Southee returns to KKR as bowling coach for IPL 2026

"We are delighted to welcome Tim Southee back to the KKR family, this time in a coaching capacity," KKR chief executive Venky Mysore said in a statement. "Tim's vast experience and technical expertise will be instrumental in shaping our bowling unit. His leadership qualities and calm approach make him an ideal mentor for our young bowlers."

Southee, who hasn't retired as a cricketer but has taken on coaching assignments over the past year, including with the England men's national team, said returning to KKR, who he represented as a player, felt like a natural step.

"KKR has always felt like home to me, and it's an honour to return in this new role," he said. "The franchise has an incredible culture, passionate fans, and a great group of players. I look forward to working closely with the bowlers and helping the team achieve success in IPL 2026."

His appointment came amid significant changes to KKR's coaching group, now headed by Abhishek Nayar

Former bowling coach Bharat Arun and spin coach Carl Crowe have both moved to Lucknow Super Giants, while Ottis Gibson, who served as assistant coach last season, has exited the setup. Shane Watson has joined as their new assistant coach, and Dwayne Bravo continues in his role as team mentor.