cozy inside his bubble that he knew all he had to do was swivel on his back foot with a horizontal bat and the outfield would take care of the rest.

On 99, he took his guard again. Stretched his back out - finally a sign of what this innings against quality opposition was taking out of him. Recognised the ball wasn't there. And just kept it out. By now the crowd was going wild... because everyone was blocking everyone else's shot. Eventually, the glide to the deep third boundary, the jump, the punch, the scream, the kiss of his wedding ring and the raise of his bat all began to flood social media.

It was a beautiful moment. No. 52. The only one Kohli spent outside his bubble. It is sacred to him. Especially now. He wants to make the 2027 World Cup. But he's 37. That number - as much as any other from his legendary ODI career - looms large enough that every innings he plays from now until the squad is picked could be scrutinised. Even though the selectors have said otherwise.