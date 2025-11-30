Andre Russell retires from IPL, to join KKR as 'power coach'

"I've made a decision to retire from the IPL. I'll still be active playing in various leagues all around the world and all the other KKR franchises," Russell said in a video message. "I had some amazing time and great memories. hitting sixes, winning games, MVP and all of those things. But, you know, sometimes you just have to know when to hang up the boots. When I made this decision, I just felt like 'yes, this is the best decision'. I don't want to fade out. I want to leave a legacy and it's best to retire when fans ask 'why, you still have some more in you, you still could go for a bit longer' than say, 'yeah, you should have done it years back'.

"We are part of the Instagram world, so when you're going through your feed, you keep seeing yourself in different jerseys and, you know, friends, team-mates sending you stuff and, like, 'you're looking good in this jersey, what do you think' and I'm like, 'hmmm, I look weird in that jersey'. And it's just those thoughts that's been going through my head. I had a few sleepless nights. There have been a lot of conversations, between me and Mr Venky Mysore, and also Mr Shah Rukh Khan, about another chapter in my IPL journey, and they have shown me respect and love and they appreciate whatever I have been doing in the field and to be in a set-up where I'm familiar, that matters to me a lot."

Russell, who was part of KKR's title-winning teams in 2014 and 2024, was also the IPL's Most Valuable Player in 2019. And that long and successful association has been strengthened with a position in the team's support staff as "power coach".

"So Kolkata, I'll be back. I'm here now just to say that I'll be a part of the KKR support staff," he said. "When I heard that name, you know, coming from Mr Venky, I said, you know, 'power coach, hmmm'. That describes Dre Russ. That describes Andre Russell, because the power that I possess when I bat, the energy that I show in the field, with the ball in hand, I can help in any department."

Russell's decision was made public by KKR on Sunday, which also is the last day for players to register for the next IPL auction, which will be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

Russell, 37, has been a constant for the franchise since IPL 2014, after starting out with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2012, and was among five players retained by the franchise ahead of the 2025 mega auction. A bona fide T20 great, Russell is also a legend of the IPL, one of only two players to score over 2000 runs and pick up 100 wickets in the tournament, Ravindra Jadeja being the other.

As for releasing him ahead of the latest auction, the franchise had deliberated the move ahead of the 2025 mega auction too, before deciding to stall that call. Russell had retired from international cricket in July, having only played the T20 format after the 2019 World Cup.