Abhishek Nayar appointed KKR head coach ahead of IPL 2026

"Abhishek has been a vital part of the Knight Riders setup since 2018, shaping our players both on and off the field," KKR CEO Venky Mysore said. "His understanding of the game and connection with players have been key to our growth. We're thrilled to see him take over as Head Coach and lead KKR into its next chapter."

Nayar, now 42, was an allrounder who played for years with Mumbai and also three ODIs for India in 2009, but has a solid CV when it comes to coaching. Before retiring as a player in 2019, Nayar was appointed lead coach of the KKR academy in 2018, and then joined the main team's support staff as an assistant coach; he also served as Trinbago Knight Riders' head coach in CPL 2022.

While with KKR, Nayar and team mentor Gambhir formed a strong rapport, and when Gambhir was appointed head coach of the national side, Nayar joined as assistant coach. But his contract was terminated less than a year into the job following a BCCI review into the team's performances, and he returned to KKR ahead of IPL 2025.

KKR and Pandit parted ways after a three-season association, during which the team won the IPL title (in 2024) after a ten-year gap. A rejig at the end of a disappointing IPL 2025 , where KKR finished eighth on the points table with just five wins, led to Pandit's exit. Since then, he has returned to Madhya Pradesh in the Indian domestic circuit, taking over as the director of cricket at Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association.